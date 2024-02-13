China opposes ‘illegal sanctions’ after proposed EU trade curbs

Stiri Recomandate

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.97611 US dollar USD 4.6186 1 Swiss franc CHF 5.25101 British pound GBP 5.8501 100 Japanese yen JPY 3.08911 Moldovan leu MDL 0.25941 Russian rouble…

Pe vremea comunismului, militarii n-aveau voie să stea la cozi dacă purtau uniformă. Era un cinism al Sistemului, care înțelegea să umilească doar poporul, nu și epoleții. Acum nu mai există cozi, dar avem generali care se înghesuie la Antena 3 să spună…

Articole de îmbrăcăminte susceptibile a fi contrafăcute, confiscate de polițiștii de la investigarea criminalității economice dintr-un magazin din Zalău. Luni, 12 februarie a.c., polițiștii Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalitatii Economice au efectuat controale pentru a preveni și combate actele de comerț cu produse contrafacute.…

Din rândurile de mai jos vei afla cum să te ocupi adecvat de colecția ta de parfumuri, pentru a le menține calitatea în timp. Citește de ce este esențial să păstrezi corect aromele preferate și care sunt factorii care le pot influența calitatea. În plus, vei…

De patru ori mai mulți timișeni confirmați cu gripă față de numărul cazurilor de Covid-19. În ultima săptămână, potrivit situației Direcției de Sănătate Publică Timiș, au fost de patru ori mai mulți timișeni,…

Daniel Dăianu, preşedintele Consiliului Fiscal susține într-un articol publicat…

Două fetiţe nou născute, care au venit pe lume în aceeaşi zi şi care au acelaşi nume de familie, au fost încurcate între ele la maternitate. O mamă s-a externat cu fetiţa celeilalte femei şi totul a…

Liam Gallagher, fostul lider al formaţiei Oasis nu este mulţumit de nominalizarea trupei în Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. El şi-a exprimat dezinteresul pe Twitter, miercuri, în termeni duri: „La naiba cu Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, este doar o grămadă…

Un bărbat din Parva a ajuns marți la spital, după ce autovehiculul – o cifă cu beton – pe care îl conducea s-a răsturnat pe șosea. Accidentul s-a produs în Rebrișoara, la intersecția DN 17D cu DJ 172B. La locul accidentului au intervenit un echipaj de pompieri pentru asigurarea…

Andrei Caramitru comentează cel mai fierbinte subiect al momentului. Fiul celebrului actor Ion Caramitru spune că e bine ca românii să facă armata pentru că în cazul unui conflict nimeni nu va putea fugi din…


China opposes ‘illegal sanctions’ after proposed EU trade curbs

Publicat:
China opposes ‘illegal sanctions’ after proposed EU trade curbs

China said it firmly opposesillegal sanctions” in a response to the ’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of said in a statement. “China firmly […] The post China opposesillegal sanctions’ after proposed EU trade curbs appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

