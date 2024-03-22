EU agrees to start talks with Bosnia in latest enlargement push

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Some western banks are lobbying against EU proposals to redistribute billions of euros in interest earned on frozen Russian assets, senior industry sources said, fearing it could lead to costly litigation, according to Reuters. European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to move ahead with work on a…

- The Kremlin on Monday said a call by Pope Francis for talks to end the Ukraine war was “quite understandable,” but NATO‘s boss said now was not the time to talk about surrender, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Vatican ambassador, known as the papal nuncio, to express its…

- Ukraine’s allies should consider using profits from frozen Russian assets to buy weapons for Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, warning Europe must prepare for the risk of a wider war, according to Bloomberg. Speaking to the European Parliament on Wednesday, she urged the…

- Ursula von der Leyen has told her party she will seek a second mandate to lead the European Union’s executive arm, as the bloc struggles with challenges from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House, according to Bloomberg. Von der Leyen, 65, briefed the…

- China said it firmly opposes “illegal sanctions” in a response to the European Union’s proposal to impose trade restrictions on three Chinese firms as part of efforts to hobble Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. “We are aware of the relevant reports,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs…

- European Union nations have decided to approve an outline deal that would keep in reserve the profits from hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian central bank assets that have been frozen in retaliation for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, an EU official said, according to AP News. The tentative agreement,…

- Germany expects European Union member states to pass their next Ukraine support package either way, even if Hungary should continue to block an unanimous decision, according to Bloomberg. EU leaders have been looking for ways to get around Budapest’s intransigence after talks over the E50 billion package…