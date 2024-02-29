Dip in euro zone inflation bolsters case for ECB easing Euro zone inflation dipped further this month, strengthening the case for the European Central Bank to start easing interest rates from record highs later this year, data from some of the euro zone’s biggest economies showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. The ECB has kept interest rates at record highs since September but talk has decisively […] The post Dip in euro zone inflation bolsters case for ECB easing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Europe’s new battle is achieving economic growth as inflation has been defeated, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Bloomberg reports. “In two years, the European Central Bank and the finance ministers have managed to break inflation,” Le Maire told reporters on Friday in Ghent, Belgium,…

- Romania’s central bank held borrowing costs steady as policymakers seek clear evidence that slowing inflation is on course to hit their target, according to Bloomberg. The central bank kept the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Tuesday, matching the estimates of all economists in a Bloomberg survey.…

- The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected at a record high on Thursday and reaffirmed its commitment to fighting inflation, giving not a hint that policymakers are starting to contemplate policy easing, according to Reuters. The ECB ended its fastest-ever rate-hiking cycle…

- The US ambassador to Turkey said he anticipates that President Tayyip Erdogan will give a final sign-off on Sweden’s NATO membership within days, triggering rapid steps toward US Congress endorsing a sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, according to Reuters. In an interview on Thursday, Ambassador Jeff…

- Britain will retain thousands of European Union laws for at least the next two years, the government said on Thursday, setting out new targets for the heavily delayed process of removing EU law from the British statute book after Brexit, according to Reuters. Britain had originally aimed to remove…

- The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday made a further upward revision to its 2024 oil demand growth forecast, though its projection remains dramatically lower than producer group OPEC‘s expectations, according to Reuters. The Paris-based agency’s forecast, its third consecutive upward revision…

- Supporting African development and tackling the dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) will be two key themes for Italy during its one-year presidency of the Group of Seven, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Speaking at a wide-ranging news conference,…

- The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, wrapping up a decade-long experiment in hoovering up debt across the 20-nation eurozone, according to Reuters. The ECB raised interest rates to a record…