EU agrees to start talks with Bosnia in latest enlargement push

Avocat din Baroul Ialomita, trimis in judecata de procurorii DNA

Avocatul este acuzat de trafic de influenta si fals in inscrisuri sub semnatura privata. Avocatul ar fi pretins de la o persoana martor in cauza , cercetata in stare de arest preventiv pentru savarsirea infractiunii de tentativa la omor, sumele de 7.000 euro pentru sine si… [citeste mai departe]

Oradea găzduieşte în weekend două meciuri amicale România - Ungaria

Echipa naţională de minifotbal a României, campioană mondială en titre şi vicecampioană europeană, începe pregătirile pentru Campionatul European din acest an cu două meciuri amicale împotriva naţionalei Ungariei, care se vor desfăşura sâmbătă şi duminică,… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Cum ne afectează temperaturile scăzute anvelopele

(P) Cum ne afectează temperaturile scăzute anvelopele Odată cu scăderea temperaturilor multe persoane se confruntă cu o scădere a aderenței anvelopelor lor. Acest fenomen nu este cauzat neapărat de răcirea asfaltului sau acoperirea acestuia de un strat fin de gheață. Se… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetele Piețe SA și Horticultura SA pe anul 2024, aprobate cu „vot în alb”

Vineri, 22 martie, consilierii locali din Timișoara au aprobat bugetele pe anul 2024 pentru două dintre societățile pe care le au în subordine: Piețe SA și Horticultura SA. Proiectele de hotărâre au intrat doar pe ordinea de zi, ceea ce… [citeste mai departe]

Datorită campaniei Moldindconbank, peste 1 milion de moldoveni sunt mai protejați de fraude

Două luni de campanie, devenită virală, zeci de materiale de educație și prevenție, peste 1 milion de oameni informați într-un limbaj clar și prietenos despre tot ce înseamnă fraudă cu cardurile bancare, inclusiv de… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele CJ Călăraşi, Vasile Iliuţă, prima reacție după percheziţiile DNA: Niciodată nu trebuie să ne dispară încrederea în justiţie 

”Am încredere în justiţie. Am avut mereu. În 2019, cu şase luni înainte de alegerile programate… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetul Capitalei a fost adoptat vineri de consilierii generali - Reacție fulger a lui Cătălin Cîrstoiu

Bugetul Capitalei a fost adoptat vineri de consilierii generali, anunțat reprezentanții PSD-PNL. Conform acestora, în cadrul ședinței convocate vineri de consilierii generali PSD București… [citeste mai departe]

Unde vă adresați dacă aveti probleme cu tichetele sociale de 250 lei. Precizări de la Ministerul Investiţiilor

Deși programul Sprijin pentru România este lansat de ceva vreme, chiar și acum sunt destui români aflați în situații vulnerabile, care au probleme legat de aceste tichete… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai instagramabil loc din București primăvara, este de o frumusețe rară. Puțini îl știu, deși e absolut minunat

O zonă traversată zilnic de sute, poate chiar mii de oameni, este, de fapt, una dintre cele mai spectaculoase din oraș, pentru câteva săptămâni pe an. Cel… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect de consolidare și interdicție de construire în Zamca, pe versantul cu alunecări de teren

 Alunecările de teren care au avut loc în primăvara anului trecut, afectând un corp nou de clădire în care funcționau două săli de clasă ale unei unități de învățământ, dar și o parcare, vor fi stopate… [citeste mai departe]


EU agrees to start talks with Bosnia in latest enlargement push

leaders agreed to open membership talks with Bosnia-Herzegovina as the bloc seeks to pull a divided country closer into its orbit to counter growing Russian influence, according to Bloomberg.  The move is a win for a nation still fragmented since the Balkan wars of the 1990s that followed the collapse of […] The post EU agrees to start talks with Bosnia in latest enlargement push appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Western banks warn of risks in EU plan to grab Russian assets, sources say

10:40, 22.03.2024 - Some western banks are lobbying against EU proposals to redistribute billions of euros in interest earned on frozen Russian assets, senior industry sources said, fearing it could lead to costly litigation, according to Reuters.  European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to move ahead with work on a…

Kremlin, NATO at odds over pope’s call for Ukraine to show ‘white flag’ and start talks

10:35, 12.03.2024 - The Kremlin on Monday said a call by Pope Francis for talks to end the Ukraine war was “quite understandable,” but NATO‘s boss said now was not the time to talk about surrender, according to Reuters.  Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Vatican ambassador, known as the papal nuncio, to express its…

Europe needs to ramp up defenses to threats, von der Leyen warns

13:40, 28.02.2024 - Ukraine’s allies should consider using profits from frozen Russian assets to buy weapons for Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, warning Europe must prepare for the risk of a wider war, according to Bloomberg. Speaking to the European Parliament on Wednesday, she urged the…

Von Der Leyen seeks new EU term amid Ukraine and US challenges

14:45, 19.02.2024 - Ursula von der Leyen has told her party she will seek a second mandate to lead the European Union’s executive arm, as the bloc struggles with challenges from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House, according to Bloomberg. Von der Leyen, 65, briefed the…

China opposes ‘illegal sanctions’ after proposed EU trade curbs

13:35, 13.02.2024 - China said it firmly opposes “illegal sanctions” in a response to the European Union’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

EU moves slowly toward using profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

14:30, 30.01.2024 - European Union nations have decided to approve an outline deal that would keep in reserve the profits from hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian central bank assets that have been frozen in retaliation for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, an EU official said, according to AP News. The tentative agreement,…

Germany expects EU deal on Ukraine aid package, even without Hungary

09:30, 29.12.2023 - Germany expects European Union member states to pass their next Ukraine support package either way, even if Hungary should continue to block an unanimous decision, according to Bloomberg. EU leaders have been looking for ways to get around Budapest’s intransigence after talks over the E50 billion package…


