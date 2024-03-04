Oil prices slip after OPEC+ extends voluntary oil output cuts until mid-year

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Oil prices were largely stable on Tuesday, as investors weighed up signals of a Gaza ceasefire against the reality on the ground in the Middle East, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 10 cents, or 0.12%, to $82.43 a barrel by 0923 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI)…

- Hungary gave its green light on Monday for Sweden to join NATO, thereby removing the final hurdle and paving the way for Sweden to become the military alliance’s 32nd full member, according to Euractiv. After 20 months of delays and waiting, the Hungarian parliament, led by the Fidesz-KDNP majority…

- Romania’s cap on energy prices will remain unchanged until March 2025, announced Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja on Thursday, indicating that Romanian consumers will continue enjoying the EU’s fourth cheapest gas prices, according to Euractiv. After that date, adjustments to the pricing scheme…

- Denmark’s newly proclaimed King, Frederik X, appeared before lawmakers on Monday as festivities around his enthronement continue, according to Bloomberg. Frederik visited the parliament in Copenhagen alongside other members of the royal family, including his wife, Queen Mary, and mother, the now-abdicated…

- Oil headed for the biggest annual drop since 2020 as war and OPEC+ production cuts failed to propel prices higher in a year dominated by supply growth outside of the grouping, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude edged higher toward $78 a barrel Friday, but is set to close 2023 about $8 below where it…

- Oil steadied after posting the largest drop in two weeks on signs of a US stockpile build coupled with weak technical indicators, Bloomberg reports. West Texas Intermediate held above $74 a barrel after declining by 1.9% on Wednesday, with Brent crude near $80. The American Petroleum Institute reported…

- High food prices in recent years have prompted farmers worldwide to plant more cereals and oilseeds, but consumers are set to face tighter supplies well into 2024, amid adverse El Nino weather, export restrictions and higher biofuel mandates, according to Reuters. Global wheat, corn and soybean prices…

- The European Union and the US will extend a truce on steel and aluminum imports, avoiding a possible return of billions of dollars in tariffs on transatlantic commerce, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU executive’s arm, announced on Tuesday it will suspend retaliatory measures…