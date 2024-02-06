EU cautions against trade measures to support solar sector

Stiri Recomandate

Demisii dupa demisii, la nivel înalt: O secretară de Stat de la Externe a plecat din funcție

Stela Leuca a anunțat oficial despre plecarea sa din cadrul Ministerului Afacerilor Externe și Integrării Europene. Aceasta ocupa funcția de secretară de Stat pentru Integrare Europeană și era membru al Cabinetului… [citeste mai departe]

BNR: Deepfake-uri cu Mugur Isărescu pe rețelele sociale

Banca Naţională a României (BNR) avertizează că, în ultima perioadă, au fost postate pe mai multe reţele de socializare imagini de tip deepfake în care sunt folosite imaginea şi vocea guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu. „În ultima perioadă, pe mai multe platforme şi reţele de socializare, au… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorul general Alex Florența critică pragul de 1.000.000 de euro pentru dezincriminarea evaziunii fiscale în România

Într-un interviu acordat postului de televiziune TVR, procurorul general al României, Alex Florența, a exprimat nemulțumirea față de pragul de un milion… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este bărbatul care a murit ars în incendiul de la Merei

Astăzi, pompierii buzoieni au fost chemați să stingă un incendiu de locuință izbucnit în satul Izvoru Dulce din comuna Merei. La sosirea forțelor, un bărbat zăcea inconștient chiar la intrarea în casă, iar curând anchetatorii aveau să descopere un detaliu tulburător. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

LOCURI de MUNCĂ în județul Alba, la data de 6 FEBRUARIE 2024: 337 posturi sunt disponibile în Alba Iulia, Aiud, Câmpeni, Cugir, Ocna Mureș, Sebeș și Teiuș

LOCURI de MUNCĂ în județul Alba, la data de 6 FEBRUARIE 2024: 337 posturi… [citeste mai departe]

Strategiile cheie și succesele Invalda INVL în domeniul datoriei private

Grupul de companii Invalda INVL reprezintă un grup de gestionare a investițiilor din Lituania, fondat în 1991. Companiile din cadrul grupului gestionează fonduri alternative de investiții, alte investiții și oferă servicii de family office. Începând cu… [citeste mai departe]

Dej: A zburat cu BMW-ul în curtea unui imobil

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Dej au intervenit în această dimineață la un accident rutier petrecut pe strada 1 Mai din municipiul Dej. La fața locului s-au deplasat o autospecială cu modul de descarcerare și un echipaj SAJ, care au găsit un autoturism ieșit în afara părții carosabile, fără ocupanți în… [citeste mai departe]

La Ipotești se va construi o școală verde de dimensiuni impresionante

Părinții din comuna Ipotești vor avea în perioada următoare posibilitatea de a-și duce copiii la una dintre cele mai moderne școli din județ. Asta după ce proiectul depus de conducerea Primăriei Ipotești a fost aprobat de Ministerul Dezvoltării. Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

CNAIR: Rovinieta si peajul pot fi achizitionate prin serviciul SMS al operatorului RCS RDS

CNAIR informeaza utilizatorii retelei nationale de drumuri si autostrazi din Romania ca rovinieta si peajul pot fi achitate prin intermediul serviciului de mesaje scurte SMS al operatorului de telefonie mobila RCS amp;RDS,… [citeste mai departe]


EU cautions against trade measures to support solar sector

Publicat:
needs to take into account its ambitious targets for solar power deployment before it considers any measures to curb imports of photovoltaic panels, wafers and other components, a senior EU official said on Monday, according to Reuters. European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness told the that the EU was working on a […] The post EU cautions against trade measures to support solar sector appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

