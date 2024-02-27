EU Parliament passes nature law despite political backlash

Stiri Recomandate

Prima premiera a anului 2024 la Teatrul de Stat Constanta: Sold-out la spectacolul A douasprezecea noapte de William Shakespeare, montat de regizorul Andrei Șerban (GALERIE FOTO)

Prima premiera a anului 2024 la Teatrul de Stat Constanta: Sold-out la spectacolul A douasprezecea noapte de William Shakespeare, montat de regizorul Andrei Șerban (GALERIE FOTO)

Prima premiera a anului 2024 a Teatrului de… [citeste mai departe]

Caravana medicală a ajuns la Cluj. Inițiativa pentru sănătatea românilor continuă

Caravana medicală a ajuns la Cluj. Inițiativa pentru sănătatea românilor continuă

Voluntarii au venit pregătiți cu aparatură performantă, potrivită nevoilor oamenilor care nu au avut până acum șansa să ajungă la spital pentru consultații complete. Oamenii pot apela, astfel, la servicii gratuite, precum medicină… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski, vizită surpriză în Arabia Saudită: „Suntem foarte aproape de organizarea primului summit de pace”

Zelenski, vizită surpriză în Arabia Saudită: „Suntem foarte aproape de organizarea primului summit de pace”

Preşedintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, a anunţat marţi că a ajuns în Arabia Saudită pentru a discuta despre medierea acestei ţări în schimburile de prizonieri de război… [citeste mai departe]

Aliaţii lui Navalnîi nu pot nici măcar să îi organizeze funeraliile. Firmele de pompe funebre „refuză de îndată ce aud de numele lui”

Aliaţii lui Navalnîi nu pot nici măcar să îi organizeze funeraliile. Firmele de pompe funebre „refuză de îndată ce aud de numele lui”

"Căutăm de ieri (luni) un spaţiu pentru a organiza ceremonia de rămas-bun de la Aleksei", afirmă pe X (ex-Twitter)… [citeste mai departe]

PUSL lansează invitația unei alianțe politice

PUSL lansează invitația unei alianțe politice

PUSL lansează o invitație deschisă premierului Marcel Ciolacu pentru realizarea unei alianțe politice care să asigure stabilitatea țării în următorii ani. Ideea realizării unei alianțe între PUSL și alte partide a fost propusă și de către primarul Sectorului 5, Cristian Popescu Piedone. În acest sens, PUSL,… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr din Vişeu de Sus a fost reținut după ce a distrus un autoturism şi a furat ţigări dintr-o tonetă

Un tânăr din Vişeu de Sus a fost reținut după ce a distrus un autoturism şi a furat ţigări dintr-o tonetă

În urma activităților desfășurate de polițiștii din Vișeu de Sus, a fost probată activitatea infracțională a unui tânăr de 23 de ani din oraș, bănuit de comiterea a trei infracțiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Profesorii care se vor titulariza în zone defavorizate primesc bani

Profesorii care se vor titulariza în zone defavorizate primesc bani

Începând cu anul școlar 2025 – 2026, profesorii care se vor titulariza în zonele defavorizate din țară vor primi o primă de instalare, echivalentă cu cinci salarii minime brute pe țară. Un astfel de sprijin financiar a mai fost acordat și în trecut, însă noutatea… [citeste mai departe]

Aliaţii lui Navalnîi nu pot nici măcar să îi organizeze funeraliile. Firmele de pompe funebre „refuză de îndată ce aud de numele lui”

Aliaţii lui Navalnîi nu pot nici măcar să îi organizeze funeraliile. Firmele de pompe funebre „refuză de îndată ce aud de numele lui”

"Căutăm de ieri (luni) un spaţiu pentru a organiza ceremonia de rămas-bun de la Aleksei", afirmă pe X (ex-Twitter)… [citeste mai departe]

Macron a decis: Mbappe, interes național!

Macron a decis: Mbappe, interes național!

Fanii lui Real Madrid abia s-au bucurat că Mbappe va juca la echipa lor, când liniștea le-a fost tulburată de un anunț venit din Franța. Se pare că superstarul lui PSG a fost invitat la o cină exclusivistă. Președintele Macron l-a primit la Palatul Élysée pe Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, emirul Qatarului, statul care […]… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU Parliament passes nature law despite political backlash

Publicat:
EU Parliament passes nature law despite political backlash

approved an EU flagship law to restore nature on Tuesday, salvaging at least part of its plans to protect the environment after farmers’ protests ignited a backlash, according to Reuters.  The vote took place after weeks of farmers protests across Europe, including a violent demonstration on Monday outside the ’s headquarters in Brussels. […] The post EU Parliament passes nature law despite political backlash appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU strikes deal to strengthen air quality standards

12:40, 21.02.2024 - The European Parliament and EU member states reached a deal late on Tuesday to strengthen air quality standards across the 27-nation European Union, they said in a statement, according to Reuters.  The new rules set out air quality standards for 2030 in the form of pollutant limits and target values…

Polish farmers to step up protests with total blockade of Ukrainian border

13:15, 20.02.2024 - Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters.  Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…

Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmers’ protests

14:35, 13.02.2024 - Operations at the port of Antwerp, one of Europe‘s biggest container ports, were seriously impacted on Tuesday as hundreds of farmers on tractors blocked the roads around the port to demand better pay and working conditions, officials said, according to Reuters. The protest follows a large number of…

Closer Turkey-EU relations must come through us, says Cyprus

14:55, 12.02.2024 - Closer relations between Turkey and the European Union are contingent on Turkish engagement in solving the decades-old partition of Cyprus, the EU country’s president said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Turkey has been an official candidate to join the EU for decades, but accession talks have stalled…

King Charles’ cancer caught early, says PM Sunak

11:40, 06.02.2024 - King Charles‘ cancer was caught early and the whole country is hoping he can make a full recovery, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, as messages of support for the 75-year-old monarch poured in from world leaders, according to Reuters. Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday that Charles,…

Euro zone economy narrowly skirts recession, stagnates in fourth quarter

14:50, 30.01.2024 - The euro zone economy stabilized in the fourth quarter of 2023, flash figures published by the European Union’s statistics agency showed on Tuesday, according to CNBC. The bloc narrowly avoided the shallow recession that was forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, following a 0.1% fall in GDP in the…

EU ministers consider next steps in response to Israel-Hamas war

11:21, 11.12.2023 - European Union foreign ministers on Monday considered possible next steps in response to the Middle East crisis, including a crackdown on Hamas’s finances and travel bans for Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank, according to Reuters. At a meeting in Brussels, ministers from the…

EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border ‘unacceptable’

17:45, 29.11.2023 - Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: