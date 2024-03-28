Poland, Ukraine close to agreement on food imports, says Tusk

Stiri Recomandate

Proaspăt intrat în cursa pentru Capitală, Cătălin Cîrstoiu anunță că își va lua concediu / Ce spune despre șansele lui Nicușor Dan și Piedone

Candidatul comun al PSD şi PNL la Primăria Capitalei Cătălin Cîrstoiu a precizat că nu crede… [citeste mai departe]

Locale2024 – Galații Bistriței – Vasile Vermeșan (PSD) candidează pentru un nou mandat! PNL mizează pe o voluntară de la Crucea Roșie

Vasile Vermeșan (PSD) aflat la primul mandat își dorește să conducă comuna Galații Bistriței pentru încă 4 ani.… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment vocal-simfonic: cel mai important oratoriu din secolul XIX, Elias de Felix Mendelssohn, pe scena Ateneului

În Săptămâna Mare a calendarului catolic, în serile de joi, 28 martie şi vineri, 29 martie 2024, de la ora 19.00, Filarmonica „George Enescu” programează un concert vocal-simfonic… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia trimite soldați în Franța pentru a ajuta la securizarea Jocurilor Olimpice de la Paris

Ministrul polonez al Apărării a anunţat joi că ţara sa va trimite întăriri militare pentru a ajuta la securizarea Jocurilor Olimpice de la Paris, în condiţiile în care Franţa este în alertă maximă în faţa ameninţării… [citeste mai departe]

Fabrică de adeverințe medicale la Turda. Mascații au descins la mai multe locații, printre care și o instituție publică / S-au dat amenzi de 27.000 de lei

Poliţiştii şi procurorii au făcut, joi, cinci percheziţii în Turda, într-un dosar… [citeste mai departe]

1 aprilie, Ziua Păcălelilor: Vezi aici cele mai tari farse făcute de-a lungul timpului

1 aprilie este ziua în care oamenii din întreaga lume se distrează, își folosesc imaginația și își pun creativitatea la treabă pentru a pregăti cele mai tari păcăleli. Această tradiție a fost adoptată de multe culturi și este… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape jumătate din angajații Alum SA Tulcea, disponibilizați

Combinatul de alumină Alum SA din Tulcea se confruntă cu un nou val de disponibilizări. Circa 80 din cei 186 de angajați vor părăsi compania începând de luni, a anunțat Timur Memet, subprefectul județului, în timpul ședinței Comisiei de dialog social. Cristian Denuși, directorul… [citeste mai departe]

Telosa City, viziunea unei metropole SF, gata să prindă viață în 2030

Telosa City, viziunea unui miliardar din domeniul tehnologiei pentru un viitor mai durabil și mai echitabil, este o metropolă utopică propusă în deșertul american. Primul anunț pentru metropola a venit în 2021. Cu toate acestea, nu există o locație sigură… [citeste mai departe]

WONDERLAND: Gașca Zurli – Dobraniș și Florean – candidații AUR la Primăria Bistrița și Consiliul Județean

Reciclați politic, dar prezentați ca noi și mari speranțe de George Simion (liderul AUR), senatorul Ovidiu Florean (ex PNL și Forța Dreptei) și afacerista Rodica Dobraniș… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a blocat mecanismul prin care ONU supraveghează sancțiunile care vizează programul nuclear al Coreei de Nord

Rusia a blocat joi reînnoirea mandatului experţilor ONU care supraveghează aplicarea sancţiunilor împotriva Coreei de Nord, un veto criticat de membrii Consiliului de… [citeste mai departe]


Poland, Ukraine close to agreement on food imports, says Tusk

Publicat:
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was in Poland on Thursday for talks with his counterpart to address Polish and farmers’ demands that regulations be applied to the cheap Ukrainian food imports that they say are undercutting their livelihoods, AP News reports. Farmers in many countries have been staging vehement protests against the imports […] The post Poland, Ukraine close to agreement on food imports, says Tusk appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

