Portugal’s president names centre-right leader Montenegro as PM

Direcția Silvică Suceava are anul acesta un program de regenerare a pădurilor din județ pe aproape 1.500 de hectare. În total se vor planta peste 4,47 milioane de puieți

Direcția Silvică Suceava are anul acesta un program de regenerare a pădurilor din județ pe aproape 1.500 de hectare. În total se vor planta peste 4,47 milioane de puieți

Ce să presari primăvara la rădăcinile hortensiilor pentru flori viu colorate. Îţi vor transforma complet grădina

Ce să presari primăvara la rădăcinile hortensiilor pentru flori viu colorate. Îţi vor transforma complet grădina

Patru moduri în care să îți consolidezi din timp bugetul de vacanță (P)

Patru moduri în care să îți consolidezi din timp bugetul de vacanță (P)

Ciolacu: Construim un ansamblu medical nou în care să funcționeze Institutul Clinic Fundeni

Ciolacu: Construim un ansamblu medical nou în care să funcționeze Institutul Clinic Fundeni

Top 10 DJ ai lumii în lineup-ul UNTOLD 2024. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Alok, Timmy Trumpet și Lost Frequencies, printre artiști.

Top 10 DJ ai lumii în lineup-ul UNTOLD 2024. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Alok, Timmy Trumpet și Lost Frequencies, printre artiști.

Flutur anunță că vor fi reluate lucrările pentru modernizarea drumului Frasin – Holda, pe ...

Flutur anunță că vor fi reluate lucrările pentru modernizarea drumului Frasin – Holda, pe ...

VIDEO Un medic român plecat în Irlanda își arată fluturașul de salariu. Care a fost ultimul venit din țară și cât câștigă acum

VIDEO Un medic român plecat în Irlanda își arată fluturașul de salariu. Care a fost ultimul venit din țară și cât câștigă acum

Ciolacu: „Sute de mii de români vor avea apă și canalizare"

Ciolacu: „Sute de mii de români vor avea apă și canalizare"

Uniunea Europeană interzice sobele tradiţionale pe lemne în România

Uniunea Europeană interzice sobele tradiţionale pe lemne în România

CSM Târgu Mureș: Programul următoarelor evenimente sportive

CSM Târgu Mureș: Programul următoarelor evenimente sportive

Portugal’s president names centre-right leader Montenegro as PM

Publicat:
Portugal’s president names centre-right leader Montenegro as PM

Portugal's president named , head of the centre-right (AD), as the country's new prime minister on Thursday and invited him to form a minority government after eight years of Socialist rule, according to Reuters. The AD won a parliamentary election on March 10 by a slim margin, far short of a working majority.

Bulgarian foreign minister Mariya Gabriel agrees to form new government

14:06, 18.03.2024 - Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel of the center-right GERB party agreed on Monday to form a new government, following the resignation of Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov on March 5, according to Reuters. Denkov’s resignation paved the way for GERB party to lead the government for nine months as…

Sweden joins NATO as war in Ukraine prompts security rethink

13:15, 08.03.2024 - Sweden joined NATO in Washington on Thursday, two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that support for the alliance was the Scandinavian nation’s best guarantee of safety, according to Reuters. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson…

Putin warns Western Nations a risk of global nuclear conflict if troops are sent to Ukraine

14:40, 29.02.2024 - Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West, Reuters reports. Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin repeated…

Trump’s NATO threat denounced across Europe

12:30, 12.02.2024 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that NATO cannot be an ‘a la carte’ military alliance dependent on the whims of the US president, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend, according to Reuters. Former US president Trump…

Zelenskyy names ex-army chief Zaluzhnyi ‘hero of Ukraine’

14:45, 09.02.2024 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named former army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi a “Hero of Ukraine” on Friday, a day after he was replaced in the biggest shakeup of the war with Russia to date, according to Reuters. Zaluzhnyi, a popular figure who oversaw Ukraine’s war effort throughout the Russian…

Iceland volcano erupts again, molten rocks spew from fissures

11:30, 08.02.2024 - A volcano in Iceland erupted on Thursday for the second time this year, spewing lava up to 80 metres into the air in what is the sixth outbreak on the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula since 2021, according to Reuters. Live video from the area showed fountains of bright-orange molten rock spewing from…

Germany’s airport security staff to ground flights in nationwide protests

09:16, 01.02.2024 - Security staff at some of Germany‘s biggest airports, including the global hub Frankfurt, walked off the job on Thursday, grounding flights and piling pain on Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters. The 24-hour strike, called by labour union Verdi, is the latest in a series of industrial actions…

US strike kills militia leader blamed for Iraq attacks, says Pentagon

09:25, 05.01.2024 - The US military launched a retaliatory strike in Baghdad on Thursday that killed a militia leader it blames for recent attacks on US personnel, the Pentagon said, a move condemned by Iraq‘s government, according to Reuters. The US strike took place at about 0900 GMT and targeted Mushtaq Jawad Kazim…


