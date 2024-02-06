King Charles’ cancer caught early, says PM Sunak

Stiri Recomandate

Cutremur, marți dimineață, în România. Activitate seismică intensă, în ultimele două zile: anunțul INFP pentru populație

Un cutremur de 2,2 grade s-a produs, marți dimineață, la ora 8:30, în Muntenia, județul Buzău. Potrivit Institutului Național pentru Fizica… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizare meteo ANM! Clujul, vizat de codul galben de vânt puternic

Administrația Națională de meteorologie a emis o avertizare meteo cod galben de vremea rea pentru județul Cluj.Potrivit meteorologilor, de astăzi, ora 10:00, până mâine, la aceeași oră, în mai multe zone din țară vor fi resimțite intensificări puternice ale vântului.În… [citeste mai departe]

Scurgeri importante pe versanţi, torenţi, pâraie cu formare de viituri rapide, în ultimele 24 de ore - Inundaţii în Maramureş - Cotele de atenţie, depăşite

Specialiştii de la Apele Române afirmă că, în ultimele 24 de ore, s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Gala Premiilor Grammy a înregistrat o audienţă de 16,9 milioane de telespectatori, în creştere cu 34% faţă de anul trecut

Cea de-a 66-a ediţie a Premiilor Grammy a înregistrat, duminică, într-un spectacol plin de suprize, o audienţă de 16,9 milioane de telespectatori,… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai mare pensie din România este una contributivă. Ce sumă încasează un român, după indexare. Topul celor mai mari pensii

Cea mai mare pensie din România este una contributivă. Ce sumă încasează un român, după indexare. Topul celor mai mari pensii Cea mai mare… [citeste mai departe]

Scandalurile pe locurile de parcare continuă la Cluj! Ce probleme au clujenii în Mănăștur: „Să plătească abonament pentru 2 locuri”

Scandalurile pe locurile de parcare continuă la Cluj-Napoca, iar Primăria va trebui să rezolve curând diverse situații… [citeste mai departe]

Ceban denunță un nou atac asupra Primăriei: Suntem ținta unor ofensive de dezinformare și știri false

„Administrația municipiului Chișinău este ținta unei ofensive instituționale fără precedent. Atacul poartă un caracter complex și se desfășoară pe mai multe planuri. De la constrângeri bugetare… [citeste mai departe]

STILURI DE MUNCĂ Scade la români munca de la distanță în beneficiul celei de la birou?

De la începutul anului, pe una din platformele de recrutare online, aproape 5% din numărul locurilor de muncă a reprezentat lucru de la distanță. The post STILURI DE MUNCĂ Scade la români munca de la distanță în beneficiul… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la o fabrică de procesare a laptelui din Teleorman. Traficul pe DN 65A, îngreunat de fumul dens

ISU Teleorman a anunțat că un incendiu a izbucnit, marţi, 6 februarie, la o fabrică de procesare a laptelui în localitatea Putineiu."Nu sunt victime. Se intervine cu patru autospeciale de… [citeste mai departe]

Sinaxar 06 februarie 2024

Astăzi facem pomenirea Sfântului Ierarh VUCOL, episcopul Smirnei și ucenicul Sfântului Ioan Evanghelistul (+ 100). Tot în această zi, pomenirea Sfântului Mucenic IULIAN doctorul din Emesa, care a pătimit în vremea împăratului Numerian, bătându-i-se un piron în cap (+ ... [citeste mai departe]


King Charles’ cancer caught early, says PM Sunak

cancer was caught early and the whole country is hoping he can make a full recovery, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, as messages of support for the 75-year-old monarch poured in from world leaders, according to Reuters. revealed on Monday that Charles, on the throne for less than […] The post cancer caught early, says PM Sunak appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

