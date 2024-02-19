Von Der Leyen seeks new EU term amid Ukraine and US challenges

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- China said it firmly opposes “illegal sanctions” in a response to the European Union’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

- Russia said a military plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners as well as nine crew and guards crashed in Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The IL-76 aircraft came down while transporting the prisoners for an exchange with Ukraine, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said…

- Germany expects European Union member states to pass their next Ukraine support package either way, even if Hungary should continue to block an unanimous decision, according to Bloomberg. EU leaders have been looking for ways to get around Budapest’s intransigence after talks over the E50 billion package…

- Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

- European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia‘s invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of EU financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed…

- European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

- Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Oslo to meet some of this strongest supporters, having left Washington without a clear commitment to $61 billion in aid, according to Bloomberg. The meeting with Nordic leaders is intended to prepare for a European Union summit starting Thursday where…

- Estonia’s economy struggled to break out of the European Union’s most sustained contraction as a drop in trade with the Nordic region and an energy shock spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine take a toll, according to Bloomberg. The Baltic nation of 1.3 million registered its seventh-straight drop in gross…