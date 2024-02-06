King Charles’ cancer caught early, says PM Sunak

King Charles’ cancer caught early, says PM SunakPublicat:
King Charles' cancer was caught early and the whole country is hoping he can make a full recovery, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, as messages of support for the 75-year-old monarch poured in from world leaders, according to Reuters. Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday that Charles, on the throne for less than
