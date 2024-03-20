EU to cap imports of Ukrainian poultry and grains to appease farmers EU member states and lawmakers on Wednesday reached a deal to cap duty-free imports of some Ukrainian grains, which were allowed in the wake of Russia’s invasion but have drawn fierce protests from farmers in the bloc, according to France24. The agreement renews for one year the tariff exemption granted in 2022, but adds oats—as […] The post EU to cap imports of Ukrainian poultry and grains to appease farmers appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

