Numărul cancerelor la nou-născuţi, în creștere! Medic: Înainte aveam un caz o dată la 5 ani, acum avem mai multe pe an

Un renumit medic pediatru a atras atenţia că a crescut numărul cancerelor la nou-născuţi, în ultimii ani. Dacă în urmă cu ceva timp apărea un caz o dată… [citeste mai departe]

Olguța Vasilescu: Gabriela Firea este nerăbdătoare în legătura cu nominalizarea pentru Primăria Capitalei

Edilul Craiovei a punctat faptul că Gabriela Firea a fost anunțată deja pentru candidatura pentru un nou mandat de primar general încă de la ultimul interviu acordat anul trecut… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul din Apahida este „pentru” comasarea alegerilor: „Mergem de doar trei ori la vot și mai rămân și bani la buget”

PNL și PSD s-ar fi înțeles în privința comasării alegerilor. Potrivit unor surse politice, alegerile locale se vor desfășura simultan cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu negociază pentru Schengen: marele obiectiv al premierului

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a discutat, miercuri, cu ambasadorii statelor membre ale Uniunii Europene la Bucureşti, mulţumindu-le pentru sprijinirea aderării României la spaţiul Schengen pe cale aeriană şi maritimă. ”Am reiterat cu fermitate solicitarea de… [citeste mai departe]

BAIA MARE – Controale pe Urbis și în parcările publice cu plată. Ce amenzi a aplicat Poliția Locală

De când a început anul 2024, polițiștii locali au început a face mai des controale pe mijloacele de transport în comun, în special cele problematice, cum este numărul 4, 54 sau numărul 8.… [citeste mai departe]

Din inimă, pentru tinerele vlăstare ortodoxe

Izvor nesecat de lumină și de frumusețe, de găsirea firescului, de bucurie și de emoție, de dragoste, de nădejde și de credință este și va rămâne tinerețea.Iar ea, ți-e pusă-nainte ție, tinere.Ție, celui ce-ți înflorește necontenit livada sufletului!Ție, celui ce ești oglindire a vieții și a ... [citeste mai departe]

Echipamente medicale noi pentru diagnosticarea afecțiunilor oncologice, în spitalele din România!

Ministerul Sănătății a investit 2.1 miliarde de lei în dezvoltarea infrastructurii medicale și achiziționarea de echipamente medicale noi, dedicate diagnosticării afecțiunilor oncologice.În această primăvară,… [citeste mai departe]

A fost aprobată documentația tehnică și DALI pentru reabilitarea stadionului de rugby de la Timișoara

Stadionul de rugby de pe strada Pictor Theodor Aman din Timișoara, face un nou pas spre modernizare. A fost finalizată expertiza tehnică și  Documentația de Avizare a Lucrărilor de Intervenție,… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă o cursă TAROM până în SUA, dus-întors, cu bagaje și taxe incluse

Compania TAROM a pus deja în vânzare biletele pe ruta București – New York și București – Miami. Începând cu data de 1 februarie 2024, compania TAROM operează în parteneriat cu Air Europa și ITA Airways zboruri zilnice, dus-întors, între… [citeste mai departe]

Valoarea cardurilor sociale scade la jumătate! Suma pe care o vor primi românii doar o dată la șase luni

Guvernanții au anunțat la finalul anului trecut că și în acest an românii aflați în situații vulnerabile vor primi carduri sociale, o măsură care va fi extinsă până în 2027. Însă, valoarea… [citeste mai departe]


Germany urges Orbán to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid as ‘a matter of loyalty’

Publicat:
Germany is piling pressure on to speed up approval of Sweden‘s NATO membership bid after the Hungarian leader’s ruling Fidesz party held up ratification on Monday, according to Politico. “We believe that it is now a matter of loyalty to the alliance and, more generally, of friendly behavior between EU states that this […] The post Germany urges Orban to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid as ‘a matter of loyalty’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction

16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters.  In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

EU’s Breton accuses Germany of going ‘solo’ on Ukraine aid

11:00, 16.01.2024 - Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday rebuked Germany for not doing enough to back common EU efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine, and instead focusing on sending bilateral support to Kyiv, according to Politico.  Breton, who is also in charge of defense, said Germany was less…

Poland presses for ambitious 2040 EU climate target, signaling U-turn

15:00, 15.01.2024 - Poland‘s new government will urge the European Union to “embrace” a plan to slash 90 percent of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a senior government official said on Monday — reflecting the country’s massive shift in climate policy, according to Politico.  The European Commission is set…

Turkey’s parliamentary committee approves Sweden’s NATO membership

10:05, 27.12.2023 - The foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament on Tuesday gave its approval for Sweden to join NATO, reported Turkey‘s Anadolu news agency, according to Politico.  This brings Sweden a step closer to joining the Western military alliance. It also comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan…

Countries call on EU to remove measures against Kosovo

10:45, 14.12.2023 - Twelve countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom, are calling on the EU to end its temporary political and economic measures against Kosovo after months of violence led by its ethnic Serb population, according to Politico. In a letter addressed to the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell and the…

EU’s Borrell to propose sanctions on ‘extremist’ Israeli settlers in West Bank

11:50, 12.12.2023 - EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he would propose the imposition of sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank, according to Politico. “We will work on imposing sanctions against extremist settlers in the West Bank. I will make a proposal to member states in this regard,”…

German government to agree budget fixes as way out of crisis

14:30, 27.11.2023 - Germany‘s ruling coalition was expected to agree a supplementary budget on Monday that will temporarily lift a self-imposed cap on borrowing limits after a constitutional court ruling tore up the government’s spending plans, according to Reuters.  The budget would see Germany suspend its constitutionally…

Poliția germana lanseaza raiduri in cadrul unei operațiuni anti-Hamas

12:15, 23.11.2023 - Poliția germana a percheziționat 15 proprietați din patru regiuni pentru legaturi cu grupul militant Hamas și Samidoun, o organizație pro-palestiniana, a anunțat joi Ministerul de Interne, potrivit Politico. „Ne continuam acțiunea consecventa impotriva islamiștilor radicali”, a declarat ministrul de…


