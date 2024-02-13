Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmers’ protests Operations at the port of Antwerp, one of Europe‘s biggest container ports, were seriously impacted on Tuesday as hundreds of farmers on tractors blocked the roads around the port to demand better pay and working conditions, officials said, according to Reuters. The protest follows a large number of similar actions by angry farmers in France, Belgium, the […] The post Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmers’ protests appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Security staff at some of Germany‘s biggest airports, including the global hub Frankfurt, walked off the job on Thursday, grounding flights and piling pain on Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters. The 24-hour strike, called by labour union Verdi, is the latest in a series of industrial actions…

- French and Belgian farmers set up dozens of blockades on highways and on access roads to a major container port on Wednesday to press governments to ease environmental rules and protect them from rising costs and cheap imports, according to Reuters. Protests have spread across Europe. Spanish farmers…

- The euro zone economy stabilized in the fourth quarter of 2023, flash figures published by the European Union’s statistics agency showed on Tuesday, according to CNBC. The bloc narrowly avoided the shallow recession that was forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, following a 0.1% fall in GDP in the…

- French President Emmanuel Macron has told the European Commission that it was impossible to conclude trade deal negotiations with South America’s Mercosur bloc and understands the EU has put an end to the talks, his office said on Monday, according to Reuters. Farmers have staged massive protests in…

- France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country’s farmers, its farming minister said on Monday, according to Reuters. The French government is…

- French President Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister on Tuesday, seeking to breathe new life into his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections, according to Reuters. The move will not necessarily lead to any major political shift,…

- French President Emmanuel Macron faced cracks within his ruling alliance on Wednesday after parliament passed a toughened immigration bill, leaving him needing to find ways to appease left-leaning members, according to Reuters. The bill, a compromise between the centrist president’s party and the conservative…

- The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf, in the latest decision on an issue that has divided Europe for years, according to Reuters. The case came to the Court…