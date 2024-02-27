EU Parliament passes nature law despite political backlash

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Parliament and EU member states reached a deal late on Tuesday to strengthen air quality standards across the 27-nation European Union, they said in a statement, according to Reuters. The new rules set out air quality standards for 2030 in the form of pollutant limits and target values…

- Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters. Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…

- Operations at the port of Antwerp, one of Europe‘s biggest container ports, were seriously impacted on Tuesday as hundreds of farmers on tractors blocked the roads around the port to demand better pay and working conditions, officials said, according to Reuters. The protest follows a large number of…

- Closer relations between Turkey and the European Union are contingent on Turkish engagement in solving the decades-old partition of Cyprus, the EU country’s president said on Monday, according to Reuters. Turkey has been an official candidate to join the EU for decades, but accession talks have stalled…

- King Charles‘ cancer was caught early and the whole country is hoping he can make a full recovery, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, as messages of support for the 75-year-old monarch poured in from world leaders, according to Reuters. Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday that Charles,…

- The euro zone economy stabilized in the fourth quarter of 2023, flash figures published by the European Union’s statistics agency showed on Tuesday, according to CNBC. The bloc narrowly avoided the shallow recession that was forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, following a 0.1% fall in GDP in the…

- European Union foreign ministers on Monday considered possible next steps in response to the Middle East crisis, including a crackdown on Hamas’s finances and travel bans for Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank, according to Reuters. At a meeting in Brussels, ministers from the…

- Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…