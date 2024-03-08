Sweden joins NATO as war in Ukraine prompts security rethink Sweden joined NATO in Washington on Thursday, two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that support for the alliance was the Scandinavian nation’s best guarantee of safety, according to Reuters. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed over the final documentation to the U.S. government on […] The post Sweden joins NATO as war in Ukraine prompts security rethink appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

