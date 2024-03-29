Romania says it finds drone fragments near border with Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Detalii șocante ale crimei sălbatice din București: administratora blocului a fost ucisă sub privirile vecinilor. Bărbatul a fost arestat preventiv

Detalii șocante ale crimei sălbatice din București: administratora blocului a fost ucisă sub privirile vecinilor. Bărbatul a fost arestat preventiv

Judecătorii au emis mandat de arestare preventivă, vineri, pe nunele bărbatului care joi seară a… [citeste mai departe]

De fiecare dată când a fost la guvernare PSD a arătat respect pentru pensionari!

De fiecare dată când a fost la guvernare PSD a arătat respect pentru pensionari!

De fiecare dată când a fost la guvernare PSD a arătat respect pentru pensionari! La Bascov a avut loc astăzi reuniunea zonală a organizațiilor pensionarilor social democrați din 11 județe. Au fost prezenți la aceasta președinți de organizații… [citeste mai departe]

Accident mortal, în Dâmbovița! O femeie și-a pierdut viața după ce a fost spulberată de un TIR

Accident mortal, în Dâmbovița! O femeie și-a pierdut viața după ce a fost spulberată de un TIR

Un accident mortal a avut loc, vineri după-amiază, pe raza orașului Găești, la intersecția DN 7 cu DN 61. O femeie de 66 de ani, din localitate, și-a pierdut viața după ce a fost spulberată de un TIR.… [citeste mai departe]

S-a aflat data de lansare pentru seria Huawei P70

S-a aflat data de lansare pentru seria Huawei P70

Huawei va lansa noua sa serie de telefoane, Huawei P70, pe 2 aprilie, conform unui screenshot care a ajuns pe internet și prezintă imaginea cu anunțul oficial de lansare. Bineînțeles, fotografia a fost postată pe Weibo, și a fost urmată rapid de alte dezvăluiri, inclusiv cu specificațiile cheie ale noii… [citeste mai departe]

Laureații Galei Excelenței în Argeș

Laureații Galei Excelenței în Argeș

Joi, 28 martie 2024, Consiliul Județean Argeș a organizat ”Gala Excelenței în Argeș” – ediția 2024, eveniment dedicat personalităţilor argeșene care, prin activitatea ştiinţifică şi profesională, s-au remarcat în domenii de referință în cursul anului 2023, contribuind în mod esenţial la prestigiul județului Argeș. Au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Ucrainenii s-au retras de la Avdiivka din cauza lipsei de muniţie. Ce spune comandantul armatei ucrainene despre situația de pe front

Ucrainenii s-au retras de la Avdiivka din cauza lipsei de muniţie. Ce spune comandantul armatei ucrainene despre situația de pe front

Unele trupe luptă cu puţin armament şi muniţie sau deloc, avertizează comandantul armatei ucrainene. ”Acum câteva zile, avantajul… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Piteştiului, Cristian Gentea: „Am ajuns în punctul în care ne raportăm la Pitești cu mândrie! În numele municipiului, vă mulțumesc pentru acest premiu!”

Primarul Piteştiului, Cristian Gentea: „Am ajuns în punctul în care ne raportăm la Pitești cu mândrie! În numele municipiului, vă mulțumesc pentru acest premiu!”

Joi seara, Consiliul Județean Argeș a organizat o nouă… [citeste mai departe]

Plic cu 16.800 euro, găsit de o femeie lângă o clinică medicală din Piatra-Neamţ. Polițiștii l-au găsit pe proprietarul banilor

Plic cu 16.800 euro, găsit de o femeie lângă o clinică medicală din Piatra-Neamţ. Polițiștii l-au găsit pe proprietarul banilor

O femeie în vârstă de 34 ani a găsit în parcarea unei clinici medicale din Piatra-Neamţ un plic cu 16.800 euro şi l-a dus la sediul… [citeste mai departe]

Georgel Mădulărea, candidatul PSD pentru Primăria Câmpulung!

Georgel Mădulărea, candidatul PSD pentru Primăria Câmpulung!

Georgel Mădulărea, candidatul PSD pentru Primăria Câmpulung! PSD Câmpulung l-a desemnat astăzi pe Georgel Mădulărea pentru funcția de candidat la Primăria Câmpulung. Georgel Mădulărea este președinte al PSD Câmpulung. Articolul Georgel Mădulărea, candidatul PSD pentru Primăria… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru prima oară în ultimii 250 de ani, moaștele Sf. Dimitrie cel Nou sunt scoase într-un pelerinaj

Pentru prima oară în ultimii 250 de ani, moaștele Sf. Dimitrie cel Nou sunt scoase într-un pelerinaj

Moaștele Sfântului Dimitrie cel Nou, ocrotitorul Bucureștilor, vor fi purtate, duminică, 31 martie, într-un pelerinaj în județul Ilfov, organizat în contextul împlinirii a 250 de ani de la aducerea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania says it finds drone fragments near border with Ukraine

Publicat:
Romania says it finds drone fragments near border with Ukraine

NATO member Romania said it had found fragments of what appeared to be a drone on a farm near the  and the border with Ukraine late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Russia has been striking targets in western and central Ukraine with missile and drone attacks conducted at night.   “In the evening of March 28, […] The post Romania says it finds drone fragments near border with Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war

12:20, 13.03.2024 - President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday that Russia was technically ready for a nuclear war and that if the US sent troops to Ukraine, it would be considered a significant escalation of the conflict, Reuters reports.  Putin, speaking just days before a March 15-17 election which is certain…

Sweden joins NATO as war in Ukraine prompts security rethink

13:15, 08.03.2024 - Sweden joined NATO in Washington on Thursday, two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that support for the alliance was the Scandinavian nation’s best guarantee of safety, according to Reuters. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson…

Putin warns Western Nations a risk of global nuclear conflict if troops are sent to Ukraine

14:40, 29.02.2024 - Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West, Reuters reports. Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin repeated…

Belgian PM backs EU bonds to boost defence spending

13:35, 16.02.2024 - Joint European Union borrowing could help fund higher defence spending but governments would still have to make tough political choices to sustain it, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, according to Reuters. Many European governments have committed to increasing military spending in response…

EU summit agrees on Ukraine aid, overcoming Hungary’s objections

14:10, 01.02.2024 - European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary, according to Reuters. Before the summit started, EU leaders piled pressure on Hungary to lift its block, telling Prime…

Finland extends Russia border closing by four weeks to protect national security

14:25, 11.01.2024 - Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia by four weeks until February 11, the ministry of interior said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports that all crossings would remain shut, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah told national broadcaster…

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria sign deal to clear floating Black Sea mines

13:35, 11.01.2024 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria signed an agreement on Thursday on a joint plan to clear mines floating in the Black Sea as a result of the war in Ukraine, following months of talks between the NATO allies, according to Reuters. Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, his Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar…

Russia and Ukraine stage major POW exchange after UAE mediation

10:51, 04.01.2024 - Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 248 military…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: