EU to cap imports of Ukrainian poultry and grains to appease farmers

Cercetătorii au decoperit o tehnică de extragere a aurului din dispozitivele electronice vechi. În ce constă procedura

Cercetătorii au decoperit o tehnică de extragere a aurului din dispozitivele electronice vechi. În ce constă procedura

Cercetătorii de la ETH Zurich din Elveția au raportat o descoperire care ar putea oferi o soluție la una dintre problemele majore ale vremurilor noastre: deșeurile…

Zilelor Portilor Deschise: Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta isi prezinta oferta educationala

Zilelor Portilor Deschise: Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta isi prezinta oferta educationala

Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta UOC organizeaza, in perioada 20 martie 20 mai 2024, o noua editie a campaniei de promovare a ofertei educationale Zilele Portilor Deschise, la care sunt asteptati sa participe…

Recomandari de styling pentru petrecerea de Ziua Femeii

Recomandari de styling pentru petrecerea de Ziua Femeii

Asteptarea a luat sfarsit. Astazi este oficial ziua femeilor si a mamelor de pretutindeni. Daca pana acum anticiparea umplea aerul pentru petrecerile care sarbatoresc realizarile si contributiile femeilor din intreaga lume, acum a venit momentul ca ele sa aiba loc. Indiferent daca participati…

Arina Sabalenka, sprijinită de mai multe jucătoare după moartea iubitului ei - Ce spun Paula Badosa şi Jessica Pegula

Arina Sabalenka, sprijinită de mai multe jucătoare după moartea iubitului ei - Ce spun Paula Badosa şi Jessica Pegula

Jucătoarea spaniolă de tenis Paula Badosa a declarat, marţi seară, că Arina Sabalenka este cea mai bună prietenă a ei şi că îi este foarte greu să o vadă suferind…

Alerta pe strada Mircea cel Batran din Constanta, in zona Capelei Militare! Au intervenit pompierii (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Alerta pe strada Mircea cel Batran din Constanta, in zona Capelei Militare! Au intervenit pompierii (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Pompierii din cadrul Inspectoratului Pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea al Judetului Constanta au fost solicitati sa intervina astazi pe strada Mircea cel Batran…

Cancerul de sân este boala oncologică diagnosticată cel mai frecvent la femei. Ce teste sunt importante

Cancerul de sân este boala oncologică diagnosticată cel mai frecvent la femei. Ce teste sunt importante

Cancerul de sân este boala oncologică diagnosticată cel mai frecvent la femeile din România. Stabilirea diagnosticului de boală într-un stadiu incipient se asociază cu șanse foarte mari de…

Obstacolul major care blochează construcția de autostrăzi în România. Autoritățile s-au reunit la Parlament pentru a căuta soluții

Obstacolul major care blochează construcția de autostrăzi în România. Autoritățile s-au reunit la Parlament pentru a căuta soluții

Un obstacol major riscă să blocheze construcția de autostrăzi în România și să ducă la pierderea banilor din PNRR. Deja, obiectivele…

Nicușor Dan a lăsat viceprimarul PNL fără atribuții

Nicușor Dan a lăsat viceprimarul PNL fără atribuții

Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, i-a retras toate atribuțiile viceprimarului PNL Stelian Bujduveanu, au declarat, pentru "România liberă", surse din cadrul Primăriei Municipiului București (PMB). Atribuțiile lui Bujduveanu vor fi preluate de către edilul-șef. Printre altele, viceprimarul…

Reprezentanţii "Poşta Română": Majoritatea angajaţilor nu au intrat în greva de avertisment/ Activitatea, inclusiv distribuirea pensiilor şi serviciile de justiţie, nu va fi perturbată

Reprezentanţii ”Poşta Română”: Majoritatea angajaţilor nu au intrat în greva de avertisment/ Activitatea, inclusiv distribuirea pensiilor şi serviciile de justiţie, nu va fi perturbată

"Majoritatea…

INS: Volumul lucrărilor de construcţii a scăzut în ianuarie, ca serie brută, cu 14,7%, faţă de luna ianuarie 2023

INS: Volumul lucrărilor de construcţii a scăzut în ianuarie, ca serie brută, cu 14,7%, faţă de luna ianuarie 2023

"În luna ianuarie 2024, volumul lucrărilor de construcţii a scăzut, faţă de luna decembrie 2023, ca serie brută, cu 77%, iar ca serie ajustată în funcţie de numărul…


EU to cap imports of Ukrainian poultry and grains to appease farmers

Publicat:
EU to cap imports of Ukrainian poultry and grains to appease farmers

EU member states and lawmakers on Wednesday reached a deal to cap duty-free imports of some Ukrainian grains, which were allowed in the wake of Russia's invasion but have drawn fierce protests from farmers in the bloc, according to France24. The agreement renews for one year the tariff exemption granted in 2022, but adds oats—as […]

