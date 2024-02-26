EU members clash over efforts to centralize markets supervision

Stiri Recomandate

Tensiuni majore în Parlament pe devansarea alegerilor prezidențiale: dezbateri pe proiectul UDMR

Tensiuni majore în Parlament pe devansarea alegerilor prezidențiale: dezbateri pe proiectul UDMR

Comisia juridică de la Senat a pus pe ordinea de zi proiectul de lege care ar permite ca alegerea președintelui să fie făcută cu până 90 de zile înainte de expirarea mandatului.Deși liberalii și social-democrații… [citeste mai departe]

Noi prevederi privind impozitarea veniturilor din cedarea folosinței bunurilor

Noi prevederi privind impozitarea veniturilor din cedarea folosinței bunurilor

Economie Noi prevederi privind impozitarea veniturilor din cedarea folosinței bunurilor februarie 26, 2024 13:27 Administrația Județeană a Finanțelor Publice Teleorman informează contribuabilii faptul că, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2024, prin O.U.G.… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Adrian Miuțescu: „Gara regală trebuie să redevină un simbol al orașului Curtea de Argeș”

Deputatul Adrian Miuțescu: „Gara regală trebuie să redevină un simbol al orașului Curtea de Argeș"

Deputatul Adrian Miuțescu, vicepreședinte Forța Dreptei, susține că, după decenii în care a fost neglijată și lăsată în paragină, în sfârșit, în această primăvară, vor începe lucrările… [citeste mai departe]

OPȚIUNI SĂNĂTOASE Alimente procesate: riscuri la micul dejun

OPȚIUNI SĂNĂTOASE Alimente procesate: riscuri la micul dejun

Alternativa sănătoasă constă în alegeri alimentare mai naturale și echilibrate, cum ar fi fulgii de ovăz, ouăle, iaurtul grecesc și batoanele făcute în casă. The post OPȚIUNI SĂNĂTOASE Alimente procesate: riscuri la micul dejun first appeared on Informaţia Zilei . [citeste mai departe]

PENSIILE ROMÂNILOR Noua formulă de calcul a pensiilor de la 1 septembrie

PENSIILE ROMÂNILOR Noua formulă de calcul a pensiilor de la 1 septembrie

Marius Budăi, fost ministru al Muncii, a vorbit despre noua Lege a pensiilor. The post PENSIILE ROMÂNILOR Noua formulă de calcul a pensiilor de la 1 septembrie first appeared on Informaţia Zilei . [citeste mai departe]

Fondul Naţional de Garantare a Creditelor pentru IMM-uri anunţă că Programul NOUA CASĂ 2024 a devenit operaţional, după ce plafonul de garantare aprobat de către Ministerul de Finanţe de 1 miliard de lei a fost alocat celor 16 finanţatori înscrişi în prog

Fondul Naţional de Garantare a Creditelor pentru IMM-uri anunţă că Programul NOUA CASĂ 2024 a devenit operaţional, după ce plafonul de garantare aprobat de către Ministerul de Finanţe de 1 miliard de lei a fost alocat celor 16 finanţatori înscrişi în prog

”Fondul… [citeste mai departe]

Regele Charles a primit mai mult de 7.000 de scrisori de la anunţul diagnosticului de cancer

Regele Charles a primit mai mult de 7.000 de scrisori de la anunţul diagnosticului de cancer

Regele Charles al III-lea a primit peste 7.000 de scrisori de susţinere de când a fost diagnosticat cu cancer la începutul acestei luni. Palatul Buckingham a făcut publică această cifră, împreună cu o înregistrare… [citeste mai departe]

În Cluj nu mai există ospătari? Au apărut chelnerii roboți la un mall din oraș. Cât costă și cât este de rentabil - VIDEO

În Cluj nu mai există ospătari? Au apărut chelnerii roboți la un mall din oraș. Cât costă și cât este de rentabil - VIDEO

La un restaurant din Iulius Mall Cluj-Napoca au apărut roboții, care duc comenzile la masă și preiau farfuriile murdare.Acesta va fi trendul… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian Union of Postal Workers protesting before Digitisation Ministry

Romanian Union of Postal Workers protesting before Digitisation Ministry

The Romanian Union of Postal Workers (SLPR), affiliated to the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), is organising, starting Monday, protest actions in front of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalisation. The picketing of the ministry is scheduled… [citeste mai departe]

Reuniune a miniştrilor agriculturii din UE sub presiune. Fermierii au blocat Bruxelles-ul cu tractoare şi au dat foc la anvelope, poliţia recurge la tunuri cu apă – VIDEO

Reuniune a miniştrilor agriculturii din UE sub presiune. Fermierii au blocat Bruxelles-ul cu tractoare şi au dat foc la anvelope, poliţia recurge la tunuri cu apă – VIDEO

Fermierii au dat foc unor grămezi de anvelope vechi… [citeste mai departe]


EU members clash over efforts to centralize markets supervision

EU members clash over efforts to centralize markets supervision

finance ministers are clashing over options to unify the supervision of national capital markets as the bloc is trying to bring closer the diverging systems to spur private investment for priorities including the green transition or defense, Bloomberg reports.  The president of the Eurogroup, , said that member states disagree over the […] The post EU members clash over efforts to centralize markets supervision appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU industry calls for green shift help to keep up with China, US

10:50, 20.02.2024 - The heads of major industrial companies want the European Union to cut energy costs and the regulatory burden of green rules to help the region stay competitive as the energy transition accelerates, Bloomberg reports.  Over 70 business and industry leaders — including Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire…

Von Der Leyen seeks new EU term amid Ukraine and US challenges

14:45, 19.02.2024 - Ursula von der Leyen has told her party she will seek a second mandate to lead the European Union’s executive arm, as the bloc struggles with challenges from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House, according to Bloomberg. Von der Leyen, 65, briefed the…

China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe

11:45, 05.01.2024 - China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…

Germany expects EU deal on Ukraine aid package, even without Hungary

09:30, 29.12.2023 - Germany expects European Union member states to pass their next Ukraine support package either way, even if Hungary should continue to block an unanimous decision, according to Bloomberg. EU leaders have been looking for ways to get around Budapest’s intransigence after talks over the E50 billion package…

Nordic leaders warn failure to back Ukraine will erode security

13:30, 13.12.2023 - Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Oslo to meet some of this strongest supporters, having left Washington without a clear commitment to $61 billion in aid, according to Bloomberg. The meeting with Nordic leaders is intended to prepare for a European Union summit starting Thursday where…

Austria floats Schengen access for Romania, Bulgaria flights

10:46, 11.12.2023 - Austria may be willing to relax its veto on expanding the European Union’s passport-control-free Schengen zone to Romania and Bulgaria, proposing access for air travel to and from the two countries, according to Bloomberg.  The government in Vienna had been the main impediment to an expansion as Chancellor Karl…

China to host European Union leaders for one-day summit Thursday

13:10, 04.12.2023 - Top representatives from the European Union will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other key leaders this week, their first in-person summit since 2019 aimed at easing tensions between the bloc and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The Chinese leadership will meet with European Council President…

Europe’s longest recession grips Estonia as region suffers

12:35, 30.11.2023 - Estonia’s economy struggled to break out of the European Union’s most sustained contraction as a drop in trade with the Nordic region and an energy shock spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine take a toll, according to Bloomberg. The Baltic nation of 1.3 million registered its seventh-straight drop in gross…


Urmareste stirile pe: