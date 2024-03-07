EU backs another year of access for Ukrainian food

Stiri Recomandate

Deca verifică prin sondaj dacă se aplică proccedurile în caz de violență în școli

Deca verifică prin sondaj dacă se aplică proccedurile în caz de violență în școli

Ministrul Educației, Ligia Deca, a dispus inspectoratelor școlare județene să verifice prin sondaj modul în care se aplică în școli procedurile privind managementul cazurilor de violență. Măsurile au fost luate după situația… [citeste mai departe]

Kate Winslet vorbește despre tulburările de comportament alimentar suferite la începutul carierei

Kate Winslet vorbește despre tulburările de comportament alimentar suferite la începutul carierei

Kate Winslet a vorbit recent,  în premieră, despre tulburările de comportament alimentar de care a suferit la începutul carierei artistice. Tulburările de comportament alimentar sunt caracterizate prin… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Ialomita:Politistii au organizat, in localitatile Țandarei si Slobozia actiuni preventiv-reactive,

IPJ Ialomita:Politistii au organizat, in localitatile Țandarei si Slobozia actiuni preventiv-reactive,

Nr. 12140 din 07 Martie 2024 ACTIUNE A POLITISTILOR IN LOCALITATILE TANDAREI SI IN MUNICIPIUL SLOBOZIA La data 06 martie a.c., politistii ialomiteni au organizat, in localitatile Tandarei si Slobozia… [citeste mai departe]

UE propune noi sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei legate de moartea lui Alexei Navalnîi

UE propune noi sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei legate de moartea lui Alexei Navalnîi

Uniunea Europeană(UE) va propune noi sancţiuni împotriva Rusiei, care va viza moartea liderului opoziţiei ruse Alexei Navalnîi, informează Bloomberg, potrivit alephnews.ro. Noul pachet de restricţii va include 35 de persoane şi două entităţi,… [citeste mai departe]

Pachete promoționale pentru a doua parte a stagiunii, la Teatrul Maghiar din Timișoara

Pachete promoționale pentru a doua parte a stagiunii, la Teatrul Maghiar din Timișoara

Pentru cea de-a doua parte a acestei stagiuni, teatrul maghiar „Csiky Gergely” lansează mai multe pachete promoționale de bilete pentru persoane fizice sau companii private, care pot fi făcute cadou până la închiderea acesteia.… [citeste mai departe]

Protest spontan al taximetristilor in Constanta (FOTO)

Protest spontan al taximetristilor in Constanta (FOTO)

Astazi, 7 martie 2024, un protest spontan al taximetristilor are loc in municipiul Constanta.Astazi, 7 martie 2024, un protest spontan al taximetristilor are loc in municipiul Constanta. Sunt aproximativ 30 de masini care au plecat din zona Malibu din oras, se indreapta spre bulevardul Lapusneanu,… [citeste mai departe]

Prins beat la volan, în miez de noapte, pe strada Chimiei din Bacău

Prins beat la volan, în miez de noapte, pe strada Chimiei din Bacău

Un bărbat de 53 de ani a fost prins de polițiștii Secției 1 Bacău, pe data de 06 martie (în jurul orei 23.30), conducând beat pe strada Chimiei din municipiu. Conducătorul autor a fost testat cu aparatul etilometru, rezultând o concentrație de 0,96 mg/l alcool pur… [citeste mai departe]

Rareș Bogdan, despre negocierile din culisele congresului PPE. Presiunile puse pe cancelarul care ne ține afară din Schengen

Rareș Bogdan, despre negocierile din culisele congresului PPE. Presiunile puse pe cancelarul care ne ține afară din Schengen

Rareș Bogdana oferit informații despre felul în care s-au purtat discuțiile importante, care au avut un impact major asupra poziției partidului cancelarului… [citeste mai departe]

A iesit autorizatia de construire: Pot incepe lucrarile la Casa Casatoriilor din Constanta

A iesit autorizatia de construire: Pot incepe lucrarile la Casa Casatoriilor din Constanta

Primaria Constanta a eliberat o autorizatie de construire pentru compartimentul de implementare proiecte PNRR, pentru reabilitarea Casei Casatoriilor. Prin AC 201 din data de 7 martie 2024, se doreste cresterea eficientei… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU backs another year of access for Ukrainian food

Publicat:
EU backs another year of access for Ukrainian food

lawmakers approved on Thursday granting Ukrainian food producers tariff-free access to EU markets for another year, rejecting amendments that could have increased restrictions, according to Reuters. has proposed that the suspension of duties and quotas should continue until June 2025, which the ’s trade committee approved by 26 for […] The post EU backs another year of access for Ukrainian food appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Polish farmers to step up protests with total blockade of Ukrainian border

13:15, 20.02.2024 - Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters.  Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…

EU backs tough new migration rules, shifting right

09:25, 09.02.2024 - The EU approved on Thursday a migration deal that will see thousands of asylum-seekers — potentially including children — locked up, according to Politico. The Migration Pact, approved by EU ambassadors, is seen by NGOs and the political left of pandering to the far-right as it proposed the detention…

EU summit agrees on Ukraine aid, overcoming Hungary’s objections

14:10, 01.02.2024 - European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary, according to Reuters. Before the summit started, EU leaders piled pressure on Hungary to lift its block, telling Prime…

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

11:20, 24.01.2024 - The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

Britain to retain substantial number of EU laws until at least 2026

11:55, 23.01.2024 - Britain will retain thousands of European Union laws for at least the next two years, the government said on Thursday, setting out new targets for the heavily delayed process of removing EU law from the British statute book after Brexit, according to Reuters.  Britain had originally aimed to remove…

EU agrees on stricter rules to combat money laundering and capture cryptoassets

10:51, 18.01.2024 - The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday to improve how national authorities work with each other to combat money laundering, including in the crypto sector, according to Reuters. Representatives of EU states and the European Parliament reached the deal in negotiations that concluded…

EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban

11:40, 14.12.2023 - European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

EU ministers consider next steps in response to Israel-Hamas war

11:21, 11.12.2023 - European Union foreign ministers on Monday considered possible next steps in response to the Middle East crisis, including a crackdown on Hamas’s finances and travel bans for Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank, according to Reuters. At a meeting in Brussels, ministers from the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: