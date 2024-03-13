Europe one step away from adopting AI rules after lawmakers’ votePublicat:
Europe moved closer to adopting the world’s first artificial intelligence rules on Wednesday as EU lawmakers endorsed a provisional agreement for a technology whose use is rapidly growing across a wide swathe of industries and in everyday life, according to Reuters. The legislation called the AI Act will regulate foundation models or generative AI such […] The post Europe one step away from adopting AI rules after lawmakers’ vote appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
