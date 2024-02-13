Stiri Recomandate

Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmers’ protests

Publicat:
Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmers’ protests

Operations at the port of Antwerp, one of Europe‘s biggest container ports, were seriously impacted on Tuesday as hundreds of farmers on tractors blocked the roads around the port to demand better pay and working conditions, officials said, according to Reuters. The protest follows a large number of similar actions by angry farmers in France, Belgium, the […] The post Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmersprotests appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

