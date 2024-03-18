EU pledges 7.7 billion euros towards global needs in 2024

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Kyiv has urged Poland to punish those responsible for Ukrainian grain spills at the border over the weekend, Ukraine‘s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday, according to Reuters. Around 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station amid large-scale protests…

- The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday that NATO cannot be an ‘a la carte’ military alliance dependent on the whims of the US president, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend, according to Reuters. Former US president Trump…

- Google has pledged 25 million euros to help people in Europe learn to use artificial intelligence (AI), according to Reuters. Announcing the funding on Monday, the tech giant said it had opened applications for social enterprises and nonprofits that could help reach those most likely to benefit from…

- The European Union needs to take into account its ambitious targets for solar power deployment before it considers any measures to curb imports of photovoltaic panels, wafers and other components, a senior EU official said on Monday, according to Reuters. European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness told…

- Global air freight rates have climbed for the first time in seven weeks ahead of Asia’s lunar new year and as attacks on Red Sea shipping prompt companies to secure costlier air cargo space, according to Reuters. The Baltic Air Freight Index, which shows general cargo weekly transactional rates across…

- France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country’s farmers, its farming minister said on Monday, according to Reuters. The French government is…

- The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters. In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

- Global tourism is set to fully recover from the pandemic in 2024 as international tourist arrivals will likely be 2% more numerous than in 2019, the United Nations‘ World Tourism Organisation said on Friday, according to Reuters. Increased global air connectivity and a strong recovery of Asian markets…