King Charles’ cancer caught early, says PM Sunak

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a new partnership with Africa on Monday, unveiling a long-awaited plan aimed at boosting economic ties, creating an energy hub for Europe and curbing immigration, according to Reuters. Speaking at a one-day summit attended by more than two dozen African…

- The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters. In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

- Former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, who was detained and sent to prison on Tuesday following a conviction for abuse of power in a previous role, is starting a hunger strike, he said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “I declare that I treat my conviction… as an act of political…

- China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to “respect market principles,” a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said on Monday that…

- Lava from a large volcanic eruption in Iceland appeared to flow away from the only town in the area, offering hope that homes would be spared, geologists and rescue officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The eruption late on Monday on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland spewed lava…

- The European Union on Monday said it would launch an investigation of social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations in its first such probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Reuters. The DSA, which entered into force in November last year,…

- The United States and Sweden on Tuesday signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement, the US Department of State said, as the Nordic country strengthens military alliances while waiting for approval to join NATO, according to Reuters. “Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner that champions NATO’s values,…

- Airfares in Europe are “rising way above inflation,” Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said on Tuesday, rebutting statements from airline lobby group IATA, according to Reuters. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) – which represents some 300 airlines including Lufthansa and…