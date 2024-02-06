EU cautions against trade measures to support solar sector

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- French President Emmanuel Macron has told the European Commission that it was impossible to conclude trade deal negotiations with South America’s Mercosur bloc and understands the EU has put an end to the talks, his office said on Monday, according to Reuters. Farmers have staged massive protests in…

- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a new partnership with Africa on Monday, unveiling a long-awaited plan aimed at boosting economic ties, creating an energy hub for Europe and curbing immigration, according to Reuters. Speaking at a one-day summit attended by more than two dozen African…

- The European Union together with European port authorities on Thursday launched a new public-private alliance to boost expertise and information sharing to help tackle drug smuggling and organized crime in the bloc, according to Reuters. The alliance comes as seizures of cocaine in the EU are at record…

- The European Union is progressing with plans to apply a windfall tax to the profits generated by frozen Russian central bank assets while opting not to seize the immobilized money outright, according to Bloomberg. EU foreign ministers gave their political blessing to the windfall tax on Monday and it…

- The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters. In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

- The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday to improve how national authorities work with each other to combat money laundering, including in the crypto sector, according to Reuters. Representatives of EU states and the European Parliament reached the deal in negotiations that concluded…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday the majority of countries in the European Union were not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion, calling upon allies to increase their efforts, according to Reuters. With American military assistance to Ukraine stalled…

- The European Union on Monday said it would launch an investigation of social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations in its first such probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Reuters. The DSA, which entered into force in November last year,…