Norway gives $26 mln to UNRWA this year, more could come

Stiri Recomandate

Directorul Administraţiei Porturilor Maritime Constanţa a demisionat din funcţie/ În locul său a fost numit directorul executiv al companiei, Mihai Teodorescu

Directorul Administraţiei Porturilor Maritime Constanţa a demisionat din funcţie/ În locul său a fost numit directorul executiv al companiei, Mihai Teodorescu

”Directorul general al Portului Constanţa, Florin Vizan, şi-a prezentat astăzi… [citeste mai departe]

Crypto: Bitcoin a sărit de pragul de 47.000 dolari, dar a scăzut rapid. Cum stau EGLD, ETH, Cardano, XRP?

Crypto: Bitcoin a sărit de pragul de 47.000 dolari, dar a scăzut rapid. Cum stau EGLD, ETH, Cardano, XRP?

Prețul Bitcoin a trecut azi, 9 februarie 2024, pragul de 47.000 dolari, dar a scăzut rapid conform datelor de pe CoinMarketCap. Tendința s-a văzut și-n cazul altor criptomonede cunoscute… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep, după audieri: „Se va demonstra că nu am avut niciodată intenția de a mă dopa”

Simona Halep, după audieri: „Se va demonstra că nu am avut niciodată intenția de a mă dopa”

După trei zile de audieri, Simona Halep a făcut primele declarații, vineri după-amiază, imediat după ieșirea din sala de judecată. Jucătoarea română s-a arătat optimistă în ceea ce privește verdictul.… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în zona Șapte Case: o persoană încarcerată. Circulația a fost întreruptă pe ambele sensuri de mers

Accident în zona Șapte Case: o persoană încarcerată. Circulația a fost întreruptă pe ambele sensuri de mers

GRAV… Un accident a avut loc în această după-amiază în zona Șapte Case, comuna Costești. Un TIR și o autoutilitară s-au lovit frontal, impactul fiind unul puternic. Din primele… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciolacu on Rosia Montana case: Lets wait for the decision, well manage either way

PM Ciolacu on Rosia Montana case: Lets wait for the decision, well manage either way

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in Constanta on Friday said that everybody should wait for a decision first in the international lawsuit with the Rosia Montana Gold Corporation, while adding that the Romanian state will be able to find… [citeste mai departe]

Doi minori din județul Vaslui, plasați sub control judiciar pentru mai multe infracţiuni cu violență, comise în ultimele 6 luni

Doi minori din județul Vaslui, plasați sub control judiciar pentru mai multe infracţiuni cu violență, comise în ultimele 6 luni

Doi minori, în vârstă de 16 şi 17 ani, din comuna Iana, au fost reţinuţi de poliţişti şi ulterior plasaţi sub control judiciar, fiind… [citeste mai departe]

ADID Timiș anunță demararea procedurii de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului, pentru proiectul „ÎNFIINȚARE CENTRU DE COLECTARE DEȘEURI PRIN APORT VOLUNTAR ÎN COMUNA BELINȚ, SAT BABȘA, JUDEȚUL TIMIȘ”.

ADID Timiș anunță demararea procedurii de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului, pentru proiectul „ÎNFIINȚARE CENTRU DE COLECTARE DEȘEURI PRIN APORT VOLUNTAR ÎN COMUNA BELINȚ, SAT BABȘA, JUDEȚUL TIMIȘ”.

Asociația… [citeste mai departe]

(UPDATE) Vaslui: Persoana încarcerată în urma unui accident produs pe DN 24 a decedat

(UPDATE) Vaslui: Persoana încarcerată în urma unui accident produs pe DN 24 a decedat

UPDATE – Persoana încarcerată în urma unui accident produs, vineri, pe DN 24, pe raza localităţii Şapte Case, a decedat, au informat reprezentanţii Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă Vaslui. ‘Victima a fost descarcerată,… [citeste mai departe]

Licitatii Constanta: Licitatie organizata de Primaria Lipnita infiintarea unui sistem de alimentare cu apa in satul Cuiugiuc (DOCUMENT)

Licitatii Constanta: Licitatie organizata de Primaria Lipnita infiintarea unui sistem de alimentare cu apa in satul Cuiugiuc (DOCUMENT)

Primaria Comunei Lipnita, judetul Constanta a lansat un anunt de participare la licitatie privind achizitia de servicii de proiectare,… [citeste mai departe]

INCD GeoEcoMar va elabora un studiu de amplasament a unor noi posturi de acostare la geamanduri in Portul Constanta (DOCUMENT)

INCD GeoEcoMar va elabora un studiu de amplasament a unor noi posturi de acostare la geamanduri in Portul Constanta (DOCUMENT)

INCD GeoEcoMar si a adjudecat contractul "Studiu de amplasament a unor noi posturi de acostare la geamanduri multiple in Portul Constanta pentru nave… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Norway gives $26 mln to UNRWA this year, more could come

Publicat:
Norway gives $26 mln to UNRWA this year, more could come

Norway is giving 275 million crowns ($26 million) this year to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and could increase that sum if needed, it said on Friday, days after the agency warned it could cease all activity by the end of the month, according to Reuters. A string of countries including the United […] The post Norway gives $26 mln to UNRWA this year, more could come appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Norway urging UNRWA donors to “reflect on wider consequences” of cutting funding

12:50, 31.01.2024 - Norway, a top donor to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), is urging countries that have cut funding to the agency to consider the consequences of their actions on the population in Gaza, its foreign minister told Reuters on Wednesday. The Nordic country on Sunday said it would maintain…

Europe must not weaponize euro, ECB policymaker warns

11:01, 26.01.2024 - The euro zone should not weaponize its own currency in a global conflict as that could ultimately undermine it, an influential European Central Bank policymaker said on Friday, just as the EU was contemplating seizing Russian state assets, according to Reuters. European officials have been debating…

United Nations sees international tourism fully recovering in 2024

12:11, 19.01.2024 - Global tourism is set to fully recover from the pandemic in 2024 as international tourist arrivals will likely be 2% more numerous than in 2019, the United Nations‘ World Tourism Organisation said on Friday, according to Reuters. Increased global air connectivity and a strong recovery of Asian markets…

Sunak pledges Ukraine funding, security guarantee in Kyiv visit

10:55, 12.01.2024 - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK would increase military funding for Ukraine by some 200 million ($260 million) to 2.5 billion, in a show of commitment to Kyiv as military action in the Middle East draws the world’s attention, according to Bloomberg. The premier made the announcement on a visit…

China’s top spy agency says it exposes British espionage case

14:05, 08.01.2024 - China said its security agencies found another incident of spying in which the British Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, used a foreigner in China to collect secrets and information, according to Reuters.  The case by China highlights the ongoing heated exchanges the countries have traded…

Czechs mourn victims of university shooting as police patrol public areas

18:00, 22.12.2023 - Czechs mourned the victims of the country’s worst mass shooting as police tightened security around schools and other public buildings across the country on Friday after a student gunman killed 14 people at a university building on Thursday, according to Reuters. At the Charles University headquarters…

Oil prices on track for first weekly rise in two months

15:50, 15.12.2023 - Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to notch their first weekly rise in two months after benefiting from a bullish forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on oil demand for next year and a weaker dollar, according to Reuters.  Brent futures rose 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $77.12 a barrel at 1326…

Europe agrees landmark AI regulation deal

13:21, 09.12.2023 - Europe on Friday reached a provisional deal on landmark European Union rules governing the use of artificial intelligence including governments’ use of AI in biometric surveillance and how to regulate AI systems such as ChatGPT, according to Reuters. With the political agreement, the EU moves toward…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: