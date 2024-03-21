Stiri Recomandate

Europe’s pro-nuclear leaders seek atomic energy revival

Publicat:
Europe’s pro-nuclear leaders seek atomic energy revival

Leaders from pro-nuclear European countries and energy experts are set to call for a nuclear energy revival on Thursday at a summit in Brussels, seeking to rebuild the European industry after years of gradual decline, according to Reuters.  The political push to expand nuclear – a low-carbon energy source – is part of the drive […] The post Europe’s pro-nuclear leaders seek atomic energy revival appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


