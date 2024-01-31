Norway urging UNRWA donors to “reflect on wider consequences” of cutting funding Norway, a top donor to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), is urging countries that have cut funding to the agency to consider the consequences of their actions on the population in Gaza, its foreign minister told Reuters on Wednesday. The Nordic country on Sunday said it would maintain its funding to UNRWA following […] The post Norway urging UNRWA donors to “reflect on wider consequences” of cutting funding appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- EU member states want to launch a Red Sea naval mission by mid-February to protect ships from attacks by Yemen‘s Iran-backed Houthi militia and could decide its command structure on Wednesday, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to Reuters. Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels…

- Israel prepared to defend itself on Thursday at the top UN court against accusations of genocide in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly rebuffed calls by some right-wing ministers to permanently occupy the enclave, according to Reuters. As Israel’s war against Hamas…

- European Union finance ministers agreed on Wednesday the latest reform of the bloc’s two-decade-old fiscal rules, allowing more time to cut public debt and creating incentives for public investment even during budget consolidation, according to Reuters. The reform comes after national debt levels were…

- Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age, according to Reuters. The deal struck in Dubai after…

- Hungary‘s ruling party submitted a resolution to parliament on Wednesday, calling on the government not to support the start of talks on Ukraine‘s EU accession as Budapest steps up pressure on Brussels ahead of a crucial summit next week, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned…

- European leaders on Wednesday applauded a temporary cease-fire deal struck overnight between Israel and Hamas, which includes a prisoner exchange for the release of 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group, according to Politico. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she…

- Israeli troops entered Gaza‘s biggest hospital on Wednesday and were searching its rooms and basement, witnesses said, culminating a siege that caused global alarm after what Israel said was a deadly clash at the gates, according to Reuters. Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City has become the main target…

- G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday issued a “unified message” on the Israel–Hamas war, including a call for a humanitarian pause in the fighting and a “peace process,” Japan‘s top diplomat said, even as Israeli forces continue to strike the Gaza Strip, according to Reuters. Winding up a two-day meeting…