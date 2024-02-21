EU targets nearly 200 entities with new sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Ultimă oră! Nicolae Ciucă dă detalii după informațiile scurse pe surse: Am decis liste comune la europarlamentare

Preşedintele PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, a anunţat, miercuri, că liberalii şi PSD merg pe liste comune la alegerile europarlamentare, anunță Agerpres. "La europarlamentare… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL: Jim Ratcliffe a plătit 1,2 miliarde de lire sterline pentru 50% din Manchester United!

Jim Ratcliffe este oficial noul co-proprietar al clubului Manchester United. Miliardarul britanic care a făcut avere în industria petrochimică, fan de o viață al echipei, a preluat oficial puțin peste un sfert… [citeste mai departe]

Au fugit de război, dar nu și de ochii polițiștilor de frontieră: Patru ucraieni ar fi plătit câte 5 mii dolari ca să ajungă ilegal în Moldova

Patru bărbați au fost surprinși în zona de responsabilitate a Sectorului Poliției de Frontieră Larga… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Fechet: Derularea programelor Rabla Clasic şi Rabla Plus va începe în primăvara acestui an

Ministrul Mediului, Mircea Fechet, a declarat miercuri, la Constanţa, că programele Rabla Clasic şi Rabla Plus sunt în consultare publică, iar după ce ghidurile vor fi finalizate şi bugetul aprobat,… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul sportivilor români calificați la Jocurile Olimpice de la Paris ajunge la 76

Numărul sportivilor români calificați la Jocurile Olimpice de la Paris, care se vor desfășura în acest an, a ajuns la 76, după reușita echipei feminine de tenis de masă. Echipa feminină de tenis de masă a României a reușit calificarea… [citeste mai departe]

Liste COMUNE ale PSD-PNL la europarlamentare, comasate cu alegerile locale. Când au loc și ce au mai stabilit cele două partide

Liste COMUNE ale PSD-PNL la europarlamentare, comasate cu alegerile locale. Când au loc și ce au mai stabilit cele două partide Liste comune… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Pătruleasa, detalii despre viața alături de milionarul Sabin Ivanof: „Fac piața, pun rufe la spălat, fac și curat”. Sunt împreună de 19 ani

Simona Pătruleasa a făcut dezvăluiri din culisele vieții sale de familie. Într-un interviu… [citeste mai departe]

Traficant de droguri din București, prins pe strada Spiru Haret din Bacău

O patrulă mixtă, formată din polițist din cadrul Secției 1 Poliție Bacău şi jandarm din cadrul Grupării Mobile de Jandarmi Bacău, a depistat, pe strada Spiru Haret din municipiu, un bărbat de 54 de ani, din municipiul București, urmărit la nivel național.… [citeste mai departe]

Primești despăgubiri dacă te îmbolnăvești de cancer din cauza poluării

Europarlamentarul român Nicu Ștefănuță anunță că negocierile dintre Parlament și Consiliu s-au încheiat cu un acord care aduce mai multe îmbunătățiri și drepturi pentru cetățeni, asigurând cetățenilor un aer mai curat și prevenție împotriva bolilor… [citeste mai departe]

Dramă la Dej. Femeia de 38 de ani dată dispărută a fost găsită moartă pe câmăp. Lasă în urmă un copil de 2 ani

Sfarsit tragic in cazul femeii in varsta de 38 de ani din Dej, disparuta de acasa inca de duminica. Aceasta a fost gasita fara suflare pe un camp din Ocna Dej.… [citeste mai departe]


EU targets nearly 200 entities with new sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine

EU members approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children, according to France 24. “EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a 13th package of sanctions in the framework of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” Belgium, which […] The post EU targets nearly 200 entities with new sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

China opposes ‘illegal sanctions’ after proposed EU trade curbs

13:35, 13.02.2024 - China said it firmly opposes “illegal sanctions” in a response to the European Union’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

France accuses Russia of disinformation campaign against Ukraine’s allies

10:46, 13.02.2024 - French government officials on Monday accused Russia of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign against Ukraine’s Western backers in the lead up to the second anniversary of Moscow’s military invasion of its neighbour, according to France 24. French foreign ministry officials said in a…

Russia says military plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed

15:15, 24.01.2024 - Russia said a military plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners as well as nine crew and guards crashed in Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The IL-76 aircraft came down while transporting the prisoners for an exchange with Ukraine, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said…

Russia and Ukraine stage major POW exchange after UAE mediation

10:51, 04.01.2024 - Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 248 military…

EU adds Russia’s biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list

16:10, 03.01.2024 - The European Union on Wednesday added Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list as part of its ban of import bans over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to Euractiv. “In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with…

Cargo ship hits naval mine in Black Sea en route to Ukraine

19:10, 28.12.2023 - Ukrainian authorities said Thursday that a commercial ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors, according to France24. The unnamed Panama-flagged ship was heading towards Ukraine’s Danube ports when it hit a mine, causing it to lose speed and control…

Ukrainian air strike damages Russian naval ship in Crimea

13:55, 26.12.2023 - A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged a large Russian landing ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday after Kyiv said it had destroyed an important Russian warship, according to France24.  The Russian defence ministry was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying that Ukraine had…

US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia

10:50, 13.12.2023 - The US Treasury and State Departments sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The measures take aim at what the US…


