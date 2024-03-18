EU pledges 7.7 billion euros towards global needs in 2024

Stiri Recomandate

Șefa EPPO îl avertizează pe premierul croat, într-un mega-dosar de fraudă: Să se adreseze Curții Europene de Justiție!

Dacă cineva are îndoieli cu privire la competența procurorilor europeni, ar trebui să se adreseze Curții Europene de Justiție, transmite șefa Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Concert extraordinar la Palatul Culturii: „Anotimpurile” de Vivaldi, interpretate de Noua Orchestră Transilvană

Joi, 21 martie, de la ora 18.00, la Palatul Culturii, se desfășoară un concert extraordinar cu Noua Orchestră Transilvană – dirijată de Romeo Rîmbu. Orchestra, avându-l… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să reduceți o durere de cap

Cu totii ne-am confruntat la un moment dat cu o durere de cap, uneori mai usoara, alteori mai severa. Durerile de cap sunt foarte frecvente si pot avea mai multe cauze. Dureri de cap – cauze si tipuri Exista diferite tipuri de dureri de cap sau cefalee. In general, cefaleea poate fi clasificata in doua […] [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Destinații noi de pe Aeroportul Bacău, în orarul de vară. Ivancea anunță și o premieră: „Avem 3 operatori simultan!”

În cadrul unei conferințe de presă, Valentin Ivancea, președintele Consiliului Județean Bacău, a anunțat adăugarea a cinci destinații… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă prima varză din acest an. În câteva săptămâni, piața va fi plină

Producătorii români se pregătesc să scoată prima recoltă de varză din acest an, care va pleca de la poarta fermei la un preț estimat la 4-4,5 lei/kg. Pe piață, însă, așa cum s-a întâmplat și în alți ani, este foarte probabil ca ea să… [citeste mai departe]

Play-OUT: Rapid și CFR nu vor titlul!

Etapă jalnică pentru rivalele FCSB-ului. Grupările „feroviare” au dat-o în bară grav în startul play-off-ului. De fapt, mai degrabă e play-OUT pentru Rapid și CFR, care au pierdut acasă în prima rundă. Clujenii au fost învinși cu 1-2 de către Universitatea Craiova. Însă, cei ce păreau a fi coșmarul de anul acesta al FCSB-ului… [citeste mai departe]

Sebeșul va rămâne fără apă potabilă. Precizări pentru locuitorii municipiului

SC APA CTTA SA ALBA -Sucursala Sebes informează consumatorii că, în data de 20.03.2024, in intervalul orar 02.00-20.00, furnizarea apei potabile va fi întreruptă în orasul Sebes, in scopul efectuarii lucrarilor de cuplare a caminului… [citeste mai departe]

USR a depus o moțiune simplă împotriva ministrului Florin Barbu: Odele pentru Ceaușescu nu salvează agricultura românească

Deputaţii USR au depus luni, în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor, o moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Agriculturii, Florin Barbu. „În conformitate… [citeste mai departe]

Înșelăciunea din spatele sprijinului SUA pentru Ucraina

Administrația Biden și-a anunțat planul de a trimite 300 de milioane de dolari în Ucraina, menit să fie o măsură provizorie până când Congresul va putea în sfârșit să adopte un pachet de finanțare. Potrivit consilierului pe probleme de securitate națională Jake Sullivan, strângerea de… [citeste mai departe]

Biletul găsit de o șoferiță pe parbrizul mașinii după o manevră în trafic. A sesizat o problemă fără ”a crea tensiuni sau a jigni pe cineva” - FOTO

Uimitor este bilețelul pe care o șoferiță din România l-a găsit în parbrizul… [citeste mai departe]


EU pledges 7.7 billion euros towards global needs in 2024

Publicat:
on Monday pledged to spend an initial 7.7 billion euros on humanitarian aid in 2024, less than the previous year despite soaring needs in Gaza and elsewhere, according to Reuters. “I think this is a solid amount … but it could be better,” EU humanitarian aid and crisis management chief […] The post EU pledges 7.7 billion euros towards global needs in 2024 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Kyiv urges Poland to punish those behind Ukrainian grain spills

11:40, 26.02.2024 - Kyiv has urged Poland to punish those responsible for Ukrainian grain spills at the border over the weekend, Ukraine‘s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, according to Reuters. Around 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station amid large-scale protests…

Trump’s NATO threat denounced across Europe

12:30, 12.02.2024 - The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that NATO cannot be an ‘a la carte’ military alliance dependent on the whims of the US president, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend, according to Reuters. Former US president Trump…

Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

11:50, 12.02.2024 - Google has pledged 25 million euros to help people in Europe learn to use artificial intelligence (AI), according to Reuters.  Announcing the funding on Monday, the tech giant said it had opened applications for social enterprises and nonprofits that could help reach those most likely to benefit from…

EU cautions against trade measures to support solar sector

11:10, 06.02.2024 - The European Union needs to take into account its ambitious targets for solar power deployment before it considers any measures to curb imports of photovoltaic panels, wafers and other components, a senior EU official said on Monday, according to Reuters. European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness told…

Air freight rates rise amid Red Sea crisis and in run-up to Asia’s Lunar New Year

11:55, 30.01.2024 - Global air freight rates have climbed for the first time in seven weeks ahead of Asia’s lunar new year and as attacks on Red Sea shipping prompt companies to secure costlier air cargo space, according to Reuters.  The Baltic Air Freight Index, which shows general cargo weekly transactional rates across…

France wants EU law changes ‘this week’ to quell farmers’ protest

10:51, 29.01.2024 - France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country’s farmers, its farming minister said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The French government is…

Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction

16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters.  In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

United Nations sees international tourism fully recovering in 2024

12:11, 19.01.2024 - Global tourism is set to fully recover from the pandemic in 2024 as international tourist arrivals will likely be 2% more numerous than in 2019, the United Nations‘ World Tourism Organisation said on Friday, according to Reuters. Increased global air connectivity and a strong recovery of Asian markets…


