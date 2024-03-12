First aid ship to Gaza leaves Cyprus port in pilot project

Stiri Recomandate

Trupele ruse au respins o încercare a armatei ucrainene de a invada teritoriul Rusiei, anunță Ministerul Apărării de la Moscova

Trupele ruse au respins o încercare a formațiunilor ucrainene de a invada teritoriul Rusiei în regiunile Belgorod și Kursk, a anunțat Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai bun liceu din România anunță că nu va organiza admitere separată! Directorul: „Nu ne interesează, rămânem la cea computerizată”

Noua Lege a Educației propune o schimbare fundamentală în modul în care se face admiterea la liceele din… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în Pitești. O victimă a ajuns la spital

Două mașini au fost implicate într-un accident rutier, marți dimineață, în Pitești, pe Calea Craiovei. Au fost evaluate două persoane, iar o persoană a fost transportată la spital. La fața locului s-au deplasat o autospecială de pompieri și două echipaje SAJ pentru acordarea asistenței medicale. Citește… [citeste mai departe]

Un angajat a furat piese din alamă în valoare de 40.000 euro de la o firmă din Giroc

Un bărbat a sustras nu mai puțin de 2.000 de piese de alamă de la firma la care lucra, aflată în comuna Giroc. A reușit să creeze astfel un prejudiciu de zeci de mii de euro. A reușit să vândă mai bine de jumătate din marfa furată. [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis face un anunț surprinzător: Nu intenționez să-mi scurtez mandatul/ VIDEO

Președintele Klaus Iohannis va face o declarație de presă la ora 17.00, pe tema NATO, dar a ținut să precizeze că nu-și va scurta mandatul de președinte. ”În ceea ce privește NATO, știți că voi face o declarație puțin… [citeste mai departe]

Ce evenimente culturale îi așteaptă pe pecicani în 2024. Partea a doua a bugetului orașului Pecica

După cum am menționat și în articolul trecut, revenim cu partea a doua a prezentării bugetului orașului Pecica în care vom prezenta calendarul evenimentelor culturale... The post Ce evenimente culturale… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis lămurește situația casei de la RAPPS

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis afirmă că nu a solicitat o locuinţă după finalizarea mandatului şi nici nu i s-a oferit una. „Am observat că există, aşa, o preocupare intensă, dar este o preocupare legată de alegeri, este o preocupare electorală a unora, nu este o chestiune de actualitate. Eu nu am solicitat… [citeste mai departe]

Saxofonul, pasiunea neștiută a „omului” Alin Tișe. Șeful CJ Cluj nu exclude prezența la Untold: „Mie mi-ar plăcea și cred că m-aș descurca”

Înainte de a fi politician, Alin Tișe este om. Ca fiecare dintre noi, liderul forului administrativ… [citeste mai departe]

Pericol în Marea Neagră - O mină marină a fost depistată în apropiere de Varna

O mină plutitoare a fost descoperită în Marea Neagră, în apropiere de plaja Kabakum din Varna, anunță BNR, potrivit Rador Radio România. La faţa locului, se află în prezent o navă vânător de mine a Forţelor Navale Bulgare. Mina va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 38 de ani din Alba Iulia implicat într-un accident rutier mortal, la Deva

Luni, 11 martie 2024, în jurul orei 14:20, polițiștii deveni au fost sesizați de către un bărbat de 38 de ani, din Municipiul Alba-Iulia, cu privire la faptul că în timp conducea un autoturism pe Bulevardul 22 Decembrie, din Municipiul… [citeste mai departe]


First aid ship to Gaza leaves Cyprus port in pilot project

Publicat:
First aid ship to Gaza leaves Cyprus port in pilot project

A ship taking almost 200 tons of food to Gaza left a port in Cyprus early on Tuesday in a pilot project to open a new sea route for aid to a population on the brink of famine, according to Reuters. The charity ship was seen sailing out of Larnaca port in Cyprus, […] The post First aid ship to Gaza leaves Cyprus port in pilot project appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Apple hit with over 1.8 bln euro EU antitrust fine in Spotify case

14:55, 04.03.2024 - Apple was hit with an EU antitrust fine of over 1.8 billion euros on Monday, its first ever, for preventing Spotify and other music streaming services from informing users of payment options outside its App Store, Reuters reports. The European Commission’s decision was triggered by a 2019 complaint…

EU strikes deal to strengthen air quality standards

12:40, 21.02.2024 - The European Parliament and EU member states reached a deal late on Tuesday to strengthen air quality standards across the 27-nation European Union, they said in a statement, according to Reuters.  The new rules set out air quality standards for 2030 in the form of pollutant limits and target values…

Air freight rates rise amid Red Sea crisis and in run-up to Asia’s Lunar New Year

11:55, 30.01.2024 - Global air freight rates have climbed for the first time in seven weeks ahead of Asia’s lunar new year and as attacks on Red Sea shipping prompt companies to secure costlier air cargo space, according to Reuters.  The Baltic Air Freight Index, which shows general cargo weekly transactional rates across…

Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership bid after 20-month delay

11:10, 24.01.2024 - Turkey‘s parliament ratified Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expand the Western military alliance after 20 months of delay, according to Reuters.  Turkey’s general assembly, where President Tayyip Erdogan‘s ruling alliance holds a majority, voted 287-55…

Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction

16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters.  In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

Former Polish minister starts hunger strike in prison

13:00, 10.01.2024 - Former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, who was detained and sent to prison on Tuesday following a conviction for abuse of power in a previous role, is starting a hunger strike, he said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “I declare that I treat my conviction… as an act of political…

Beijing criticises Netherlands’ move to block ASML exports to China

12:51, 02.01.2024 - China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to “respect market principles,” a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said on Monday that…

European Central Bank leaves rates unchanged, starts pulling plug on bond buys

16:00, 14.12.2023 - The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, wrapping up a decade-long experiment in hoovering up debt across the 20-nation eurozone, according to Reuters.  The ECB raised interest rates to a record…


