EU pledges 7.7 billion euros towards global needs in 2024Publicat:
The European Union on Monday pledged to spend an initial 7.7 billion euros on humanitarian aid in 2024, less than the previous year despite soaring needs in Gaza and elsewhere, according to Reuters. “I think this is a solid amount … but it could be better,” EU humanitarian aid and crisis management chief Janez Lenarcic […] The post EU pledges 7.7 billion euros towards global needs in 2024 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
