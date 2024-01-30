France says EU Commission to end trade deal talks with Mercosur countries

Stiri Recomandate

190 de angajați ONU, acuzaţi că sunt luptători ai Hamas şi Jihadul Islamic. Detalii din dosar: Au fost implicaţi în răpiri și ucideri pe 7 octombrie

Un dosar al serviciilor de informații israeliene susţine că mai mulţ angajați ONU au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Premieră în România! Ştefan Benonie, fostul primar de la Aninoasa, vrea să fie repus în funcţie de instanţă

Ştefan Benonie, fostul primar de la Aninoasa, cel care şi-a pierdut mandatul la câteva zile după alegeri, vrea să fie din nou primar. Reamintim că, pe 9 octombrie 2020,… [citeste mai departe]

O fetiţă de 11 ani, din Timişoara, a ieșit într-o pauză de la școală și nimeni nu mai știe nimic de ea

Denisa Briana Răducanu, o fetiţă în vârstă de 11 ani, din Timişoara, a fost dată dispărută de familie. Poliţia a dat-o în urmărire. Copila a ieşit într-o pauză de la şcoală şi… [citeste mai departe]

Două persoane blocate în mașină, după un accident cu trei autoturisme

Accident de circulație în care au fost implicate trei autoturisme, în această dimineață, în localitatea arădeană Dezna. La fața locului au intervenit pompierii militari ai Detașamentului Sebiș cu o autospecială de stingere cu modul de prim ajutor, o autospecială… [citeste mai departe]

David Popovici, medalie de aur la proba de 100 de metri de la Luxemburg

David Popovici a reușit o nouă cursă senzațională la EURO Meet. Acesta și-a asigurat aurul la cursa de 100 metri liber. A obținut un timp de 46.86, care a devenit oficial cel mai bun timp din istoria competiției. Precedentul record la EURO Meet era de 48.43.… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscopul pentru luna februarie 2024, personalizat pentru fiecare zodie. Surprize astrologice și schimbări în cazul multor nativi

BerbecAceastă lună e despre curaj și inovație. Cu Mercur în Vărsător, ideile tale neconvenționale sunt acum în centrul atenției. Este… [citeste mai departe]

Medicii de familie vor primi banii pentru serviciile acordate în centrele de permanență

Social Medicii de familie vor primi banii pentru serviciile acordate în centrele de permanență ianuarie 30, 2024 13:37 CNAS a repartizat caselor de asigurări de sănătate sumele care asigură decontarea serviciilor medicale… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciolacu despre majorarea pragului până la care nu se impozitează pensiile

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu spune că nu s-a discutat în coaliţia de guvernare despre creșterea pragului până la care nu se impozitează pensiile contributive. Concret, el s-a referit la propunerea privind creşterea de la 2.000 lei la… [citeste mai departe]

Cum îți cureți tenul de impuritați și imperfecțiuni? Alina Șchiopescu îți spune care este cel mai eficient tratament

De multe ori, probabil, ai constatat că tenul tău nu este suficient de bine curățat, cu toate că urmezi pașii firești de demachiere sau curățare. Însă,… [citeste mai departe]

UTA așteaptă răspunsul lui Mamadou Thiam, fostul golgeter al celor de la „U” Cluj

UTA l-a ofertat în această perioadă pe fostul golgeter de la Universitatea Cluj, Mamadou Thiam. Senegalezul a marcat de nouă (9) ori pentru gruparea clujeană... The post UTA așteaptă răspunsul lui Mamadou Thiam, fostul golgeter… [citeste mai departe]


France says EU Commission to end trade deal talks with Mercosur countries

Publicat:
French President Emmanuel Macron has told the that it was impossible to conclude trade deal negotiations with ’s Mercosur bloc and understands the EU has put an end to the talks, his office said on Monday, according to Reuters. Farmers have staged massive protests in France over the past few weeks, angry […] The post France says EU Commission to end trade deal talks with Mercosur countries appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: