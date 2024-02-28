Stiri Recomandate

EU members fail to back supply chain audit law

Publicat:
EU members fail to back supply chain audit law

countries blocked at a late stage on Wednesday a proposed law requiring large companies in the bloc to check if their supply chains use forced labour or cause environmental damage, according to Reuters. A ‘qualified majority’ of 15 EU countries representing 65% of the EU population had been needed for the corporate sustainability […] The post EU members fail to back supply chain audit law appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

