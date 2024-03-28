Putin says Russia will not attack NATO, but F-16s will be shot down in UkrainePublicat:
Russia has no designs on any NATO country and will not attack Poland, the Baltic states, or the Czech Republic, but if the West supplies F-16 fighters to Ukraine, then they will be shot down by Russian forces, President Vladimir Putin said late on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has […] The post Putin says Russia will not attack NATO, but F-16s will be shot down in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
