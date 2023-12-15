Oil prices on track for first weekly rise in two months

Stiri Recomandate

Peste 140 de suporteri au fost arestați la Amsterdam, după violențele dinaintea meciului Ajax – AEK Atena

Peste 140 de suporteri au fost arestați la Amsterdam, după violențele dinaintea meciului Ajax – AEK Atena

Peste 140 de suporteri au fost arestaţi la Amsterdam pentru acte de vandalism la metrou înainte de meciul câştigat joi de Ajax Amsterdam în faţa echipei AEK Atena, scor 3-1, în Liga… [citeste mai departe]

Djokovic încheie anul supărat pe ATP

Djokovic încheie anul supărat pe ATP

Novak Djokovic consideră că antrenorul său, croatul Goran Ivanisevic, merita să fie desemnat Antrenorul Anului în circuitul profesionist masculin de tenis (ATP), datorită performanţelor pe care jucătorul sârb le-a reuşit sub comanda acestuia pe parcursul sezonului 2023. ATP i-a preferat însă pe australianul Darren Cahill,… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi depunem Cererea de Plată 3 din noul PNRR al României

Astăzi depunem Cererea de Plată 3 din noul PNRR al României

Adrian Câciu, ministrul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene anunţă că vineri depune Cererea de Plată 3 din noul PNRR al României, un plan a cărei revizuire nu numai că a fost aprobată de Consiliul UE, dar care înseamnă şi o restructurare a jaloanelor şi ţintelor, precum şi… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă seismică: Cutremur de 3,4 produs în judeţul Arad, vineri după-amiaza

Alertă seismică: Cutremur de 3,4 produs în judeţul Arad, vineri după-amiaza

Seismul a avut loc la o adâncime de 15 km în apropierea următoarelor oraşe: la 20 km sud-est de Arad, 44 km nord-est de Timişoara, 74 km sud-est de Bekescsaba şi 92 km nord de Reşiţa.De la începutul lunii decembrie, în România s-au înregistrat… [citeste mai departe]

Ioan Balan: „Doar o decizie a Ministerului Transporturilor ar putea bloca parcursul firesc și rapid al construcției autostrăzii de la Pașcani la Siret”

Ioan Balan: „Doar o decizie a Ministerului Transporturilor ar putea bloca parcursul firesc și rapid al construcției autostrăzii de la Pașcani la Siret”

Prim-vicepreședintele PNL Suceava, deputatul Ioan Balan, a declarat în cadrul unei… [citeste mai departe]

O altfel de oră de educație antreprenorială la Colegiul Național „Vasile Lucaciu” din Baia Mare

O altfel de oră de educație antreprenorială la Colegiul Național „Vasile Lucaciu” din Baia Mare

Astăzi, elevi din clasa a X-a de la Colegiul Național „Vasile Lucaciu” din Baia Mare au participat, în sala festivă a Colegiului, la o altfel de oră de educație antreprenorială. Alături de Corina… [citeste mai departe]

Weekendul acesta, toate drumurile duc la „Târgul de Crăciun” Mioveni!

Weekendul acesta, toate drumurile duc la „Târgul de Crăciun” Mioveni!

Târgul de la Mioveni este o destinație de neratat! Și în acest an Magia Crăciunului va fi prezentă în Centrul Civic al orașului Mioveni, unde, Centrul Cultural, Consiliul Local și Primăria Mioveni au pregătit o serie de surprize muzicale dedicate sărbătorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Timișoara pregătește supraimpozitarea pentru alte 111 clădiri istorice neîngijite

Primăria Timișoara pregătește supraimpozitarea pentru alte 111 clădiri istorice neîngijite

Alte 111 clădiri de patrimoniu din Timișoara sunt ”pregătite” pentru a fi supraimpozitate de primărie pentru că nu sunt îngrijite. Instituția a publicat deja proiectele de hotărâre care vor sancționa proprietarii… [citeste mai departe]

Salarii profesori 2024: Noi MODIFICĂRI de ultim moment la grila de salarizare. Câți bani în plus ar urma să primească cadrele didactice

Salarii profesori 2024: Noi MODIFICĂRI de ultim moment la grila de salarizare. Câți bani în plus ar urma să primească cadrele didactice

Salarii profesori 2024: Noi MODIFICĂRI de ultim moment la grila de salarizare. Câți bani în plus ar urma să primească… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Oil prices on track for first weekly rise in two months

Publicat:
Oil prices on track for first weekly rise in two months

Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to notch their first weekly rise in two months after benefiting from a bullish forecast from the (IEA) on oil demand for next year and a weaker dollar, according to ReutersBrent futures rose 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $77.12 a barrel at 1326 GMT. […] The post Oil prices on track for first weekly rise in two months appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels

11:10, 13.12.2023 - Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age, according to Reuters. The deal struck in Dubai after…

Europe agrees landmark AI regulation deal

13:21, 09.12.2023 - Europe on Friday reached a provisional deal on landmark European Union rules governing the use of artificial intelligence including governments’ use of AI in biometric surveillance and how to regulate AI systems such as ChatGPT, according to Reuters. With the political agreement, the EU moves toward…

Hamas frees 24 hostages from Gaza on first day of truce

23:10, 24.11.2023 - Hamas fighters released 24 hostages on Friday during the first day of the war’s first truce, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, after guns fell silent across the Gaza Strip for the first time in seven weeks, according to Reuters. The hostages were transferred out of Gaza and…

Oil rises on expectations of further OPEC+ supply cuts

14:10, 20.11.2023 - Oil futures rose more than $1 on Monday, extending gains on the prospect of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up prices after four weeks of decline on demand worries and concern over Middle East supply disruption owing to the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Reuters.  Brent crude futures rose…

Oil prices ease as investors assess risks of Israel-Hamas war

11:40, 16.10.2023 - Oil prices slipped on Monday after surging last week, with investors waiting to see if the Israel-Hamas conflict draws in other countries – a development that would potentially drive up prices further and deal a fresh blow to the global economy, according to Reuters.  Brent futures were last down 33…

EU’s Borrell warns China ‘de-risking’ may speed up if imbalances persist

11:20, 13.10.2023 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, urged China on Friday to redress economic and trade imbalances or efforts by Europe to reduce its dependence on China may accelerate far more than is good, according to Reuters. Borrell is on a three-day visit to China and is expected to have…

Russia lifts ban on most diesel exports

11:25, 06.10.2023 - Russia’s government said on Friday it had lifted a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports, removing the bulk of restrictions installed on September 21, according to Reuters. The restrictions for gasoline exports are still in place. Diesel is Russia’s biggest oil product export, at about 35 million…

Oil prices climb on crude draw, tight global supply

11:15, 28.09.2023 - US oil futures jumped to their highest in more than a year on Thursday as a drop in crude stocks in the United States added to worries over tight global supplies from OPEC+ output cuts, according to Reuters.  US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were up 85 cents at $94.53 a barrel by 0649…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 decembrie 2023
USD 4.533
EUR 4.9709
CHF 5.2334
GBP 5.797
CAD 3.3886
XAU 297.738
JPY 3.1997
CNY 0.6375
AED 1.2343
AUD 3.0464
MDL 0.2545
BGN 2.5416

Urmareste stirile pe: