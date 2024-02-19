Von Der Leyen seeks new EU term amid Ukraine and US challenges

Stiri Recomandate

Pitești: Bd. Nicolae Bălcescu, loc de joacă intrat în proces de modernizare

Administrația Domeniului Public Pitești a demarat, astăzi, 19 februarie 2024, lucrările de dezmembrare a echipamentelor vechi din locul de joacă amplasat în zona blocului S2, Bd. N. Bălcescu. Acesta urmează să fie modernizat de către dezvoltatorul… [citeste mai departe]

Hamburgerii vor decide viitorul Americii

Fast-food-ul, abundent și accesibil,  a reprezentat imaginea Americii consumiste, bogate și liberal-capitaliste.  Când s-a deschis primul McDonald’s la Moscova, în 1990, mii de oameni au stat la coadă zile în șir pentru a avea ocazia să guste din hamburgerul american. Astăzi, însă, „era McDonald’s” în Rusia s-a încheiat,… [citeste mai departe]

Biciclistă de 69 de ani, accidentată la Sighetu Marmaţiei

  La data de 17 februarie a.c., polițiștii din Sighetu Marmației au fost sesizați prin apel 112 cu privire la faptul că s-a produs un accident rutier soldat cu victimă, pe strada Nicolae Grigorescu, intersecție cu strada Nicolae Titulescu. La fața locului, polițiștii au stabilit… [citeste mai departe]

Clasamentul ATP: Jannik Sinner a urcat pe locul 3. Djokovici continuă să fie lider - Ce poziţii ocupă jucătorii români

Italianul Jannik Sinner, câştigătorul turneului ATP 500 de la Rotterdam, duminică, a urcat un loc în clasamentul ATP, publicat luni. Lider continuă să fie… [citeste mai departe]

În loc de arest la domiciliu va sta după gratii

Mandat de arestare preventivă pus în aplicare de polițiștii de investigații criminale. La data de 16 februarie a.c., polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații Criminale au pus în executare un mandat de arestare preventivă emis de Judecătoria Zalău, privind un bărbat de 43 de ani, din localitatea Doba, județul… [citeste mai departe]

Grevă pe aeroportul din Munchen. Cinci zborurile spre și dinspre Timișoara, anulate

Principalele aeroporturi din Germania vor fi afectate marți, 20 februarie, de acțiuni de grevă ale personalului de sol al operatorului Lufthansa. Este și cazul celui din Munchen, astfel că mai multe zboruri spre și dinspre Timișoara… [citeste mai departe]

Doi elevi morți: Primăria primeşte amendă

Inspectoratul de Stat în Construcţii (ISC) Harghita a aplicat o amendă în valoare totală de 10.000 lei primarului din Odorheiu Secuiesc, secretarului primăriei şi arhitectului şef al municipiului, în cazul autorizaţiei emise pentru lucrările la internatul Liceului „Tamási Aron”, al cărui perete s-a prăbuşit în… [citeste mai departe]

O destinație pe sufletul oricui! Județul Maramureș, pol de atracție în cadrul Târgului de Turism al României

În perioada 15-18 februarie, la Romexpo, București, s-a desfășurat cea de-a 49-a ediție a Târgului de Turism al României. Maramureșul a răspuns din nou invitației de a se… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia amenință cu un război nuclear. Ce țări sunt vizate dacă pierd războiul din Ucraina

Campania Rusiei din Ucraina a ajuns iar într-un impas, iar cancelariile europene tot pun presiuni pe Kremlin, în ideea de a înceta războiul. Pe de altă parte, apropiații lui Putin fac din nou declarații beligerante,… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Rednic, dus de urgență la spital. Antrenorul a mai suferit un infarc în urmă cu 6 luni

 La nici 48 de ore de la victoria cu FC Voluntari, 1-0, succes care i-a apropiat pe arădeni la un singur punct de play-off, antrenorul Mircea Rednic le-a provocat o sperietură jucătorilor și celor din club.„Puriul”… [citeste mai departe]


Von Der Leyen seeks new EU term amid Ukraine and US challenges

Publicat:
Ursula has told her party she will seek a second mandate to lead the ’s executive arm, as the bloc struggles with challenges from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the possible return of to the , according to Bloomberg. Von der Leyen, 65, briefed the leadership of her […] The post Von Der Leyen seeks new EU term amid Ukraine and US challenges appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

