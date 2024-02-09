Norway gives $26 mln to UNRWA this year, more could come Norway is giving 275 million crowns ($26 million) this year to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and could increase that sum if needed, it said on Friday, days after the agency warned it could cease all activity by the end of the month, according to Reuters. A string of countries including the United […] The post Norway gives $26 mln to UNRWA this year, more could come appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

