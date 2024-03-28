Putin says Russia will not attack NATO, but F-16s will be shot down in Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday that Russia was technically ready for a nuclear war and that if the US sent troops to Ukraine, it would be considered a significant escalation of the conflict, Reuters reports. Putin, speaking just days before a March 15-17 election which is certain…

- Tens of thousands of farmers and their supporters warned on Wednesday they would bring Poland to a standstill, after violent clashes with police outside the country’s parliament in Warsaw, according to Reuters. The protesters had gathered at the prime minister’s office in the Polish capital, burning…

- International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi held “tense” talks over safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Russian officials on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agencies reported, according to Reuters. Russian forces seized Europe’s…

- The Polish government is negotiating a temporary closure of its shared border with Ukraine so that Ukrainian agri-food production does not destabilize the Polish market anymore, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As Polish farmers continue their protests against…

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named former army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi a “Hero of Ukraine” on Friday, a day after he was replaced in the biggest shakeup of the war with Russia to date, according to Reuters. Zaluzhnyi, a popular figure who oversaw Ukraine’s war effort throughout the Russian…

- EU member states want to launch a Red Sea naval mission by mid-February to protect ships from attacks by Yemen‘s Iran-backed Houthi militia and could decide its command structure on Wednesday, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to Reuters. Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels…

- Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 248 military…