Farmers in Europe step up protests against rising costs, green rules

Majoritatea proprietarilor de locuinţe au luat măsuri pentru îmbunătăţirea eficienţei energetice

Majoritatea proprietarilor de locuinţe din România (83% dintre cei chestionaţi) au luat măsuri pentru îmbunătăţirea eficienţei energetice a locuinţelor în ultimii 3 ani, în special prin îmbunătăţirea… [citeste mai departe]

Când lansează ucrainenii o nouă contraofensivă. Budanov: „Ofensiva rușilor se va epuiza. Atunci vom începe noi”

Kirilo Budanov, şeful Direcţiei principale de informaţii a Ministerului ucrainean al Apărării (GUR), prognozează că actuala ofensivă dusă de ruşi pe cea mai mare… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina a repatriat 207 prizonieri de război

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a declarat miercuri că Ucraina a reuşit să aducă acasă 207 prizonieri de război, într-un schimb cu Rusia.Mai multe surse indică faptul că Ucraina i-a schimbat pentru 195 de prizonieri de război ruşi, arată Monitorul Apărării, care citează Euromaidan, potrivit mediafax.… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Bacau:Politistii de prevenire bacauani au desfasurat activitati informativ-preventive in randul elevilor,

Nr. 32 din 31 ianuarie 2024 POLITISTII BACAUANI AU MERS IN MIJLOCUL ELEVILOR DE ZIUA NONVIOLENTEI IN SCOALA Politistii de prevenire bacauani au desfasurat activitati informativ preventive… [citeste mai departe]

Anunț CTP: Pensionarii, donatorii de sânge, studenții și elevii din Florești nu mai au nevoie de adeverință de la Primărie pentru abonament

Compania de Trasport Public Cluj-Napoca S.A. anunţă ca ȋncepand cu data de  01.02.2024 Primaria Florești elimina… [citeste mai departe]

Cine e Bogdan Macovei, iubitul milionar al Corinei Bud. Cântăreața nu exclude o căsătorie

Corina Bud e foarte discretă în ceea ce privește viața ei personală, însă de curând s-a aflat că se iubește cu Bogdan Macovei, care nu face parte din showbiz. Publicația Mediaflux i-a și surprins împreună, însă ei… [citeste mai departe]

Distribuția copiilor în grupe sau clase, de la grădiniță la liceu, se va face prin tragere la sorți sau ordonare alfabetică

Ministerul Educaţiei a lansat în consultare publică, marţi, proiectul de ordin privind aprobarea procedurii de distribuţie aleatorie a antepreşcolarilor/… [citeste mai departe]

Au crescut taxele notariale pentru tranzacțiile imobiliare. Cât vor trebui să scoată din buzunar românii de anul acesta

Ordinul ministrului justiei nr. 177/C/2024, publicat recent în Monitorul Oficial, stabilește noile tarife de onorarii minimale notariale, în România, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Putin nu va participa la nicio dezbatere în campania electorală

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin, care candidează pentru un al cincilea mandat în cea mai înaltă funcţie în stat, nu va participa la dezbaterile electorale, a anunțat purtătorul său de cuvânt, Dmitri Peskov. [citeste mai departe]

Lecţia de istorie. Cocuţa Vogoride a salvat Unirea

Aniversarea Micii Uniri, cum le place să spună somidocților, a cunoscut o amploare nemaiîntâlnită în anii anteriori. Instituțiile statului s-au mobilizat exemplar, nu mai vorbesc de biserică, aceasta dând ordin de zi pe unitate să se facă slujbe comemorative în toate lăcașurile de cult.Din păcate… [citeste mai departe]


Farmers in Europe step up protests against rising costs, green rules

Publicat:
Farmers in Europe step up protests against rising costs, green rules

French and Belgian farmers set up dozens of blockades on highways and on access roads to a major container port on Wednesday to press governments to ease environmental rules and protect them from rising costs and cheap imports, according to ReutersProtests have spread across EuropeSpanish farmers said they would join the movement, while 1,000 […] The post Farmers in Europe step up protests against rising costs, green rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

