Portugal’s president names centre-right leader Montenegro as PM

- Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel of the center-right GERB party agreed on Monday to form a new government, following the resignation of Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov on March 5, according to Reuters. Denkov’s resignation paved the way for GERB party to lead the government for nine months as…

- Sweden joined NATO in Washington on Thursday, two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that support for the alliance was the Scandinavian nation’s best guarantee of safety, according to Reuters. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson…

- Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West, Reuters reports. Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin repeated…

- The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that NATO cannot be an ‘a la carte’ military alliance dependent on the whims of the US president, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend, according to Reuters. Former US president Trump…

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named former army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi a “Hero of Ukraine” on Friday, a day after he was replaced in the biggest shakeup of the war with Russia to date, according to Reuters. Zaluzhnyi, a popular figure who oversaw Ukraine’s war effort throughout the Russian…

- A volcano in Iceland erupted on Thursday for the second time this year, spewing lava up to 80 metres into the air in what is the sixth outbreak on the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula since 2021, according to Reuters. Live video from the area showed fountains of bright-orange molten rock spewing from…

- Security staff at some of Germany‘s biggest airports, including the global hub Frankfurt, walked off the job on Thursday, grounding flights and piling pain on Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters. The 24-hour strike, called by labour union Verdi, is the latest in a series of industrial actions…

- The US military launched a retaliatory strike in Baghdad on Thursday that killed a militia leader it blames for recent attacks on US personnel, the Pentagon said, a move condemned by Iraq‘s government, according to Reuters. The US strike took place at about 0900 GMT and targeted Mushtaq Jawad Kazim…