O nouă ediţie a Premiilor Bibliotecii UPT, încheiate cu succes şi zâmbete/FOTO

A devenit deja o tradiție ca, la început de primăvară, după ce emoțiile sesiunii au trecut, Biblioteca Universității Politehnica Timișoara să-și premieze cei mai activi utilizatori, în cadrul unui eveniment care celebrează și aniversarea… [citeste mai departe]

CLARIFICĂRI ȘI MODIFICĂRI Licitația pentru drumul expres Satu Mare – Oar a fost suspendată

Drumul, cunoscut sub numele de "Someș Expres", va avea o lungime de aproximativ 11 km și va include două benzi de circulație pe fiecare direcție. The post CLARIFICĂRI ȘI MODIFICĂRI Licitația pentru drumul expres… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie la Bologna! Trei copii români şi mama lor, cu toţii români, au murit într-un incendiu

A fost o dramă de proporţii în Italia, la Bologona! Trei copii români şi mama lor, cu toţii români, au murit în apartamentul care a luat foc! Femeia se numeşte Ştefania Alexandra Nistor şi avea 32 de ani.… [citeste mai departe]

Ministru din Guvernul Ciolacu: „Bucureștenii nu îl vor mai vota pe Nicușor Dan” – VIDEO

În așteptarea deciziilor ce se vor lua la nivelul Coaliției în privința numelor de candidați ce vor fi propuși pentru cursa pentru Primăria Capitalei și pentru primăriile de sector din București, urmând să se… [citeste mai departe]

Dmitri Medvedev anunță condițiile de pace cu Ucraina: „Capitularea și predarea necondiționată a întregului teritoriu ucrainean către Rusia”

Vicepreședintele Consiliului de Securitate al Rusiei, Dmitri Medvedev, a prezentat detaliile așa-numitei… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să-ți faci casa mai eco-friendly: pași simpli spre un stil de viață sustenabil

Transformarea casei într-un spațiu mai eco-friendly este un pas important către adoptarea unui stil de viață sustenabil. Fie că ești la începutul acestui drum sau că deja ai adoptat unele practici ecologice, întotdeauna există… [citeste mai departe]

Festival cu Ro-Alert despre urși treziți din hibernare de muzică, la Massif, Poiana Brașov! Nici drogurile nu au lipsit!

Urșii au fost treziți de miile de decibeli, dar și miresmele de la Festivalul Massif, Poiana Brașov! Locuitorii din zonă și cei aproape 10.000 de spectatori… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se apără Școala Generală nr. 1 după incidentul grav de ieri, când un copil a dispărut din curte:

Ieri, un copil de 6 ani a fost găsit în zona Dedeman, întâmplător, de un cunoscut al părinților săi. Acesta plecase de la Școala Generală nr. 1, deși unitatea de învățământ are doi paznici.… [citeste mai departe]

De la începutul anului, în Teleorman, s-au înregistrat 22 de accidente în care au fost implicați bicicliști / Unul s-a soldat cu decesul victimei

Eveniment De la începutul anului, în Teleorman, s-au înregistrat 22 de accidente în care au fost implicați… [citeste mai departe]

A fost emisa autorizatia de construire: Unda verde pentru reabilitarea Școlii Gimnaziale nr. 24 Ion Jalea“ din Constanta

Cladirea in care functioneaza Scoala Gimnaziala nr. 24 "Ion Jalealdquo; din Constanta a fost construita in anul 1979 si are un regim de inaltime P 3E. Avand… [citeste mai departe]


US ambassador condemns Hungary’s ‘dangerously unhinged’ postures under Orbán

US Ambassador to criticized the country’s “dangerously unhinged anti-American messaging” and its “expanding relationship with Russia” on Thursday, according to Politico. In a fiery speech at the in Budapest on the 25th anniversary of Hungary’s accession to NATO, Pressman claimed that was increasingly isolating himself from friends […] The post US ambassador condemns Hungary’s ‘dangerously unhinged’ postures under Orban appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Sweden joins NATO as war in Ukraine prompts security rethink

13:15, 08.03.2024 - Sweden joined NATO in Washington on Thursday, two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that support for the alliance was the Scandinavian nation’s best guarantee of safety, according to Reuters. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson…

Putin warns Western Nations a risk of global nuclear conflict if troops are sent to Ukraine

14:40, 29.02.2024 - Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West, Reuters reports. Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin repeated…

Denmark closes investigation into Nord Stream explosions

14:40, 26.02.2024 - Denmark said on Monday that it was closing its investigation into the blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines transporting gas from Russia to Germany in 2022, Politico reports. “Based on the investigation, the authorities can conclude that there was deliberate sabotage of the gas pipelines. At the same…

EU backs tough new migration rules, shifting right

09:25, 09.02.2024 - The EU approved on Thursday a migration deal that will see thousands of asylum-seekers — potentially including children — locked up, according to Politico. The Migration Pact, approved by EU ambassadors, is seen by NGOs and the political left of pandering to the far-right as it proposed the detention…

EU summit agrees on Ukraine aid, overcoming Hungary’s objections

14:10, 01.02.2024 - European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary, according to Reuters. Before the summit started, EU leaders piled pressure on Hungary to lift its block, telling Prime…

Trump’s return ‘clearly a threat’ to Europe, Christine Lagarde warns

13:15, 12.01.2024 - The potential reelection of former U.S. President Donald Trump would be a “threat” to Europe, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned, according to Politico. “If we are to draw lessons from history, meaning the way he ran the first four years of his mandate, it’s clearly a threat,”…

Germany’s Scholz condemns alleged plot by far-right groups to deport millions if they take power

15:25, 11.01.2024 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday sharply condemned alleged plans by members of far-right groups who supposedly met recently at a mansion outside Berlin to devise a plot to deport millions of immigrants, even those with German citizenship, if the groups take power, according to AP News. The…

Polish farmers resume blockade of border crossing with Ukraine

11:11, 05.01.2024 - Polish farmers restarted a blockade of a Poland-Ukraine border crossing on Thursday, accusing the new Polish government of failing to guarantee it will meet their demands for financial help, according to Politico. The farmers rejoined truckers at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing — hauliers are also blocking…


