EU agrees on tougher restrictions on Ukrainian farm imports

Stiri Recomandate

”Facem un Cluj pentru oameni sau un oraș pentru profit?” - Civicii cer ca investitorii imobiliari să cedează locuințe sociale Primăriei

”Facem un Cluj pentru oameni sau un oraș pentru profit?” - Civicii cer ca investitorii imobiliari să cedează locuințe sociale Primăriei

Activistul civic Adrian Dohotaru îi cere primarului Emil Boc să nu mai autorizeze ansambluri imobiliare, dacă investitorii… [citeste mai departe]

SĂNĂTATEA NOASTRĂ Refolosirea uleiului pentru prăjit poate avea impact negativ asupra funcționării creierului

SĂNĂTATEA NOASTRĂ Refolosirea uleiului pentru prăjit poate avea impact negativ asupra funcționării creierului

Tradițiile gastronomice românești includ mâncăruri și preparate prăjite îndelung, cum ar fi cartofii și șnițelele. Prăjirea îndelungată ar trebui să fie evitată pe cât posibil… [citeste mai departe]

Vernisaj la muzeul din Dej. Expoziția „Instantanee Cotidiene” însumează 29 de lucrări

Vernisaj la muzeul din Dej. Expoziția „Instantanee Cotidiene” însumează 29 de lucrări

Primăria municipiului Dej, prin Muzeul Municipal Dej, organizează vineri, 12 aprilie 2024, de la ora 17:00, vernisajul expoziției „Instantanee Cotidiene” semnată de artista Gabriela Meșter. Expoziția va fi deschisă… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ. A murit soția ambasadorului Rusiei la București

ULTIMA ORĂ. A murit soția ambasadorului Rusiei la București

Vin informații de ultimă oră cu privire la o dramă ce a lovit familia ambasadorului Rusiei în România, Valeri Kuzmin. Deces în familia reprezentantului diplomatic al Rusiei la București. Soția ambasadorului Federației Ruse în România, Valeri Kuzmin, a murit marți dimineață, pe… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect: Premii și pentru elevii care participă la alte concursuri decât cele aprobate de Ministerul Educaţiei

Proiect: Premii și pentru elevii care participă la alte concursuri decât cele aprobate de Ministerul Educaţiei

Și elevii care au obţinut distincţii, medalii, premii şi la alte concursuri decât cele din listele aprobate anual de Ministerul Educaţiei ar putea fi premiaţi de către autorităţile… [citeste mai departe]

Știri justitie Constanta: Curtea de Apel Constanta solicita CSM delegarea unui magistrat de la Judecatoria Galati la Judecatoria Medgidia

Știri justitie Constanta: Curtea de Apel Constanta solicita CSM delegarea unui magistrat de la Judecatoria Galati la Judecatoria Medgidia

Ruxandra Vasile, magistrat in cadrul Judecatoriei Galati, a fost solicitata de catre Curtea de Apel Constanta pentru a fi delegata… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbări importante în componenţa consiliilor locale din Timiş. Vezi câţi aleşi va avea fiecare localitate

Schimbări importante în componenţa consiliilor locale din Timiş. Vezi câţi aleşi va avea fiecare localitate

Mihai Ritivoiu, Prefectul Județului Timiș, a emis luni Ordinul prin care stabilește numărul de consilieri locali din fiecare UAT și de consilieri județeni din județul Timiș,… [citeste mai departe]

Revista „Școala Noastră”, sărbătorită la Zalău

Revista „Școala Noastră”, sărbătorită la Zalău

Acum 100 de ani, la 15 aprilie 1924, vedea lumina tiparului Revista pedagogică-culturală „Școala Noastră”, editată de Revizoratul Școlar al județului Sălaj. Publicația și-a propus să adune energiile creatoare ale dascălilor sălăjeni, servind totodată și ca „oficios” al Revizoratului Școlar.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Biciclist urmărit de un lup, pe Drumul de Poiană

VIDEO Biciclist urmărit de un lup, pe Drumul de Poiană

Un lup a fost surprins alergând în urma unui biciclist care cobora, în viteză, pe Drumul de Poiană . Un lup a fost surprins în Poiana Brașov , în timp ce alerga în spatele unui biciclist. Evenimentul a avut loc, duminică, 7 aprilie, când un lup a fost surprins pe Drumul de Poiană, alergând… [citeste mai departe]

FRANȚA Sindicatele din Franța se pregătesc de greve în perioada Jocurilor Olimpice de Vară

FRANȚA Sindicatele din Franța se pregătesc de greve în perioada Jocurilor Olimpice de Vară

Sindicatele franceze amenință cu greve în timpul Jocurilor Olimpice de vară, solicitând condiții mai bune pentru angajații din sectorul public, pe fondul negocierilor cu guvernul pentru prime și compensații. The… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU agrees on tougher restrictions on Ukrainian farm imports

Publicat:
EU agrees on tougher restrictions on Ukrainian farm imports

EU states and the on Monday agreed tougher restrictions on some Ukraine farm imports, presidency holder Belgium said, according to France24. The accord extends the duty-free access the bloc has given to Ukrainian agricultural goods since Russia’s 2022 invasion, but sets caps for poultry, eggs, sugar, maize, groats and honey to average […] The post EU agrees on tougher restrictions on Ukrainian farm imports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU to cap imports of Ukrainian poultry and grains to appease farmers

11:05, 20.03.2024 - EU member states and lawmakers on Wednesday reached a deal to cap duty-free imports of some Ukrainian grains, which were allowed in the wake of Russia’s invasion but have drawn fierce protests from farmers in the bloc, according to France24. The agreement renews for one year the tariff exemption granted…

EU backs another year of access for Ukrainian food

14:06, 07.03.2024 - European Union lawmakers approved on Thursday granting Ukrainian food producers tariff-free access to EU markets for another year, rejecting amendments that could have increased restrictions, according to Reuters. The European Commission has proposed that the suspension of duties and quotas should continue…

Kyiv urges Poland to punish those behind Ukrainian grain spills

11:40, 26.02.2024 - Kyiv has urged Poland to punish those responsible for Ukrainian grain spills at the border over the weekend, Ukraine‘s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, according to Reuters. Around 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station amid large-scale protests…

EU targets nearly 200 entities with new sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine

14:10, 21.02.2024 - EU members approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children, according to France 24. “EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a…

France accuses Russia of disinformation campaign against Ukraine’s allies

10:46, 13.02.2024 - French government officials on Monday accused Russia of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign against Ukraine’s Western backers in the lead up to the second anniversary of Moscow’s military invasion of its neighbour, according to France 24. French foreign ministry officials said in a…

EU summit agrees on Ukraine aid, overcoming Hungary’s objections

14:10, 01.02.2024 - European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary, according to Reuters. Before the summit started, EU leaders piled pressure on Hungary to lift its block, telling Prime…

France wants EU law changes ‘this week’ to quell farmers’ protest

10:51, 29.01.2024 - France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country’s farmers, its farming minister said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The French government is…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: