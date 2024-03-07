EU backs another year of access for Ukrainian food

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters. Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…

- The EU approved on Thursday a migration deal that will see thousands of asylum-seekers — potentially including children — locked up, according to Politico. The Migration Pact, approved by EU ambassadors, is seen by NGOs and the political left of pandering to the far-right as it proposed the detention…

- European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary, according to Reuters. Before the summit started, EU leaders piled pressure on Hungary to lift its block, telling Prime…

- The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

- Britain will retain thousands of European Union laws for at least the next two years, the government said on Thursday, setting out new targets for the heavily delayed process of removing EU law from the British statute book after Brexit, according to Reuters. Britain had originally aimed to remove…

- The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday to improve how national authorities work with each other to combat money laundering, including in the crypto sector, according to Reuters. Representatives of EU states and the European Parliament reached the deal in negotiations that concluded…

- European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

- European Union foreign ministers on Monday considered possible next steps in response to the Middle East crisis, including a crackdown on Hamas’s finances and travel bans for Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank, according to Reuters. At a meeting in Brussels, ministers from the…