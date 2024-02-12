Closer Turkey-EU relations must come through us, says Cyprus

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a new partnership with Africa on Monday, unveiling a long-awaited plan aimed at boosting economic ties, creating an energy hub for Europe and curbing immigration, according to Reuters. Speaking at a one-day summit attended by more than two dozen African…

- Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc’s budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU’s financial and military…

- France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country’s farmers, its farming minister said on Monday, according to Reuters. The French government is…

- The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters. In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

- The European Union on Monday said it would launch an investigation of social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations in its first such probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Reuters. The DSA, which entered into force in November last year,…

- European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia‘s invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of EU financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed…

- European Union foreign ministers on Monday considered possible next steps in response to the Middle East crisis, including a crackdown on Hamas’s finances and travel bans for Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank, according to Reuters. At a meeting in Brussels, ministers from the…

- Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…