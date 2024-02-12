Closer Turkey-EU relations must come through us, says Cyprus

Stiri Recomandate

Josep Borell reacționează după declarațiile lui Donald Trump: NATO nu poate depinde de capriciile preşedintelui SUA

NATO nu poate fi o alianţă militară " à la carte", dependentă de capriciile preşedintelui Statelor Unite, a declarat, luni, Înaltul reprezentant al Uniunii Europene… [citeste mai departe]

Blogger: Mihai Poalelungi, care l-a servit pe Plahotniuc, deja e om bun. Sediul cantorei care ia spațiile de la Aeroport e în apartamentul fiicei lui

Bloggerul Eugen Luchianiuc afirmă că oficiul Lagardere, compania care ar urma să ia în concesiune… [citeste mai departe]

Speranță pentru o familie din Gătaia, datorită oamenilor darnici și implicați

Weekendul a fost încărcat pentru cei de la Asociația Acasă în Banat și voluntarii care au venit să ajute la reconstrucția casei unei familii sărmane din Gătaia. După ce au aflat de cazul unei familii, care se chinuie de ani de zile să… [citeste mai departe]

Sălăuan, cu permisul anulat, prins la volanul unui autoturism

Un bărbat din Salva s-a ales cu dosar penal, după ce luni dimineața a fost prins la volanul unui autoturism, deși nu are permis de conducere, el având acest drept anulat. Polițiștii din cadrul Secției 6 Poliție Rurală Năsăud în cadrul activităților de supraveghere și control… [citeste mai departe]

Cum testezi calitatea caşcavalului? Ai nevoie doar de un pahar cu apă, aşa îţi dai seama ce mănânci

Cașcavalul este unul dintre cele mai apreciate alimente și nu lipsește de pe mesele românilor, mai ales la micul dejun. În plus, acest aliment este o sursă excelentă de proteine, esențiale… [citeste mai departe]

Atac armat la sediul unei companii de lângă Atena. Patru persoane, printre care și atacatorul, au murit

Trei oameni au fost uciși luni dimineață, după ce un bărbat a deschis focul în sediul companiei maritine European Product Carriers, din Glyfada, o suburbie a capitalei Greciei, Atena, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Revanșa perfectă. Inter Traian, campioană la “Winter Cup”

CÂȘTIGĂTORI… Inter Traian Vaslui este din nou campioană la “Winter Cup” Vaslui. Echipa coordonată de președintele AJF, Bogdan Gheorghiță, a cucerit trofeul după ce a trecut în finală de Victoria. După 40 de minute scorul a fost egal, 2-2, iar Inter s-a impus la loviturile… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia va verifica toate transporturile de cereale care provin din Ucraina

Polonia va începe să verifice calitatea cerealelor ucrainene din toate transporturile care tranzitează țara, a anunțat luni Michal Kolodziejczak, viceministrul polonez al agriculturii, citat de Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

INHGA: Cod portocaliu de inundaţii pentru râuri din patru judeţe;Coduri galbene pentru râuri din 16 judeţe

Institutul Naţional de Hidrologie şi Gospodărire a Apelor a emis, luni, o avertizare Cord portocaliu de inundaţii pentru râuri din patru judeţe şi atenţionări Cod Galben pentru râuri… [citeste mai departe]

Eduard Hellvig pune un verdict cu o doză de autoironie: Specia dăunătoare a consilierilor personali, postură din care a pornit și fostul șef SRI

Eduard Hellvig, fostul director al SRI, își ia tot mai în serios rolul de „înțelept al internetului”.… [citeste mai departe]


Closer Turkey-EU relations must come through us, says Cyprus

Publicat:
Closer relations between Turkey and the are contingent on Turkish engagement in solving the decades-old partition of Cyprus, the EU country’s president said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Turkey has been an official candidate to join the EU for decades, but accession talks have stalled in recent years over EU concerns about Ankara’s record […] The post -EU relations must come through us, says Cyprus appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Italy’s Meloni seeks new partnership with Africa, funds limited

15:11, 29.01.2024 - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a new partnership with Africa on Monday, unveiling a long-awaited plan aimed at boosting economic ties, creating an energy hub for Europe and curbing immigration, according to Reuters. Speaking at a one-day summit attended by more than two dozen African…

Hungary open to using EU budget for Ukraine aid package, Orban’s adviser says

12:15, 29.01.2024 - Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc’s budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU’s financial and military…

France wants EU law changes ‘this week’ to quell farmers’ protest

10:51, 29.01.2024 - France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country’s farmers, its farming minister said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The French government is…

Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction

16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters.  In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

European Union opens proceedings against X in first probe under new rules

16:35, 18.12.2023 - The European Union on Monday said it would launch an investigation of social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations in its first such probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Reuters. The DSA, which entered into force in November last year,…

Hungary blocks EU financial aid package for Ukraine

11:00, 15.12.2023 - European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia‘s invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of EU financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed…

EU ministers consider next steps in response to Israel-Hamas war

11:21, 11.12.2023 - European Union foreign ministers on Monday considered possible next steps in response to the Middle East crisis, including a crackdown on Hamas’s finances and travel bans for Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank, according to Reuters. At a meeting in Brussels, ministers from the…

EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

17:45, 29.11.2023 - Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…


