EU moves slowly toward using profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine European Union nations have decided to approve an outline deal that would keep in reserve the profits from hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian central bank assets that have been frozen in retaliation for Moscow's war in Ukraine, an EU official said, according to AP News. The tentative agreement, reached late Monday, still needs formal

- Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc’s budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU’s financial and military…

- The European Union is progressing with plans to apply a windfall tax to the profits generated by frozen Russian central bank assets while opting not to seize the immobilized money outright, according to Bloomberg. EU foreign ministers gave their political blessing to the windfall tax on Monday and it…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday the majority of countries in the European Union were not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion, calling upon allies to increase their efforts, according to Reuters. With American military assistance to Ukraine stalled…

- Pressure mounted on Hungary on Monday not to veto the opening of European Union membership talks and the supply of economic aid to war-torn Ukraine at a pivotal EU summit this week, after Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanded that the issue be struck from the agenda, according to AP News. With tens…

- Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…

- European Union nations acknowledged on Tuesday that they risk failing to provide Ukraine with the ammunition they pledged to help Kyiv stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory, according to AP News. Early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s…

- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters. In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

- A Dutch court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 18 months in prison and fined his company 200,000 euros for breaching trade sanctions against Russia which the European Union imposed over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The 56-year-old man, named Dmitri K by prosecutors, was tried in absentia…