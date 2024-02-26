Denmark closes investigation into Nord Stream explosions

Stiri Recomandate

Vin alegerile: PNL se confruntă cu posibile demisii în Guvern

Vin alegerile: PNL se confruntă cu posibile demisii în Guvern

Partidul Național Liberal (PNL) a confirmat posibilitatea ca miniștrii implicați în campania pentru alegerile locale să părăsească Guvernul pentru a se dedica dinamicii electorale. Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, Ionuţ Stroe , a declarat, luni, referitor la posibilitatea ca miniştrii… [citeste mai departe]

„Văduva veselă”, mărțișorul Operei Brașov de la sfârșitul acestei săptămâni!

„Văduva veselă”, mărțișorul Operei Brașov de la sfârșitul acestei săptămâni!

Opera Brașov a anunțat programul spectacolelor pentru această săptămână. Miercuri, 28 februarie, de la ora 17.00, la Muzeul „Casa Mureșenilor” suntem invitați la o după-amiază muzicală cu „Recitalul de la ora cinci”. Evenimentul… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul prefect de Gorj Dan Ilie Morega, prins a patra oară la volan, deși permisul i-a fost retras. „Nu am nicio vinovăție”

Fostul prefect de Gorj Dan Ilie Morega, prins a patra oară la volan, deși permisul i-a fost retras. „Nu am nicio vinovăție”

Dan Ilie Morega, în vârstă de 78 de ani, a fost depistat, pentru a patra oară în ultimele două săptămâni, în trafic fără permis de conducere,… [citeste mai departe]

George Copos, milionarul lui Geoană, a ordonat filajul lui Nicolae Ciucă la o întâlnire de taină - SURSE

George Copos, milionarul lui Geoană, a ordonat filajul lui Nicolae Ciucă la o întâlnire de taină - SURSE

Întâlnirea dintre liderul PNL Nicolae Ciucă și liberalul Remus Borza cu omul de afaceri Dan Ostahie ar fi avut loc duminică seară, într-un restaurant al milionarului George Copos.Restaurantul… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur de 8 grade pe scara Richter în Vrancea? Cercetător de la INFP: „Poate afecta jumătate din teritoriul țării”

Cutremur de 8 grade pe scara Richter în Vrancea? Cercetător de la INFP: „Poate afecta jumătate din teritoriul țării”

În condițiile în care, în ultimele săptămâni, au fost înregistrate seisme aproape zilnic pe teritoriul României, specialiști din cadrul Institutului Național… [citeste mai departe]

PSD Timiş, întrebare pentru Alin Nica: “Memorie scurtă sau ipocrizie?”

PSD Timiş, întrebare pentru Alin Nica: “Memorie scurtă sau ipocrizie?”

Prin intermediul unuii comunicat de presă, PSD Timiş îi aminteşte lui Alin Nica, preşedintele PNL Timiş, că, la rândul lui, s-a ocupat de racolări de primari înaintea alegerilor din 2020. Social-democraţii afirmă că, “deocamdată”, PSD și PNL au o… [citeste mai departe]

Ioan Popa, pe locul 18 în TOP 500 Forbes România: ”Transavia a intrat într-o nouă etapă de creștere strategică”

Ioan Popa, pe locul 18 în TOP 500 Forbes România: ”Transavia a intrat într-o nouă etapă de creștere strategică”

Ioan Popa, pe locul 18 în TOP 500 Forbes România: ”Transavia a intrat într-o nouă etapă de creștere strategică” Ioan Popa, proprietarul Transavia, rămâne în… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski: „Nu înţeleg cum Trump poate să fie de partea lui Putin. Este de neconceput”

Zelenski: „Nu înţeleg cum Trump poate să fie de partea lui Putin. Este de neconceput”

Preşedintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, a declarat că „nu înţelege” cum fostul preşedinte american Donald Trump „poate să fie de partea” lui Putin, într-un interviu pentru postul de televiziune CNN, citat de AFP,… [citeste mai departe]

Unul dintre cei mai mari cârciumari din istoria Clujului a ajuns să fie mirat de prețurile nesimțite din orașul de cinci stele - FOTO

Unul dintre cei mai mari cârciumari din istoria Clujului a ajuns să fie mirat de prețurile nesimțite din orașul de cinci stele - FOTO

Mircea Buteanu, unul dintre cei mai de succes cârciumari din Cluj-Napoca, alături de cunoscutul Adrian Munteanu, patronul My… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Denmark closes investigation into Nord Stream explosions

Publicat:
Denmark closes investigation into Nord Stream explosions

Denmark said on Monday that it was closing its investigation into the blasts on the pipelines transporting gas from Russia to Germany in 2022, Politico reports. “Based on the investigation, the authorities can conclude that there was deliberate sabotage of the gas pipelines. At the same time, it is assessed that there is […] The post Denmark closes investigation into explosions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons

11:20, 26.02.2024 - China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry…

Romania president seeks to challenge Rutte for top NATO job

11:16, 23.02.2024 - Romania notified allies on Thursday that President Klaus Iohannis was considering challenging frontrunner Mark Rutte for the NATO top job, according to Politico. Iohannis’ last-minute move comes as the biggest powers in the 31-strong alliance already declared support for Rutte over the last 24 hours,…

Germany urges Orban to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid as ‘a matter of loyalty’

09:55, 07.02.2024 - Germany is piling pressure on Viktor Orban to speed up approval of Sweden‘s NATO membership bid after the Hungarian leader’s ruling Fidesz party held up ratification on Monday, according to Politico. “We believe that it is now a matter of loyalty to the alliance and, more generally, of friendly behavior…

EU’s Breton accuses Germany of going ‘solo’ on Ukraine aid

11:00, 16.01.2024 - Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday rebuked Germany for not doing enough to back common EU efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine, and instead focusing on sending bilateral support to Kyiv, according to Politico.  Breton, who is also in charge of defense, said Germany was less…

US and allies warn Houthis of ‘consequences’ as Red Sea crisis intensifies

10:20, 04.01.2024 - Houthi militants will face as-yet-unspecified “consequences” if they continue to “threaten lives” and disrupt trade flows in the Red Sea, the United States and a host of international allies said in a new statement on Wednesday, according to Politico. The joint missive — issued simultaneously by the…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

EU’s Borrell to propose sanctions on ‘extremist’ Israeli settlers in West Bank

11:50, 12.12.2023 - EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he would propose the imposition of sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank, according to Politico. “We will work on imposing sanctions against extremist settlers in the West Bank. I will make a proposal to member states in this regard,”…

6 arrested in Belgium, Netherlands on suspicion of trading with rogue countries

10:50, 06.12.2023 - Six people were arrested for allegedly exporting dual-use goods to countries sanctioned by the European Union, Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday after police raided companies and houses in rural Belgium and the Netherlands, according to Politico.  “Some of the technologies traded could…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: