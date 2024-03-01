Stiri Recomandate

Cătălin Predoiu dă jos milităria din pod! Ce le pregătește ministrul de interne răufăcătorilor în uniformă

Cătălin Predoiu dă jos 'milităria din pod'! Ce le pregătește ministrul de interne 'răufăcătorilor' în uniformă Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Cătălin Predoiu, a declarat,… [citeste mai departe]

Derbi doar „geografic”

Echipa de baschet U15 a CSM Ploieşti s-a calificat în semifinalele Turneului Final de la Cluj-Napoca după ce a câştigat şi cel de-al doilea meci susţinut în Grupa 1 A a competiţiei din BTArena, chiar derbiul ploieștean: scor 76-32 (22-13, 30-4, 12-2, 12-13) cu ACS ISports Ploieşti. În faza grupelor – Grupa 1A, ploieștenii par a nu avea probleme,… [citeste mai departe]

USR protestează la Palatul din Aviatorilor

Mai mulţi membri şi parlamentari USR au protestat, vineri, în faţa fostului sediu al PNL din Bulevardul Aviatorilor 86, imobil care este renovat de RA-APPS, transmite Agerpres. G4Media a scris că vila este renovată cu 9 milioane de euro de guvern pentru a deveni vila de protocol a lui Klaus Iohannis la finalul mandatului.… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Botoșani: Materiale în valoare de 100.000 de euro, destinate copiilor din centrele de plasament

Ministrul Familiei, Natalia Intotero, a recepționat, astăzi, la Botoșani, materiale în valoare de 100.000 de euro, destinate copiilor din centrele de plasament. Acestea au fost oferite de Guvern… [citeste mai departe]

[P] LUCKY LADIES MODE ON! Un nou show marca Betano cu femei, despre femei, pentru femei

În luna femeii, Betano România lansează un nou show dedicat publicului feminin. Cu Ramona Olaru în rolul principal, gazda show-ului, pătrundem în casele și în viețile unora dintre cele mai puternice femei din România și le lansăm… [citeste mai departe]

Farmacii din Târgu Mureș și Luduș preluate de Grupul Fildas-Catena

Consiliul Concurenței a autorizat tranzacția prin care Med-Serv United SRL, parte a Grupului Fildas-Catena, intenționează să preia fondul de comerț aferent unui număr de patru farmacii situate în orașele Târgu Mureș și Luduș, aparținând Andofarm SRL și Zen Pharma… [citeste mai departe]

Copil filmat atârnând pe geamul deschis al unui BMW, în Capitală. Poliţiştii îl caută pe şofer

Imagini şocante surprinse în traficul din Capitală. Pe geamul deschis al unui BMW aflat în mers se vede un copil mic, aplecat peste uşa maşinii. Copilul este îmbrăcat cu o geacă roz şi poartă o… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Drulă îl atacă pe Marcel Ciolacu: Se comportă ca un golan politic

Preşedintele USR, Cătălin Drulă, consideră că liderul PSD "face politică în stil mafiot", susţinând că primarii USR, "sub asalt zilnic", sunt constrânşi să semneze adeziunea la PSD. Ciolacu se comportă ca un golan politic, acuză Drulă"Marcel… [citeste mai departe]


EU unblocks about €2 billion from suspended funding for Hungary

Publicat:
Hungary managed to unblock about E2 billion in funds as ’s government made further progress in the recovery of crucial financing, according to Bloomberg. unlocked the latest tranche after Hungary met so-called thematic conditions relating to educational training and gender equality, Stefan de Keersmaecker, a spokesman for […] The post EU unblocks about E2 billion from suspended funding for Hungary appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

