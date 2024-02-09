Zelenskyy names ex-army chief Zaluzhnyi ‘hero of Ukraine’

Stiri Recomandate

Directorul Administraţiei Porturilor Maritime Constanţa a demisionat din funcţie/ În locul său a fost numit directorul executiv al companiei, Mihai Teodorescu

Directorul Administraţiei Porturilor Maritime Constanţa a demisionat din funcţie/ În locul său a fost numit directorul executiv al companiei, Mihai Teodorescu

”Directorul general al Portului Constanţa, Florin Vizan, şi-a prezentat astăzi… [citeste mai departe]

Crypto: Bitcoin a sărit de pragul de 47.000 dolari, dar a scăzut rapid. Cum stau EGLD, ETH, Cardano, XRP?

Crypto: Bitcoin a sărit de pragul de 47.000 dolari, dar a scăzut rapid. Cum stau EGLD, ETH, Cardano, XRP?

Prețul Bitcoin a trecut azi, 9 februarie 2024, pragul de 47.000 dolari, dar a scăzut rapid conform datelor de pe CoinMarketCap. Tendința s-a văzut și-n cazul altor criptomonede cunoscute… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep, după audieri: „Se va demonstra că nu am avut niciodată intenția de a mă dopa”

Simona Halep, după audieri: „Se va demonstra că nu am avut niciodată intenția de a mă dopa”

După trei zile de audieri, Simona Halep a făcut primele declarații, vineri după-amiază, imediat după ieșirea din sala de judecată. Jucătoarea română s-a arătat optimistă în ceea ce privește verdictul.… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în zona Șapte Case: o persoană încarcerată. Circulația a fost întreruptă pe ambele sensuri de mers

Accident în zona Șapte Case: o persoană încarcerată. Circulația a fost întreruptă pe ambele sensuri de mers

GRAV… Un accident a avut loc în această după-amiază în zona Șapte Case, comuna Costești. Un TIR și o autoutilitară s-au lovit frontal, impactul fiind unul puternic. Din primele… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciolacu on Rosia Montana case: Lets wait for the decision, well manage either way

PM Ciolacu on Rosia Montana case: Lets wait for the decision, well manage either way

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in Constanta on Friday said that everybody should wait for a decision first in the international lawsuit with the Rosia Montana Gold Corporation, while adding that the Romanian state will be able to find… [citeste mai departe]

Doi minori din județul Vaslui, plasați sub control judiciar pentru mai multe infracţiuni cu violență, comise în ultimele 6 luni

Doi minori din județul Vaslui, plasați sub control judiciar pentru mai multe infracţiuni cu violență, comise în ultimele 6 luni

Doi minori, în vârstă de 16 şi 17 ani, din comuna Iana, au fost reţinuţi de poliţişti şi ulterior plasaţi sub control judiciar, fiind… [citeste mai departe]

ADID Timiș anunță demararea procedurii de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului, pentru proiectul „ÎNFIINȚARE CENTRU DE COLECTARE DEȘEURI PRIN APORT VOLUNTAR ÎN COMUNA BELINȚ, SAT BABȘA, JUDEȚUL TIMIȘ”.

ADID Timiș anunță demararea procedurii de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului, pentru proiectul „ÎNFIINȚARE CENTRU DE COLECTARE DEȘEURI PRIN APORT VOLUNTAR ÎN COMUNA BELINȚ, SAT BABȘA, JUDEȚUL TIMIȘ".

Asociația… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația… [citeste mai departe]

(UPDATE) Vaslui: Persoana încarcerată în urma unui accident produs pe DN 24 a decedat

(UPDATE) Vaslui: Persoana încarcerată în urma unui accident produs pe DN 24 a decedat

UPDATE – Persoana încarcerată în urma unui accident produs, vineri, pe DN 24, pe raza localităţii Şapte Case, a decedat, au informat reprezentanţii Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă Vaslui. ‘Victima a fost descarcerată,… [citeste mai departe]

Licitatii Constanta: Licitatie organizata de Primaria Lipnita infiintarea unui sistem de alimentare cu apa in satul Cuiugiuc (DOCUMENT)

Licitatii Constanta: Licitatie organizata de Primaria Lipnita infiintarea unui sistem de alimentare cu apa in satul Cuiugiuc (DOCUMENT)

Primaria Comunei Lipnita, judetul Constanta a lansat un anunt de participare la licitatie privind achizitia de servicii de proiectare,… [citeste mai departe]

INCD GeoEcoMar va elabora un studiu de amplasament a unor noi posturi de acostare la geamanduri in Portul Constanta (DOCUMENT)

INCD GeoEcoMar va elabora un studiu de amplasament a unor noi posturi de acostare la geamanduri in Portul Constanta (DOCUMENT)

INCD GeoEcoMar si a adjudecat contractul "Studiu de amplasament a unor noi posturi de acostare la geamanduri multiple in Portul Constanta pentru nave… [citeste mai departe]


Zelenskyy names ex-army chief Zaluzhnyi ‘hero of Ukraine’

Publicat:
Zelenskyy names ex-army chief Zaluzhnyi ‘hero of Ukraine’

named former army chief a “Hero of Ukraine” on Friday, a day after he was replaced in the biggest shakeup of the war with Russia to date, according to Reuters. Zaluzhnyi, a popular figure who oversaw Ukraine’s war effort throughout the Russian invasion, was replaced by ground forces commander […] The post Zelenskyy names ex-army chief Zaluzhnyi ‘hero of Ukraine’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Norway gives $26 mln to UNRWA this year, more could come

17:55, 09.02.2024 - Norway is giving 275 million crowns ($26 million) this year to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and could increase that sum if needed, it said on Friday, days after the agency warned it could cease all activity by the end of the month, according to Reuters. A string of countries including…

Turkey’s drone maker Baykar begins to build plant in Ukraine

15:15, 07.02.2024 - Turkish defence company Baykar has started building a factory near Kyiv that will employ around 500 people and where it will manufacture either its TB2 or TB3 drone models, the company’s chief executive told Reuters. Turkish-made Bayraktar drones have gained prominence globally after being used by Ukraine’s…

Germany uncovers Russian disinformation campaign on X

14:01, 26.01.2024 - Germany has uncovered a major “pro-Russian disinformation campaign” using thousands of fake accounts on X to try and stir anger at Berlin’s support for Ukraine, a media report said on Friday, according to Euractiv. The revelations come amid growing concern about the impact increasingly sophisticated…

Europe must not weaponize euro, ECB policymaker warns

11:01, 26.01.2024 - The euro zone should not weaponize its own currency in a global conflict as that could ultimately undermine it, an influential European Central Bank policymaker said on Friday, just as the EU was contemplating seizing Russian state assets, according to Reuters. European officials have been debating…

Ukraine calls for international probe into downing of Russian military plane

13:45, 25.01.2024 - Ukraine will do everything possible to secure an international investigation into the downing of a Russian military transport plane, the country’s ombudsman said on Thursday, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of deliberately shooting it down, according to Reuters. Russia said the Ilyushin Il-76 military…

Scholz berates EU allies over “insufficient” military support for Ukraine

10:55, 09.01.2024 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday the majority of countries in the European Union were not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion, calling upon allies to increase their efforts, according to Reuters. With American military assistance to Ukraine stalled…

UN chief says he will not give up appeals for ceasefire in Gaza

11:50, 11.12.2023 - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he will not give up appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, adding that the war undermined the credibility and authority of the Security Council, according to Reuters. Gueterres was speaking at the Doha Forum conference as Washington…

Zelenskyy sacks military medical chief, urges reform of system

11:35, 20.11.2023 - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine‘s military medical system as he announced the dismissal of the commander of the medical forces, according to Reuters.  Zelenskyy’s move was announced as he met Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided…


