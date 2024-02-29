Dip in euro zone inflation bolsters case for ECB easing

Stiri Recomandate

Guvernul rus anunţă joi interzicerea exporturilor de carburanți pe o perioadă de şase luni – începând de vineri -, o decizie luată cu scopul de a ”stabiliza” preţul la pompă pe piaţa internă odată cu apropierea alegerilor prezidenţiale. prevăzute la jumătatea lui martie, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, IPS Teodosie, a fost sancţionat, joi, de Sfântul Sinod al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române cu „dojană” sinodală scrisă (avertisment sinodal scris) pentru „încălcarea ordinii statutare a Bisericii şi tulburarea păcii din viaţa Bisericii şi a societăţii, prin acte… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr de 22 de ani a pretins că este interesat de cumpărarea unui autoturism și i-a furat mașina unui clujean de bună credință.La data de 28 februarie a.c., polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Agenţia suedeză care acordă ajutor cultelor a anunţat joi că taie subvenţiile pentru Biserica Ortodoxă… [citeste mai departe]

Ionel Bogdan, președintele Consiliului Județean Maramureș a reușit o nouă premieră. Aleșii județeni au aprobat ieri cel mai mare buget din istoria Maramureșului:… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali s-a poziționat în scandalul dintre ÎPS Teodosie și BOR: Doar îi arată pisica şi gata, atât!… [citeste mai departe]

Marian Cucșa, președintele Partidului Republican din România: „Republicanii români și Alianța AUR aduc în țară… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul de Interne a pus în dezbatere publică, joi seară, un proiect de Ordonanță de Urgență care oferă primarilor și președinților de Consilii Județene… [citeste mai departe]

Societatea de Transport Public Timişoara anunţă că de la 1 martie se va relua circulaţia vaporaşelor pe Bega şi că ambarcaţiunile au fost deja coborâte la apă sâmbătă, pentru probe. ”Ne pregătim de reluarea circulaţiei pe Canalul Bega! Vaporaşele au fost coborâte la apă în această… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul de luptă NATO din România de la baza Cincu va fi ridicat în 2025 la nivel de brigadă mărindui-se numărul de militari aliați. Momentan la Cincu sunt 1.500 de slodați, dar numărul acestpra va crește la 4.000, după cum a declarat joi generalul francez Loïc… [citeste mai departe]


Dip in euro zone inflation bolsters case for ECB easing

Dip in euro zone inflation bolsters case for ECB easing

Euro zone inflation dipped further this month, strengthening the case for the to start easing interest rates from record highs later this year, data from some of the euro zone's biggest economies showed on Thursday, according to Reuters.  The ECB has kept interest rates at record highs since September but talk has decisively

