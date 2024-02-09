EU backs tough new migration rules, shifting right

Stiri Recomandate

Hoț prins în timp ce încărca lemn proaspăt tăiat din pădure. ...

 Polițiștii de la Secția Rurală Marginea au prins în flagrant un tânăr din satul Ciumârna, comuna Vatra Moldoviței, care tăiase doi arbori pe care îi secționa și se pregătea să îi transporte spre domiciliu. Polițiștii au confiscat toate bunurile găsite la fața… [citeste mai departe]

Rivulus Dominarum: Secvențe istorice, vestigii și mărturii medievale

Prezentul demers de mediatizare a istoriei locale dar și de informare asupra bunurilor culturale excepționale pe care le-am moștenit, le păstrăm și le punem în valoare, demers pe care îl propunem vizitatorilor paginii noastre de Facebook este de fapt o incursiune… [citeste mai departe]

EUROPROJECT PARTNER Angajează arhitect și urbanist. Iată unde poți depune un CV

S.C. EUROPROJECT PARTNER S.R.L. angajeaza, pe perioada nedeterminata:   Consultant in fonduri europene Conditii: – studii superioare economice/ juridice/tehnice – finalizate cu diploma de licenta; – minim 3 ani experienta in scriere cereri… [citeste mai departe]

INCENDIU într-o gospodărie din Lancrăm. Intervin pompierii din Sebeș, cu două autospeciale

INCENDIU într-o gospodărie din Lancrăm. Intervin pompierii din Sebeș, cu două autospeciale Pompierii din Sebeș au fost chemați, vineri, să intervină pentru stingerea unui incendiu izbucnit în Lancrăm. Din primele… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr pompier din Arad a salvat o femeie însărcinată care a leșinat pe stradă

Soldatul Darius Puf din cadrul Detașamentului de Pompieri Arad a ajutat o tânără însărcinată care a leșinat în timp ce se afla însoțită de o persoană vârstnică, generând panică și confuzie în rândul celor prezenți. Totul s-a întâmplat… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial: Valentin Vrabie revine in functia de primar al Medgidiei

Valentin Vrabie revine in functia de primar al Medgidiei, incepand de astazi, 9 februarie 2024, conform reprezentantiilor Institutiei Prefectului Judetul Constanta Conform acestora, in urma deciziei de suspendare a hotararii, edilul revine in functie prin efectul legii,… [citeste mai departe]

Linii de gardă continuă pentru laboratorul de la Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase Cluj, în specialitățile Radiologie și Medicină

Spitalul Clinic de Boli Infecțioase Cluj a obținut avizul Ministerului Sănătății pentru suplimentarea liniilor de gardă aprobate cu câte… [citeste mai departe]

A fost aprobat „Creditul Fermierului”. Bugetul schemei de ajutor se ridică la 815,5 milioane lei

Guvernul a aprobat deja hotărârea prin care îşi respectă parte din promisiunile făcute fermierilor care au protestat în ultima perioadă. Actul normativ vizează creșterea accesului la finanțare pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Reșițenii, invitați la dezbatere și vot

REȘIȚA – Tema o reprezintă proiectele declarate eligibile în cadrul ediției pilot a Programului de Bugetare Participativă. Termenul limită până la care cele 9 proiecte aflate în dezbatere pot fi votate este 15 februarie 2024, reamintește Primăria Municipiului! Cele 4 proiecte înscrise la categoria „Mobilitate“ sunt… [citeste mai departe]

50.000 de euro din proxenetism | Un buzoian a fost reținut

Ieri, polițiștii Biroului de Investigaţii Criminale de la Poliţia municipiului Buzău au reţinut pentru 24 de ore un buzoian cercetat pentru proxenetism. Sub coordonarea unui procuror din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Buzău, mai mulți polițiști aparținând diferitelor structuri… [citeste mai departe]


EU backs tough new migration rules, shifting right

Publicat:
The EU approved on Thursday a migration deal that will see thousands of asylum-seekers — potentially including children — locked up, according to Politico. , approved by EU ambassadors, is seen by NGOs and the political left of pandering to the far-right as it proposed the detention of unaccompanied minors deemed to be […] The post EU backs tough new migration rules, shifting right appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Urmareste stirile pe: