To have peace, Europe must prepare for war, EU council president says

Ministrul Mediului: La fabrica Ford din România se va produce curând primul autoturism electric

Ministrul Mediului: La fabrica Ford din România se va produce curând primul autoturism electric

Ministrul Mediului, Mircea Fechet, a spus marţi că la fabrica Ford de la Craiova se va produce în curând primul autoturism electric. El a precizat că în România au fost cumpărate, în 2016, 39 de maşini electrice,…

Amenzi de peste 500.000 lei date de ISU Alba după controale la pensiuni, magazine și depozite. Acțiunile derulate în martie

Amenzi de peste 500.000 lei date de ISU Alba după controale la pensiuni, magazine și depozite. Acțiunile derulate în martie

Amenzi de peste 500.000 lei date de ISU Alba după controale la pensiuni, magazine și depozite. Acțiunile derulate în martie Inspectorii ISU Alba au…

Autoturism răsturnat într-un pârâu, în Parva! O tânără a fost dusă la spital

Autoturism răsturnat într-un pârâu, în Parva! O tânără a fost dusă la spital

O tânără din comuna Rebrișoara a ajuns marți la spital, după ce autoturismul pe care îl conducea s-a răsturnat într-un pârâu, în localitatea Parva. Potrivit IPJ Bistrița-Năsăud, polițiștii rutieri din cadrul Poliției orașului Năsăud…

Concurs de desene organizat de IPJ Vrancea, ocazia Zilei Poliției Române

Concurs de desene organizat de IPJ Vrancea, ocazia Zilei Poliției Române

Inspectoratul de Poliție Județean (IPJ) Vrancea organizează, cu ocazia Zilei Poliției Române, concursul de desene „Poliția Vrancea, Poliția mea". La concurs se pot înscrie elevii din clasele 0 – 12, iar lucrările pot fi trimise, până cel târziu vineri,…

Informare meteo. Toată țara va fi afectată de un ciclon polar

Informare meteo. Toată țara va fi afectată de un ciclon polar

Conform unei informări emise de ANM, de marți, 19 martie, ora 10.00, până joi, 21 martie, ora 20.00, temporar vor fi precipitații slabe, sub formă de ninsoare în nordul și centrul Moldovei și mixte în sudul Moldovei, Dobrogea, cea mai mare parte a Munteniei și în sudul și…

O serie de 9 elevi se află în practică la Jandarmeria Alba. Își vor desfășura activitatea la structurile de pază

O serie de 9 elevi se află în practică la Jandarmeria Alba. Își vor desfășura activitatea la structurile de pază

În perioada 18 martie-26 aprilie, după ce au depus jurământul militar, 9 elevi de la Școlile Militare de Subofiţeri Jandarmi ,,Grigore Alexandru Ghica" Drăgăşani…

Comisia tehnica de amenajare a teritoriului si urbanism se reuneste in aceasta saptamana. Ce proiecte se afla pe ordinea de zi?

Comisia tehnica de amenajare a teritoriului si urbanism se reuneste in aceasta saptamana. Ce proiecte se afla pe ordinea de zi?

Comisia tehnica de amenajare a teritoriului si urbanism si Comisia tehnica de estetica urbana se vor intruni in data de 21.03.2024, incepand cu ora…

Alertă de vreme rea în Dâmbovița! Ploi și ninsori în următoarele două zile

Alertă de vreme rea în Dâmbovița! Ploi și ninsori în următoarele două zile

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis, astăzi, o informare de vreme rea pentru județul Dâmbovița, pentru următoarele două zile. Atenționarea este valabilă pentru județul nostru în intervalul 19 martie, ora 10:00 – 21 martie, ora…

O artistă română a pictat pe stația de autobuz din Foeni. Proiectul, parte al revitalizării Conacului Mocioni/Foto

O artistă română a pictat pe stația de autobuz din Foeni. Proiectul, parte al revitalizării Conacului Mocioni/Foto

Trei artiști stradali români și un artist islandez vor schimba aspectul comunei Foeni. Ea a avut la dispoziție un loc mai mult decât … interesant, pentru a-l transforma…


To have peace, Europe must prepare for war, EU council president says

To have peace, Europe must prepare for war, EU council president says

Europe must strengthen its defence capabilities and shift to a “war economy” mode in response to the threat posed by Russia, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday, according to Reuters. In an op-ed published in European newspapers and the Euractiv website, Michel – who will chair a meeting of EU leaders on Thursday […] The post To have peace, Europe must prepare for war, EU council president says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU must prepare for ‘catastrophic’ climate change risks, agency says

11:16, 11.03.2024 - Countries across Europe should prepare for “catastrophic” risks, ranging from floods to deadly heatwaves, as worsening climate change hits every part of their economies and societies this century, the EU Environment Agency said on Monday, according to Reuters. Policymakers need to draw up new plans…

Sweden joins NATO as war in Ukraine prompts security rethink

13:15, 08.03.2024 - Sweden joined NATO in Washington on Thursday, two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that support for the alliance was the Scandinavian nation’s best guarantee of safety, according to Reuters. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson…

France and Republic of Moldova to sign defence and economic accords

12:25, 06.03.2024 - The Republic of Moldova and France will sign defence and economic cooperation accords during a visit by Moldovan President Maia Sandu to Paris on Thursday, the French presidency said in a statement, according to Reuters. Western powers are seeking to increase support for Republic of Moldova amid what…

Putin warns Western Nations a risk of global nuclear conflict if troops are sent to Ukraine

14:40, 29.02.2024 - Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West, Reuters reports. Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin repeated…

China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons

11:20, 26.02.2024 - China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry…

Hungary open to using EU budget for Ukraine aid package, Orban’s adviser says

12:15, 29.01.2024 - Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc’s budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU’s financial and military…

Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction

16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters.  In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

NATO to hold biggest drills since Cold War with 90,000 troops

10:05, 19.01.2024 - NATO is launching its largest exercise since the Cold War, rehearsing how US troops could reinforce European allies in countries bordering Russia and on the alliance’s eastern flank if a conflict were to flare up with a “near-peer” adversary, according to Reuters. Some 90,000 troops are due to join…


Urmareste stirile pe: