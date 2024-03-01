Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary, according to Reuters. Before the summit started, EU leaders piled pressure on Hungary to lift its block, telling Prime…

- Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc’s budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU’s financial and military…

- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK would increase military funding for Ukraine by some 200 million ($260 million) to 2.5 billion, in a show of commitment to Kyiv as military action in the Middle East draws the world’s attention, according to Bloomberg. The premier made the announcement on a visit…

- China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…

- Germany expects European Union member states to pass their next Ukraine support package either way, even if Hungary should continue to block an unanimous decision, according to Bloomberg. EU leaders have been looking for ways to get around Budapest’s intransigence after talks over the E50 billion package…

- European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia‘s invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of EU financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed…

- Pressure mounted on Hungary on Monday not to veto the opening of European Union membership talks and the supply of economic aid to war-torn Ukraine at a pivotal EU summit this week, after Prime Minister Viktor Orban demanded that the issue be struck from the agenda, according to AP News. With tens…

- Top representatives from the European Union will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other key leaders this week, their first in-person summit since 2019 aimed at easing tensions between the bloc and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The Chinese leadership will meet with European Council President…