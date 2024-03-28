Poland, Ukraine close to agreement on food imports, says TuskPublicat:
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was in Poland on Thursday for talks with his counterpart Donald Tusk to address Polish and Western European farmers’ demands that regulations be applied to the cheap Ukrainian food imports that they say are undercutting their livelihoods, AP News reports. Farmers in many countries have been staging vehement protests against the imports […] The post Poland, Ukraine close to agreement on food imports, says Tusk appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU to cap imports of Ukrainian poultry and grains to appease farmers
11:05, 20.03.2024 - EU member states and lawmakers on Wednesday reached a deal to cap duty-free imports of some Ukrainian grains, which were allowed in the wake of Russia’s invasion but have drawn fierce protests from farmers in the bloc, according to France24. The agreement renews for one year the tariff exemption granted…
Farmers threaten to bring Poland to a halt after police clashes
11:05, 07.03.2024 - Tens of thousands of farmers and their supporters warned on Wednesday they would bring Poland to a standstill, after violent clashes with police outside the country’s parliament in Warsaw, according to Reuters. The protesters had gathered at the prime minister’s office in the Polish capital, burning…
Poland, Ukraine negotiate temporary border closure to stabilise Polish market
11:00, 29.02.2024 - The Polish government is negotiating a temporary closure of its shared border with Ukraine so that Ukrainian agri-food production does not destabilize the Polish market anymore, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. As Polish farmers continue their protests against…
Kyiv urges Poland to punish those behind Ukrainian grain spills
11:40, 26.02.2024 - Kyiv has urged Poland to punish those responsible for Ukrainian grain spills at the border over the weekend, Ukraine‘s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, according to Reuters. Around 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station amid large-scale protests…
Polish farmers to step up protests with total blockade of Ukrainian border
13:15, 20.02.2024 - Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters. Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…
Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction
16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters. In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…
Polish farmers resume blockade of border crossing with Ukraine
11:11, 05.01.2024 - Polish farmers restarted a blockade of a Poland-Ukraine border crossing on Thursday, accusing the new Polish government of failing to guarantee it will meet their demands for financial help, according to Politico. The farmers rejoined truckers at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing — hauliers are also blocking…
Italy to put Africa development, AI at heart of its G7 presidency
10:10, 05.01.2024 - Supporting African development and tackling the dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) will be two key themes for Italy during its one-year presidency of the Group of Seven, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Speaking at a wide-ranging news conference,…