NATO starts drill in Finland, Norway and Sweden in defense of its Nordic territory

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Hungary gave its green light on Monday for Sweden to join NATO, thereby removing the final hurdle and paving the way for Sweden to become the military alliance’s 32nd full member, according to Euractiv. After 20 months of delays and waiting, the Hungarian parliament, led by the Fidesz-KDNP majority…

- Germany is piling pressure on Viktor Orban to speed up approval of Sweden‘s NATO membership bid after the Hungarian leader’s ruling Fidesz party held up ratification on Monday, according to Politico. “We believe that it is now a matter of loyalty to the alliance and, more generally, of friendly behavior…

- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a new partnership with Africa on Monday, unveiling a long-awaited plan aimed at boosting economic ties, creating an energy hub for Europe and curbing immigration, according to Reuters. Speaking at a one-day summit attended by more than two dozen African…

- Finnair on Monday said it expects to cancel about 550 flights this week due to labour union strike action against the Finnish government on February 1 and 2, according to Reuters. “The political strike will have a significant impact on Helsinki Airport‘s operations and on Finnair’s flight operations,”…

- The annual Folk och Forsvar security conference in Sweden kicked off on Sunday with discussions on the country’s expected NATO membership, a new counter-terrorism strategy, and a thank you message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Euractiv. The conference, which is to take…

- Lava from a large volcanic eruption in Iceland appeared to flow away from the only town in the area, offering hope that homes would be spared, geologists and rescue officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The eruption late on Monday on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland spewed lava…

- Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

- The United States and Sweden on Tuesday signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement, the US Department of State said, as the Nordic country strengthens military alliances while waiting for approval to join NATO, according to Reuters. “Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner that champions NATO’s values,…