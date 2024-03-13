Europe one step away from adopting AI rules after lawmakers’ vote

Stiri Recomandate

Un român din Marea Britanie a câştigat un premiu de 500.000 de lire sterline

Un român din Marea Britanie a câştigat un premiu de 500.000 de lire sterline

Marius Preda este românul care lucrează în Marea Britanie de mai mulţi ani și care a câştigat un premiu în valoare de 500.000 de lire sterline, la un concurs online organizat săptămânal şi numit „Best of the Best” („Cel mai bun dintre cei mai… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea Constituțională a României amână decizia finală în privința „legii fugarilor”

Curtea Constituțională a României amână decizia finală în privința „legii fugarilor”

Pe 21 februarie, CCR a amânat pentru 13 martie dezbaterile pe această sesizare.Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie a decis la finalul anului trecut, în urma convocării Secţiilor Unite, cu participarea a 88 de… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația Elevilor din Constanța cere desființarea examenului de Bacalaureat/ “Nu verifică adevăratele competențe ale elevilor”

Asociația Elevilor din Constanța cere desființarea examenului de Bacalaureat/ “Nu verifică adevăratele competențe ale elevilor”

Asociația Elevilor din Constanța (AEC) a cerut, miercuri, printr-un comunicat de presă, eliminarea examenului de Bacalaureat,… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment ecleziastic de marcă la Muzeul Etnografic al Transilvaniei

Eveniment ecleziastic de marcă la Muzeul Etnografic al Transilvaniei

În data de 13 martie 2024, pasionații de folclor și iubitorii de cărți sunt invitați să se alăture unei experiențe culturale deosebite la sediul Muzeului Etnografic al Transilvaniei din Cluj-Napoca. Această zi remarcabilă va marca lansarea a două cărți de excepție:… [citeste mai departe]

Aproximativ 30 de pompieri, medici, paramedici și asistenți SMURD vor asigura măsurile de securitate și asistență medicală pentru participanții la Festivalul MASSIF

Aproximativ 30 de pompieri, medici, paramedici și asistenți SMURD vor asigura măsurile de securitate și asistență medicală pentru participanții la Festivalul MASSIF

Pentru desfășurarea în condiții de siguranță a festivalului… [citeste mai departe]

20 de calculatoare vor ajunge la copiii și tinerii din cadrul Serviciului de Asistență Maternală din cadrul D.G.A.S.P.C. Suceava

20 de calculatoare vor ajunge la copiii și tinerii din cadrul Serviciului de Asistență Maternală din cadrul D.G.A.S.P.C. Suceava

Fundația Te Aud România și Direcția Generală de Asistență Socială și Protecția Copilului Suceava (D.G.A.S.P.C.) vor derula împreună, în… [citeste mai departe]

Piedone a scos în stradă directorii din Primărie. ”Să le spuneți ce lucruri avem de rezolvat”

Piedone a scos în stradă directorii din Primărie. ”Să le spuneți ce lucruri avem de rezolvat”

Primarul Cristian Popescu Piedone face un apel către locuitorii din Sectorul 5! Edilul i-a scos pe străzile din sector pe toți directorii de la salubrizare pentru a sta de vorbă cu oamenii și pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Prima cameră senzorială din Buzău, deschisă cu finanțare prin Programul „Cercul de Donatori”

Prima cameră senzorială din Buzău, deschisă cu finanțare prin Programul „Cercul de Donatori”

Joi, 14 martie, ora 13.30,   va avea loc deschiderea primei camere senzoriale din Buzău. Acest lucru a fost posibil prin implementarea proiectului „Porți deschise ”  de către Fundația Comunitară Buzău.… [citeste mai departe]

Patrule într-un oraș pentru găsirea unei pisici care a căzut într-un rezervor cu substanțe chimice

Patrule într-un oraș pentru găsirea unei pisici care a căzut într-un rezervor cu substanțe chimice

Autoritățile dintr-un oraș din Japonia au organizat patrule pentru găsirea unei pisici care a căzut într-un rezervor cu substanțe periculoase. Totodată, a fost emis un avertisment de sănătate,… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Badea, atac dur la Dan Negru! Ce a putut să afirme despre el? „Râgâie pe net niște postări, se crede cult, dar nu e”

Mircea Badea, atac dur la Dan Negru! Ce a putut să afirme despre el? „Râgâie pe net niște postări, se crede cult, dar nu e”

Au fost colegi de trust cândva, dar acum au trecut la atacuri! Mircea Badea nu l-a iertat deloc pe Dan Negru! I-a făcut praf una dintre… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Europe one step away from adopting AI rules after lawmakers’ vote

Publicat:
Europe one step away from adopting AI rules after lawmakers’ vote

Europe moved closer to adopting the world’s first artificial intelligence rules on Wednesday as EU lawmakers endorsed a provisional agreement for a technology whose use is rapidly growing across a wide swathe of industries and in everyday life, according to Reuters. The legislation called the AI Act will regulate foundation models or generative AI such […] The post Europe one step away from adopting AI rules after lawmakers’ vote appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Farmers threaten to bring Poland to a halt after police clashes

11:05, 07.03.2024 - Tens of thousands of farmers and their supporters warned on Wednesday they would bring Poland to a standstill, after violent clashes with police outside the country’s parliament in Warsaw, according to Reuters.  The protesters had gathered at the prime minister’s office in the Polish capital, burning…

Farmers in Europe step up protests against rising costs, green rules

14:21, 31.01.2024 - French and Belgian farmers set up dozens of blockades on highways and on access roads to a major container port on Wednesday to press governments to ease environmental rules and protect them from rising costs and cheap imports, according to Reuters.  Protests have spread across Europe. Spanish farmers…

Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership bid after 20-month delay

11:10, 24.01.2024 - Turkey‘s parliament ratified Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expand the Western military alliance after 20 months of delay, according to Reuters.  Turkey’s general assembly, where President Tayyip Erdogan‘s ruling alliance holds a majority, voted 287-55…

Blasts kill nearly 100 at slain commander Soleimani’s memorial; Iran vows revenge

12:15, 04.01.2024 - Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Wednesday to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020, Iranian officials said, blaming unspecified “terrorists,” according to Reuters. Iranian state television reported a first and…

Russia and Ukraine stage major POW exchange after UAE mediation

10:51, 04.01.2024 - Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 248 military…

Romania, Bulgaria agree partial Schengen entry with Austria

13:05, 28.12.2023 - Romania and Bulgaria have reached an agreement with Austria to join Europe’s open-borders Schengen area by air and sea from March 2024, with talks set to continue next year about land borders, the Romanian interior ministry said late on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Austria opposed expanding the…

EU governments clinch deal for more lenient fiscal rules

11:25, 21.12.2023 - European Union finance ministers agreed on Wednesday the latest reform of the bloc’s two-decade-old fiscal rules, allowing more time to cut public debt and creating incentives for public investment even during budget consolidation, according to Reuters. The reform comes after national debt levels were…

France’s Macron faces cracks in his government over migration law

13:36, 20.12.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron faced cracks within his ruling alliance on Wednesday after parliament passed a toughened immigration bill, leaving him needing to find ways to appease left-leaning members, according to Reuters. The bill, a compromise between the centrist president’s party and the conservative…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: