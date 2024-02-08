Iceland volcano erupts again, molten rocks spew from fissures

Stiri Recomandate

Gigi Becali şochează pe toată lumea! Soţia nu l-a putut opri. Ce are latifundiarul din Pipera în propria casă

Gigi Becali şochează pe toată lumea! Nici măcar propia soţie nu l-a putut opri pe latifundiarul din Pipera.Un apropiat s-a decis să spună ce a văzut atunci când l-a vizitat… [citeste mai departe]

Nemulțumită de prețul cerut pentru lemne a sunat la Poliție. ...

O neînțelegere de la vânzarea unor lemne de foc a dus la constatarea mai multor nereguli. O femeie din Burdujeni a sunat la numărul de urgență 112 și a reclamat că are o serie de neînțelegeri cu două persoane care i-au adus niște lemne. Mai exact, femeia era nemulțumită… [citeste mai departe]

Acuzat de viol, Dani Alves a depus mărturie: „Ar fi putut pleca în orice moment, dacă ar fi vrut”

Dani Alves, care a fost acuzat că a violat o tânără într-un club de noapte din Barcelona în decembrie 2022, a afirmat că aceasta „ar fi putut pleca în orice moment, dacă ar fi vrut”. Procesul… [citeste mai departe]

Trei mercenari români au murit, după ce au fost înconjuraţi, într-o confruntare violentă în Congo

Trei români au murit și alţi 20 au fost răniți în confruntările violente din Republica Democrată Congo. Aceştia fac parte din gruparea de mercenari a lui Horaţiu Potra, veteran al Legiunii Străine,… [citeste mai departe]

Atestat profesional fals prezentat la ieșirea din țară

Un cetățean ucrainean este cercetat de polițiștii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Siret, deoarece la ieșirea din țară a prezentat un atestat profesional fals. Ieri, 7 februarie a.c., în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Siret, județul Suceava, s-a prezentat pe sensul… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a vizitat sediul Consiliului Județean Argeș, modernizat pe fonduri europene

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a testat, miercuri, la Uzina Dacia din Mioveni, noul Duster, și a vizitat sediul Consiliului Județean Argeș, recent modernizat pe fonduri europene. Premierul a fost însoțit… [citeste mai departe]

Tudor Chirilă, scos din sărite de un român căruia i-a sunat telefonul la teatru. Artistul a răbufnit: ”Dă-l dracu, băi nene!”

Tudor Chirilă a transmis un mesaj dur pe rețelele de socializare, după ce unui spectator i-a sunat telefonul în timpul piesei de… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Indicatorii tehnico-economici pentru construcția Sali Polivalente de la Iași aprobați astăzi de Guvern

După aprobarea indicatorilor tehnico economici ai viitoarei Săli Polivalente ”Regina Maria” din Iași, Guvernul va transfera întreaga investiție companiei naționale de profil… [citeste mai departe]

Știri Constanta: Doua soferite implicate intr-un accident rutier la intersectia dintre DN39 si Autostrada A4

La data de 7 februarie a.c., in jurul orei 09.20, politisti din cadrul Serviciului de Siguranta Rutiera au fost sesizati cu privire la faptul ca, la intersectia dintre D.N. 39 si Autostrada… [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: 20 de localităţi, afectate de vântul puternic

Vântul puternic a afectat 20 de localităţi din judeţul Neamţ, cele mai multe probleme fiind înregistrate din cauza copacilor căzuţi sau a lipsei energiei electrice. Potrivit Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă Neamţ, joi dimineaţă nu erau alimentate cu energie electrică 15 localităţi:… [citeste mai departe]


Iceland volcano erupts again, molten rocks spew from fissures

Publicat:
Iceland volcano erupts again, molten rocks spew from fissures

A volcano in Iceland erupted on Thursday for the second time this year, spewing lava up to 80 metres into the air in what is the sixth outbreak on the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula since 2021, according to Reuters. Live video from the area showed fountains of bright-orange molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground, […] The post Iceland volcano erupts again, molten rocks spew from fissures appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

