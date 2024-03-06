France and Republic of Moldova to sign defence and economic accordsPublicat:
The Republic of Moldova and France will sign defence and economic cooperation accords during a visit by Moldovan President Maia Sandu to Paris on Thursday, the French presidency said in a statement, according to Reuters. Western powers are seeking to increase support for Republic of Moldova amid what they fear are increasing efforts by Russia […] The post France and Republic of Moldova to sign defence and economic accords appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
