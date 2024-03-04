Stiri Recomandate

NATO starts drill in Finland, Norway and Sweden in defense of its Nordic territory

NATO starts drill in Finland, Norway and Sweden in defense of its Nordic territory

NATO will kick off an exercise on Monday to defend its newly expanded Nordic territory when more than 20,000 soldiers from 13 nations take part in drills lasting nearly two weeks in the northern regions of Finland, Norway and Sweden, AP News reports.  With over 4,000 Finnish soldiers taking part, the Norway-led 2024 […] The post NATO starts drill in Finland, Norway and Sweden in defense of its Nordic territory appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Sweden ready to enter NATO, clears last Hungarian hurdle

11:10, 27.02.2024 - Hungary gave its green light on Monday for Sweden to join NATO, thereby removing the final hurdle and paving the way for Sweden to become the military alliance’s 32nd full member, according to Euractiv. After 20 months of delays and waiting, the Hungarian parliament, led by the Fidesz-KDNP majority…

Germany urges Orban to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid as ‘a matter of loyalty’

09:55, 07.02.2024 - Germany is piling pressure on Viktor Orban to speed up approval of Sweden‘s NATO membership bid after the Hungarian leader’s ruling Fidesz party held up ratification on Monday, according to Politico. “We believe that it is now a matter of loyalty to the alliance and, more generally, of friendly behavior…

Italy’s Meloni seeks new partnership with Africa, funds limited

15:11, 29.01.2024 - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a new partnership with Africa on Monday, unveiling a long-awaited plan aimed at boosting economic ties, creating an energy hub for Europe and curbing immigration, according to Reuters. Speaking at a one-day summit attended by more than two dozen African…

Finnair to cancel some 550 flights this week over union strike

13:15, 29.01.2024 - Finnair on Monday said it expects to cancel about 550 flights this week due to labour union strike action against the Finnish government on February 1 and 2, according to Reuters. “The political strike will have a significant impact on Helsinki Airport‘s operations and on Finnair’s flight operations,”…

Sweden’s major security conference starts with talks on NATO, Ukraine, terrorism

10:50, 08.01.2024 - The annual Folk och Forsvar security conference in Sweden kicked off on Sunday with discussions on the country’s expected NATO membership, a new counter-terrorism strategy, and a thank you message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Euractiv.  The conference, which is to take…

Iceland’s volcano eruption misses local town

11:21, 19.12.2023 - Lava from a large volcanic eruption in Iceland appeared to flow away from the only town in the area, offering hope that homes would be spared, geologists and rescue officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The eruption late on Monday on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland spewed lava…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

US and Sweden sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

12:01, 06.12.2023 - The United States and Sweden on Tuesday signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement, the US Department of State said, as the Nordic country strengthens military alliances while waiting for approval to join NATO, according to Reuters.  “Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner that champions NATO’s values,…


