Protesting farmers surround EU headquarters in Brussels as ministers meet

Tensiuni majore în Parlament pe devansarea alegerilor prezidențiale: dezbateri pe proiectul UDMR

Comisia juridică de la Senat a pus pe ordinea de zi proiectul de lege care ar permite ca alegerea președintelui să fie făcută cu până 90 de zile înainte de expirarea mandatului.Deși liberalii și social-democrații… [citeste mai departe]

Noi prevederi privind impozitarea veniturilor din cedarea folosinței bunurilor

Economie Noi prevederi privind impozitarea veniturilor din cedarea folosinței bunurilor februarie 26, 2024 13:27 Administrația Județeană a Finanțelor Publice Teleorman informează contribuabilii faptul că, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2024, prin O.U.G.… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Adrian Miuțescu: „Gara regală trebuie să redevină un simbol al orașului Curtea de Argeș”

Deputatul Adrian Miuțescu, vicepreședinte Forța Dreptei, susține că, după decenii în care a fost neglijată și lăsată în paragină, în sfârșit, în această primăvară, vor începe lucrările… [citeste mai departe]

OPȚIUNI SĂNĂTOASE Alimente procesate: riscuri la micul dejun

Alternativa sănătoasă constă în alegeri alimentare mai naturale și echilibrate, cum ar fi fulgii de ovăz, ouăle, iaurtul grecesc și batoanele făcute în casă. The post OPȚIUNI SĂNĂTOASE Alimente procesate: riscuri la micul dejun first appeared on Informaţia Zilei . [citeste mai departe]

PENSIILE ROMÂNILOR Noua formulă de calcul a pensiilor de la 1 septembrie

Marius Budăi, fost ministru al Muncii, a vorbit despre noua Lege a pensiilor. The post PENSIILE ROMÂNILOR Noua formulă de calcul a pensiilor de la 1 septembrie first appeared on Informaţia Zilei . [citeste mai departe]

Fondul Naţional de Garantare a Creditelor pentru IMM-uri anunţă că Programul NOUA CASĂ 2024 a devenit operaţional, după ce plafonul de garantare aprobat de către Ministerul de Finanţe de 1 miliard de lei a fost alocat celor 16 finanţatori înscrişi în prog

”Fondul… [citeste mai departe]

Regele Charles a primit mai mult de 7.000 de scrisori de la anunţul diagnosticului de cancer

Regele Charles al III-lea a primit peste 7.000 de scrisori de susţinere de când a fost diagnosticat cu cancer la începutul acestei luni. Palatul Buckingham a făcut publică această cifră, împreună cu o înregistrare… [citeste mai departe]

În Cluj nu mai există ospătari? Au apărut chelnerii roboți la un mall din oraș. Cât costă și cât este de rentabil - VIDEO

La un restaurant din Iulius Mall Cluj-Napoca au apărut roboții, care duc comenzile la masă și preiau farfuriile murdare.Acesta va fi trendul… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian Union of Postal Workers protesting before Digitisation Ministry

The Romanian Union of Postal Workers (SLPR), affiliated to the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), is organising, starting Monday, protest actions in front of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalisation. The picketing of the ministry is scheduled… [citeste mai departe]

Reuniune a miniştrilor agriculturii din UE sub presiune. Fermierii au blocat Bruxelles-ul cu tractoare şi au dat foc la anvelope, poliţia recurge la tunuri cu apă – VIDEO

Fermierii au dat foc unor grămezi de anvelope vechi… [citeste mai departe]


Protesting farmers surround EU headquarters in Brussels as ministers meet

Publicat:
Farmers set fire to piles of old tyres in Brussels on Monday in a protest to demand EU action on issues ranging from cheap supermarket prices to free trade deals, as agriculture ministers gathered to discuss the crisis in the sector, according to Reuters.  Riot police fired water cannon to put out flames. Over 100 […] The post Protesting farmers surround EU headquarters in Brussels as ministers meet appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Closer Turkey-EU relations must come through us, says Cyprus

14:55, 12.02.2024 - Closer relations between Turkey and the European Union are contingent on Turkish engagement in solving the decades-old partition of Cyprus, the EU country’s president said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Turkey has been an official candidate to join the EU for decades, but accession talks have stalled…

Trump’s NATO threat denounced across Europe

12:30, 12.02.2024 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that NATO cannot be an ‘a la carte’ military alliance dependent on the whims of the US president, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend, according to Reuters. Former US president Trump…

French bank SocGen to cut about 900 jobs at Paris head office

10:50, 05.02.2024 - Societe Generale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its Paris headquarters through voluntary departures, France’s third-biggest listed bank said on Monday, adding to a wave of job losses in the global financial industry, according to Reuters. The planned cuts, which will be submitted to SocGen’s trade unions,…

France says EU Commission to end trade deal talks with Mercosur countries

11:15, 30.01.2024 - French President Emmanuel Macron has told the European Commission that it was impossible to conclude trade deal negotiations with South America’s Mercosur bloc and understands the EU has put an end to the talks, his office said on Monday, according to Reuters. Farmers have staged massive protests in…

France wants EU law changes ‘this week’ to quell farmers’ protest

10:51, 29.01.2024 - France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country’s farmers, its farming minister said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The French government is…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

EU ministers consider next steps in response to Israel-Hamas war

11:21, 11.12.2023 - European Union foreign ministers on Monday considered possible next steps in response to the Middle East crisis, including a crackdown on Hamas’s finances and travel bans for Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank, according to Reuters. At a meeting in Brussels, ministers from the…

Ukraine has received 300,000 of EU’s promised million shells says foreign minister

12:40, 29.11.2023 - The European Union has delivered about 300,000 of its promised million shells to Ukraine so far, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday while attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the event’s sidelines, Kuleba called for greater alignment…


