- Sweden joined NATO in Washington on Thursday, two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that support for the alliance was the Scandinavian nation’s best guarantee of safety, according to Reuters. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson…

- Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West, Reuters reports. Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin repeated…

- Denmark said on Monday that it was closing its investigation into the blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines transporting gas from Russia to Germany in 2022, Politico reports. “Based on the investigation, the authorities can conclude that there was deliberate sabotage of the gas pipelines. At the same…

- The EU approved on Thursday a migration deal that will see thousands of asylum-seekers — potentially including children — locked up, according to Politico. The Migration Pact, approved by EU ambassadors, is seen by NGOs and the political left of pandering to the far-right as it proposed the detention…

- European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary, according to Reuters. Before the summit started, EU leaders piled pressure on Hungary to lift its block, telling Prime…

- The potential reelection of former U.S. President Donald Trump would be a “threat” to Europe, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned, according to Politico. “If we are to draw lessons from history, meaning the way he ran the first four years of his mandate, it’s clearly a threat,”…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday sharply condemned alleged plans by members of far-right groups who supposedly met recently at a mansion outside Berlin to devise a plot to deport millions of immigrants, even those with German citizenship, if the groups take power, according to AP News. The…

- Polish farmers restarted a blockade of a Poland-Ukraine border crossing on Thursday, accusing the new Polish government of failing to guarantee it will meet their demands for financial help, according to Politico. The farmers rejoined truckers at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing — hauliers are also blocking…