France and Republic of Moldova to sign defence and economic accords

Stiri Recomandate

Văduva lui Aleksei Navalnîi, Iulia, le cere rușilor să protesteze în ziua alegerilor prezidențiale: „Orice alt candidat, sau stricați buletinul de vot!”

Văduva lui Aleksei Navalnîi, Iulia, le cere rușilor să protesteze în ziua alegerilor prezidențiale: „Orice alt candidat, sau stricați buletinul de vot!”

Văduva lui Aleksei Navalnîi, Iulia Navalnaîia, a lansat un apel prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Atacă prefectul Adrian Niță HCL-urile de eliberare din funcție a lui Lehăduș și de numire a lui Eduard Minuț?

Atacă prefectul Adrian Niță HCL-urile de eliberare din funcție a lui Lehăduș și de numire a lui Eduard Minuț?

Deciziile de eliberare din funcție a fostului viceprimar Alin Ștefan Lehăduș și cea de numire a noului viceprimar Eduard Robert Minuț se află pe masa prefectului de Neamț,… [citeste mai departe]

Iulia Navalnaia îi îndeamnă pe ruși să protesteze împotriva lui Putin în ziua alegerilor

Iulia Navalnaia îi îndeamnă pe ruși să protesteze împotriva lui Putin în ziua alegerilor

Iulia Navalnaia, văduva opozantului regimului de la Kremlin, Alexei Navalnîi, a făcut apel la ruși să se alăture unui protest în ziua alegerilor, care va avea loc pe 17 martie la prânz, și să voteze împotriva președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Carlo Ancelotti, antrenorul Real Madrid, acuzat că ar fi făcut evaziune fiscală în valoare de aproape 1 milion de euro

Carlo Ancelotti, antrenorul Real Madrid, acuzat că ar fi făcut evaziune fiscală în valoare de aproape 1 milion de euro

Antrenorul echipei Real Madrid – Carlo Ancelotti – este acuzat că ar fi fraudat sistemul fiscal al statului spaniol, scrie Associated Press. Procurorii madrileni… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Gorghiu, Ministrul Justiției: Legea 2 Mai a fost votată în for decizional, va merge la promulgare

Alina Gorghiu, Ministrul Justiției: Legea 2 Mai a fost votată în for decizional, va merge la promulgare

Ministrul Justiţiei, Alina Gorghiu, a declarat, marţi seară, că Legea 2 Mai a fost votată de forul decizional din Parlament şi urmează să meargă la promulgare. Legea spune că traficanţii de… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu, doar două fraze despre întâlnirea cu Ursula von der Leyen

Marcel Ciolacu, doar două fraze despre întâlnirea cu Ursula von der Leyen

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu s-a întâlnit în această dimineață cu șefa Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, prezentă la București la Congresul Popularilor Europeni. Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a scris doar două fraze despre întâlnirea pe care a avut-o… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții în Bistrița-Năsăud și Cluj, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală și escavări ilegale

Percheziții în Bistrița-Năsăud și Cluj, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală și escavări ilegale

Polițiștii clujeni au efectuat marți, opt percheziții în județele Cluj și Bistrița-Năsăud, în cadrul unui dosar penal ce vizează infracțiunile de activități miniere fără permis sau licență și evaziune… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoză specială pentru Capitală. Episoade de iarnă și temperaturi scăzute

Prognoză specială pentru Capitală. Episoade de iarnă și temperaturi scăzute

Vremea se va răci în Capitală, iar maximele vor coborî joi sub 10 grade Celsius, se arată în prognoza specială pentru București, emisă de ANM. De miercuri de la ora 15.00 până joi dimineața, cerul va avea înnorări în mare parte din interval… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă, după întâlnirea cu Roberta Metsola: Miza alegerilor din iunie este păstrarea într-o poziție fruntașă a forțelor pro-europene

Ciucă, după întâlnirea cu Roberta Metsola: Miza alegerilor din iunie este păstrarea într-o poziție fruntașă a forțelor pro-europene

Preşedintele Senatului, liderul PNL Nicolae Ciucă, a avut miercuri o întrevedere cu preşedinta Parlamentului European,… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila: Salariile profesioniştilor din Direcţiile de sănătate publică – majorate; nu sunt motive de alte revendicări financiare

Rafila: Salariile profesioniştilor din Direcţiile de sănătate publică – majorate; nu sunt motive de alte revendicări financiare

Salariile profesioniştilor din Direcţiile de sănătate publică au fost majorate şi nu sunt motive de alte revendicări pe această tematică,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

France and Republic of Moldova to sign defence and economic accords

Publicat:
France and Republic of Moldova to sign defence and economic accords

of Moldova and France will sign defence and economic cooperation accords during a visit by to Paris on Thursday, the French presidency said in a statement, according to Reuters. Western powers are seeking to increase support for Republic of Moldova amid what they fear are increasing efforts by Russia […] The post France and Republic of Moldova to sign defence and economic accords appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Putin warns Western Nations a risk of global nuclear conflict if troops are sent to Ukraine

14:40, 29.02.2024 - Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West, Reuters reports. Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin repeated…

Belgian PM backs EU bonds to boost defence spending

13:35, 16.02.2024 - Joint European Union borrowing could help fund higher defence spending but governments would still have to make tough political choices to sustain it, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, according to Reuters. Many European governments have committed to increasing military spending in response…

France accuses Russia of disinformation campaign against Ukraine’s allies

10:46, 13.02.2024 - French government officials on Monday accused Russia of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign against Ukraine’s Western backers in the lead up to the second anniversary of Moscow’s military invasion of its neighbour, according to France 24. French foreign ministry officials said in a…

French bank SocGen to cut about 900 jobs at Paris head office

10:50, 05.02.2024 - Societe Generale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its Paris headquarters through voluntary departures, France’s third-biggest listed bank said on Monday, adding to a wave of job losses in the global financial industry, according to Reuters. The planned cuts, which will be submitted to SocGen’s trade unions,…

Finland extends Russia border closing by four weeks to protect national security

14:25, 11.01.2024 - Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia by four weeks until February 11, the ministry of interior said on Thursday, confirming earlier reports that all crossings would remain shut, according to Reuters. On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah told national broadcaster…

France, Germany, UK and US condemn Iran’s increase in uranium enrichment

10:45, 29.12.2023 - France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday condemned an increase by Iran in the production rate of highly enriched uranium of up to 60% purity, close to the level used for nuclear weapons fuel, according to Reuters. In a joint statement, the allies made no mention of any consequences…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban

11:40, 14.12.2023 - European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: