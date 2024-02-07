Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters. In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

- Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday rebuked Germany for not doing enough to back common EU efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine, and instead focusing on sending bilateral support to Kyiv, according to Politico. Breton, who is also in charge of defense, said Germany was less…

- Poland‘s new government will urge the European Union to “embrace” a plan to slash 90 percent of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a senior government official said on Monday — reflecting the country’s massive shift in climate policy, according to Politico. The European Commission is set…

- The foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament on Tuesday gave its approval for Sweden to join NATO, reported Turkey‘s Anadolu news agency, according to Politico. This brings Sweden a step closer to joining the Western military alliance. It also comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan…

- Twelve countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom, are calling on the EU to end its temporary political and economic measures against Kosovo after months of violence led by its ethnic Serb population, according to Politico. In a letter addressed to the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell and the…

- EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he would propose the imposition of sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank, according to Politico. “We will work on imposing sanctions against extremist settlers in the West Bank. I will make a proposal to member states in this regard,”…

- Germany‘s ruling coalition was expected to agree a supplementary budget on Monday that will temporarily lift a self-imposed cap on borrowing limits after a constitutional court ruling tore up the government’s spending plans, according to Reuters. The budget would see Germany suspend its constitutionally…

- Poliția germana a percheziționat 15 proprietați din patru regiuni pentru legaturi cu grupul militant Hamas și Samidoun, o organizație pro-palestiniana, a anunțat joi Ministerul de Interne, potrivit Politico. „Ne continuam acțiunea consecventa impotriva islamiștilor radicali”, a declarat ministrul de…