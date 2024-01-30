France says EU Commission to end trade deal talks with Mercosur countries

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Finnair on Monday said it expects to cancel about 550 flights this week due to labour union strike action against the Finnish government on February 1 and 2, according to Reuters. “The political strike will have a significant impact on Helsinki Airport‘s operations and on Finnair’s flight operations,”…

- France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country’s farmers, its farming minister said on Monday, according to Reuters. The French government is…

- Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…

- EU countries and lawmakers reached an agreement Wednesday on an overhaul of the bloc’s laws on handling asylum-seekers and migrants, officials said, according to France24. The reform includes speedier vetting of irregular arrivals, creating border detention centres, accelerated deportation for rejected…

- Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

- European Union finance ministers moved closer to an agreement on new EU fiscal rules early on Friday after eight straight hours of talks, but will need more time and possibly another meeting to reach a deal, two officials close to the talks said, according to Reuters. France and Germany still differ…

- Hungary‘s ruling party submitted a resolution to parliament on Wednesday, calling on the government not to support the start of talks on Ukraine‘s EU accession as Budapest steps up pressure on Brussels ahead of a crucial summit next week, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned…

- Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…