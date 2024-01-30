EU moves slowly toward using profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

GREVĂ în zeci de primării clujene, între care Câțcău, Chiuiești, Cuzdrioara sau Vad

GREVĂ în zeci de primării clujene, între care Câțcău, Chiuiești, Cuzdrioara sau Vad

Angajații din primării vor declanșa mâine, 31 ianuarie, o grevă de avertisment de două ore, în intervalul 11-13. În judeţul Cluj, angajaţi din 30 de primării de comune au semnat participarea la protest.  Protestul este… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean Bihor continuă lucrările la Inelul Rutier Metropolitan

Consiliul Județean Bihor continuă lucrările la Inelul Rutier Metropolitan

Anunțul a fost făcut după ce instituția a primit motivarea Curții de Apel Cluj, cu justificarea instanței în decizia civilă de anulare a hotărârilor Consiliului Județean Bihor privind Inelul Rutier Metropolitan [citeste mai departe]

Alocații 2024: Când vor intra în cont primele alocații mărite, pentru tineri și copii, în acest an

Alocații 2024: Când vor intra în cont primele alocații mărite, pentru tineri și copii, în acest an

Alocații 2024: Când vor intra în cont primele alocații mărite, pentru tineri și copii, în acest an Alocații 2024: Când vor intra în cont primele alocații mărite, pentru tineri și copii, în acest… [citeste mai departe]

Breșă de securitate la Camera Deputaților: Datele personale ale premierului și ale mai multor miniştri, furate de hackeri

Breșă de securitate la Camera Deputaților: Datele personale ale premierului și ale mai multor miniştri, furate de hackeri

Un incident major de securitate cibernetică a fost descoperit la Camera Deputaților, unde datele personale ale premierului Marcel Ciolacu și ale unor… [citeste mai departe]

30 ianuarie, 2024, Ziua Internaţională a Nonviolenței în Şcoală. Acțiunile din Timiș

30 ianuarie, 2024, Ziua Internaţională a Nonviolenței în Şcoală. Acțiunile din Timiș

30 ianuarie, 2024, Ziua Internaţională a Nonviolenței în Şcoală. Acțiunile din Timiș. Astăzi, 30 ianuarie 2024, cu prilejul Zilei Internaţionale a Nonviolenței în Şcoală, cunoscută ca şi Ziua Internaţională a Nonviolenței… [citeste mai departe]

Cupa Mondială: Lara Gut-Behrami a câştigat slalomul uriaş de la Kronplatz (Italia)

Cupa Mondială: Lara Gut-Behrami a câştigat slalomul uriaş de la Kronplatz (Italia)

Elveţianca Lara Gut-Behrami a câştigat, marţi, proba feminină a slalomului uriaş de la Kronplatz (Italia), contând pentru Cupa Mondială de schi alpin, potrivit Agerpres.Ea a fost cronometrată în 2:00.64, fiind urmată de neozeelandeza… [citeste mai departe]

Hoață din Ilișua, dusă pe sus la pușcărie

Hoață din Ilișua, dusă pe sus la pușcărie

O femeie din Ilișua, condamnată pentru furt de o instanță din sudul țării, a fost dusă luni de polițiști după gratii, unde va sta câteva luni. Pedeapsa nu este mare, însă judecătorii au decis că trebuie să fie cu executare. Potrivit IPJ Bistrița-Năsăud, la data de 29 ianuarie, polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Judeţean Braşov efectuează doar operaţii de urgenţă

Spitalul Judeţean Braşov efectuează doar operaţii de urgenţă

La Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă Braşov nu se vor mai efectua intervenţii chirurgicale timp de o săptămână, decât în caz de urgenţe. Cazurile cronice vor fi reprogramate începând din 5 februarie. Dificultăţile financiare cu care se confruntă cea mai mare unitate… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă să zugrăvești un apartament cu două camere în 2024. Ce factori să iei în calcul

Cât costă să zugrăvești un apartament cu două camere în 2024. Ce factori să iei în calcul

Cât costă să zugrăvești un apartament cu două camere în 2024? În primul rând, va trebui să găsești un meseriaș care să îți facă un preț, iar asta depinde de mai mulți factori. Apoi, poți cere mai multe estimări… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU moves slowly toward using profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

Publicat:
EU moves slowly toward using profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

nations have decided to approve an outline deal that would keep in reserve the profits from hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian central bank assets that have been frozen in retaliation for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, an EU official said, according to AP News. The tentative agreement, reached late Monday, still needs formal […] The post EU moves slowly toward using profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Hungary open to using EU budget for Ukraine aid package, Orban’s adviser says

12:15, 29.01.2024 - Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc’s budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU’s financial and military…

EU moves ahead on plan to tax profits of frozen Russian assets

14:11, 23.01.2024 - The European Union is progressing with plans to apply a windfall tax to the profits generated by frozen Russian central bank assets while opting not to seize the immobilized money outright, according to Bloomberg. EU foreign ministers gave their political blessing to the windfall tax on Monday and it…

Scholz berates EU allies over “insufficient” military support for Ukraine

10:55, 09.01.2024 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday the majority of countries in the European Union were not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion, calling upon allies to increase their efforts, according to Reuters. With American military assistance to Ukraine stalled…

Pressure mounts on Hungary to unblock EU membership talks and funds for Ukraine

13:51, 11.12.2023 - Pressure mounted on Hungary on Monday not to veto the opening of European Union membership talks and the supply of economic aid to war-torn Ukraine at a pivotal EU summit this week, after Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanded that the issue be struck from the agenda, according to AP News.  With tens…

EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

17:45, 29.11.2023 - Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…

EU struggles to produce and send the ammunition it promised to Ukraine

14:55, 14.11.2023 - European Union nations acknowledged on Tuesday that they risk failing to provide Ukraine with the ammunition they pledged to help Kyiv stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory, according to AP News. Early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s…

Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid

14:55, 02.11.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters.  In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

Dutch court sentences Russian man to prison for EU sanctions breach

13:55, 01.11.2023 - A Dutch court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 18 months in prison and fined his company 200,000 euros for breaching trade sanctions against Russia which the European Union imposed over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The 56-year-old man, named Dmitri K by prosecutors, was tried in absentia…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: