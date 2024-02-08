Iceland volcano erupts again, molten rocks spew from fissures A volcano in Iceland erupted on Thursday for the second time this year, spewing lava up to 80 metres into the air in what is the sixth outbreak on the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula since 2021, according to Reuters. Live video from the area showed fountains of bright-orange molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground, […] The post Iceland volcano erupts again, molten rocks spew from fissures appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

