Scholz, Macron and Tusk seek to bridge European divisions on Ukraine

- The Republic of Moldova and France will sign defence and economic cooperation accords during a visit by Moldovan President Maia Sandu to Paris on Thursday, the French presidency said in a statement, according to Reuters. Western powers are seeking to increase support for Republic of Moldova amid what…

- Kyiv has urged Poland to punish those responsible for Ukrainian grain spills at the border over the weekend, Ukraine‘s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, according to Reuters. Around 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station amid large-scale protests…

- Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters. Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…

- French government officials on Monday accused Russia of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign against Ukraine’s Western backers in the lead up to the second anniversary of Moscow’s military invasion of its neighbour, according to France 24. French foreign ministry officials said in a…

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named former army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi a “Hero of Ukraine” on Friday, a day after he was replaced in the biggest shakeup of the war with Russia to date, according to Reuters. Zaluzhnyi, a popular figure who oversaw Ukraine’s war effort throughout the Russian…

- Societe Generale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its Paris headquarters through voluntary departures, France’s third-biggest listed bank said on Monday, adding to a wave of job losses in the global financial industry, according to Reuters. The planned cuts, which will be submitted to SocGen’s trade unions,…

- Germany has uncovered a major “pro-Russian disinformation campaign” using thousands of fake accounts on X to try and stir anger at Berlin’s support for Ukraine, a media report said on Friday, according to Euractiv. The revelations come amid growing concern about the impact increasingly sophisticated…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday the majority of countries in the European Union were not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion, calling upon allies to increase their efforts, according to Reuters. With American military assistance to Ukraine stalled…