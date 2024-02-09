Zelenskyy names ex-army chief Zaluzhnyi ‘hero of Ukraine’

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Norway is giving 275 million crowns ($26 million) this year to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and could increase that sum if needed, it said on Friday, days after the agency warned it could cease all activity by the end of the month, according to Reuters. A string of countries including…

- Turkish defence company Baykar has started building a factory near Kyiv that will employ around 500 people and where it will manufacture either its TB2 or TB3 drone models, the company’s chief executive told Reuters. Turkish-made Bayraktar drones have gained prominence globally after being used by Ukraine’s…

- Germany has uncovered a major “pro-Russian disinformation campaign” using thousands of fake accounts on X to try and stir anger at Berlin’s support for Ukraine, a media report said on Friday, according to Euractiv. The revelations come amid growing concern about the impact increasingly sophisticated…

- The euro zone should not weaponize its own currency in a global conflict as that could ultimately undermine it, an influential European Central Bank policymaker said on Friday, just as the EU was contemplating seizing Russian state assets, according to Reuters. European officials have been debating…

- Ukraine will do everything possible to secure an international investigation into the downing of a Russian military transport plane, the country’s ombudsman said on Thursday, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of deliberately shooting it down, according to Reuters. Russia said the Ilyushin Il-76 military…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday the majority of countries in the European Union were not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion, calling upon allies to increase their efforts, according to Reuters. With American military assistance to Ukraine stalled…

- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he will not give up appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, adding that the war undermined the credibility and authority of the Security Council, according to Reuters. Gueterres was speaking at the Doha Forum conference as Washington…

- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine‘s military medical system as he announced the dismissal of the commander of the medical forces, according to Reuters. Zelenskyy’s move was announced as he met Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided…