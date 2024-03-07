Farmers threaten to bring Poland to a halt after police clashes

Stiri Recomandate

Posibil proiectil găsit în clădirea liceului Tehnologic din Jidvei în timpul lucrărilor de renovare: Intervine echipa pirotehnică a ISU Alba

Posibil proiectil găsit în clădirea liceului Tehnologic din Jidvei în timpul lucrărilor de renovare: Intervine… [citeste mai departe]

Ne Vedem În August, romanul lui Gabriel Garcia Marquez, a fost publicat în România

Unul dintre cele mai așteptate romane ale anului, ”Ne Vedem În August” de Gabriel Garcia Marquez, a avut lansarea pe plan internațional. Evenimentul a fost organizat când scriitorul columbian ar fi împlinit 97 de ani. [citeste mai departe]

Relațiile dintre România și China, promovate pe autobuzele STB din Capitală / Beijingul se află sub sancțiuni UE pentru încălcarea drepturilor omului

Relațiile dintre România și China și începutul Noului An Chinezesc sunt promovate prin… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul adevărului în scandalul Roșia Montană. România află vineri dacă va plăti miliarde de dolari

Ministrul Finanțelor a anunțat că Executivul are mai multe opțiuni de achitare a datoriei, inclusiv una nemonetară și una de plată în rate.O eventuală amânare a plății ridică o altă problemă… [citeste mai departe]

Temperatura oceanelor a depășit în februarie cel mai mare nivel din istorie. Coralii sunt în pericol

Oceanele lumii au ajuns la cea mai ridicată temperatură înregistrată vreodată. Specialiștii au stabilit că în februarie a fost depășit recordul de temperatură înregistrat anul trecut. Recifele… [citeste mai departe]

Sinaxar 07 martie 2024

 Astăzi facem pomenirea Sfinților Sfințiți Mucenici: VASILE, EFREM, EVGHENIE, AGATODOR, ELPIDIE, CAPITON şi ETERIE, care au fost episcopi de Cherson și care au pătimit în timpul împăratului Dioclețian (secolul al IV-lea). Tot în această zi, pomenirea Sfinților Ierarh NESTOR şi ARCADIE, ... [citeste mai departe]

Legenda Farul Constanta: Aniversare! Constantin Mares, la 80 de ani

Dupa Dumitru Tanase, un alt fost jucator emblematic al Farului Constanta, Constantin Mares, a ajuns la 80 de ani, varsta pe care a implinit o astazi.La multi ani, Constantin laquo;Titiraquo; Mares Fost capitan al laquo;marinarilorraquo;, antrenor si presedinte, Constantin… [citeste mai departe]

Automarfare încărcate cu zeci de tone de deşeuri, oprite la graniţa de vest a ţării

Trei automarfare încărcate cu deșeuri au fost oprite să intre în țară în punctele de trecere a frontierei Nădlac II și Borș II. Șoferii nu aveau actele necesare importului. Aproape 36 de tone de deșeuri încărcate în trei automarfare… [citeste mai departe]

Clotilde Armand anunță că închide Primăria Sectorului 1 și acuză consilierii PNL-PSD că au dat banii la Catedrala Neamului

Primarul Sectorului 1, Clotilde Armand, a anunțat joi că primăria va fi închisă pentru că nu mai are bani de funcționare. Ea îi acuză pe consilierii… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis s-a întâlnit cu Karl Nehammer. Partidul cancelarului austriac se opune aderării României la Schengen

Cancelarul Austriei, Karl Nehammer, a fost primit de președintele Klaus Iohannis la Palatul Cotroceni. Întâlnirea are loc după ce, ieri, cei mai importanți lideri… [citeste mai departe]


Farmers threaten to bring Poland to a halt after police clashes

Publicat:
Farmers threaten to bring Poland to a halt after police clashes

Tens of thousands of farmers and their supporters warned on Wednesday they would bring Poland to a standstill, after violent clashes with police outside the country’s parliament in Warsaw, according to Reuters.  The protesters had gathered at the prime minister’s office in the Polish capital, burning tyres and throwing firecrackers as they demanded a halt […] The post Farmers threaten to bring Poland to a halt after police clashes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Asylum applications in EU at highest level since 2015/16 crisis

11:20, 28.02.2024 - Asylum applications in the European Union jumped 18% to 1.14 million in 2023, the highest level since the 2015-2016 migrant crisis, data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The new data will likely fuel an already heated debate about migration…

Protesting farmers surround EU headquarters in Brussels as ministers meet

12:15, 26.02.2024 - Farmers set fire to piles of old tyres in Brussels on Monday in a protest to demand EU action on issues ranging from cheap supermarket prices to free trade deals, as agriculture ministers gathered to discuss the crisis in the sector, according to Reuters.  Riot police fired water cannon to put out flames.…

Kyiv urges Poland to punish those behind Ukrainian grain spills

11:40, 26.02.2024 - Kyiv has urged Poland to punish those responsible for Ukrainian grain spills at the border over the weekend, Ukraine‘s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, according to Reuters. Around 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station amid large-scale protests…

France’s Attal promises new price law to appease angry farmers

12:20, 21.02.2024 - The French government will prepare by the summer a new law to better safeguard farmers‘ income and strengthen their position in negotiations with retailers and consumer goods companies, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Attal made the announcement on updating the…

Polish farmers to step up protests with total blockade of Ukrainian border

13:15, 20.02.2024 - Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters.  Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…

Republic of Moldova’s foreign minister resigns as country moves towards EU

12:05, 24.01.2024 - The Republic of Moldova‘s foreign minister announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying he had fulfilled his objective of steering the country towards the European Union, a process that pro-Russian separatists in the country have threatened to fight, according to Reuters.  The small former Soviet…

Russia and Ukraine stage major POW exchange after UAE mediation

10:51, 04.01.2024 - Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 248 military…

Polish tribunal rules EU top court interim measures are unconstitutional

14:36, 11.12.2023 - Poland‘s Constitutional Tribunal said on Tuesday that penalties imposed by the European Union‘s top court before it reaches a final ruling, known as interim measures, are not compatible with the Polish constitution, escalating a row over the rule of law, according to Reuters. The ruling comes after…


