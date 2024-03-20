Slovakia scraps graft prosecution unit despite EU criticism

Stiri Recomandate

De ce te ustură limba când mănânci ananas, de fapt. Substanţa neaşteptată pe care o conţine

De ce te ustură limba când mănânci ananas, de fapt. Substanţa neaşteptată pe care o conţine

Ananasul este un fruct absolut delicios, dar cu siguranță vi s-a întâmplat ca atunci când îl consumați să simțiți că vă ustură limba. De unde provine, de fapt, această senzație de înțepătură pe care acest… [citeste mai departe]

”Țara toată e un șantier!” Grindeanu a anunțat sute de kilometri de autostradă aflați în lucru

”Țara toată e un șantier!” Grindeanu a anunțat sute de kilometri de autostradă aflați în lucru

Ministrul Sorin Grindeanu anunță triumfal că în acest moment se lucrează pe 750 de km. de drumuri rapide, chiar dacă multe șantiere stau pentru că nu există muncitori. Compania Națională… [citeste mai departe]

E-Factura, o sursă continuă de confuzie! Zeci de întrebări, niciun răspuns

E-Factura, o sursă continuă de confuzie! Zeci de întrebări, niciun răspuns

Ministerul Finanțelor a organizat un webminar pe tema e-Factura unde se presupune că reprezentanții companiilor ar fi trebuit să plece cât mai lămuriți. Doar că nu a fost așa. Problemele cu sistemul e-Factura rămân încă o sursă de confuzie pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Șantierele mari ale Piteștiului, verificate de un secretar de stat

Șantierele mari ale Piteștiului, verificate de un secretar de stat

Ministrul secretar de stat Vlad Ștefan Niculae a verificat, în calitate de reprezentant al Ministerului Dezvoltării, stadiul lucrărilor de pe șantierele deschise în Pitești prin Compania Națională de Investiții. Citește și: Produse de la Rezervele de Stat au ajuns… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini deepfake cu Giorgia Meloni au ajuns virale pe un site pentru adulți. Premierul Italiei cere despăgubiri de 100.000 de euro

Imagini deepfake cu Giorgia Meloni au ajuns virale pe un site pentru adulți. Premierul Italiei cere despăgubiri de 100.000 de euro

Giorgia Meloni cere despăgubiri în valoare de 100.000 de euro, după ce imaginea ei a fost folosită în videoclipuri deepfake pe un site pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Cumparari directe Constanta: Drumuri Judetene Constanta SA repara drumul pietruit DC19 Cerchezu-Magura. Contract de aproape 180.000 de euro cu Primaria Cerchezu (DOCUMENT)

Cumparari directe Constanta: Drumuri Judetene Constanta SA repara drumul pietruit DC19 Cerchezu-Magura. Contract de aproape 180.000 de euro cu Primaria Cerchezu (DOCUMENT)

Valoarea totala este de 893.146,48 de lei fara TVA.Drumuri… [citeste mai departe]

Viceprimarul Bujduveanu îi răspunde lui Nicușor Dan: A încercat să deturneze evenimentul de lansare a candidatului Cătălin Cârstoiu

Viceprimarul Bujduveanu îi răspunde lui Nicușor Dan: A încercat să deturneze evenimentul de lansare a candidatului Cătălin Cârstoiu

Viceprimarul Stelian Bujduveanu a declarat că gestul primarului general Nicuşor Dan de a-i retrage atribuţiile executive este… [citeste mai departe]

România va găzdui cea mai mare bază NATO din Europa! Întregul proiect costă 2,5 miliarde de euro

România va găzdui cea mai mare bază NATO din Europa! Întregul proiect costă 2,5 miliarde de euro

În total, baza va găzdui 10 mii de militari NATO, dar și familiile acestora. Construcția va include piste, hangare pentru avioane militare, școli, grădinițe, magazine și un spital.Lucrările au început… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Slovakia scraps graft prosecution unit despite EU criticism

Publicat:
Slovakia scraps graft prosecution unit despite EU criticism

Slovakia dismantled its dedicated state graft prosecution unit on Wednesday despite concerns but seemed unlikely to face anytime soon hefty financial penalties akin to those Hungary received over rule of law defects, according to Reuters. Scrapping the USP body is part of a broader criminal code overhaul that pushed […] The post Slovakia scraps graft prosecution unit despite EU criticism appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU members fail to back supply chain audit law

15:50, 28.02.2024 - European Union countries blocked at a late stage on Wednesday a proposed law requiring large companies in the bloc to check if their supply chains use forced labour or cause environmental damage, according to Reuters. A ‘qualified majority’ of 15 EU countries representing 65% of the EU population had…

EU Parliament passes nature law despite political backlash

14:40, 27.02.2024 - The European Parliament approved an EU flagship law to restore nature on Tuesday, salvaging at least part of its plans to protect the environment after farmers’ protests ignited a backlash, according to Reuters.  The vote took place after weeks of farmers protests across Europe, including a violent…

EU summit agrees on Ukraine aid, overcoming Hungary’s objections

14:10, 01.02.2024 - European Union leaders unanimously agreed on Thursday to extend 50 billion euros in new aid to Ukraine, the chairman of the summit said, overcoming weeks of resistance from Hungary, according to Reuters. Before the summit started, EU leaders piled pressure on Hungary to lift its block, telling Prime…

Hungary open to using EU budget for Ukraine aid package, Orban’s adviser says

12:15, 29.01.2024 - Hungary signalled its readiness on Monday for a compromise allowing a proposed European Union aid package for Ukraine to be financed from the bloc’s budget ahead of an emergency summit on Thursday, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of the EU’s financial and military…

Republic of Moldova’s foreign minister resigns as country moves towards EU

12:05, 24.01.2024 - The Republic of Moldova‘s foreign minister announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying he had fulfilled his objective of steering the country towards the European Union, a process that pro-Russian separatists in the country have threatened to fight, according to Reuters.  The small former Soviet…

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

11:20, 24.01.2024 - The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

19:35, 28.12.2023 - The River Danube burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, with water levels at their highest in a decade as heavy rain and snow followed by mild weather triggered unusually early winter floods, according to Reuters. Hungary’s General Directorate for Water Management said the Danube peaked at 6.93 metres…

EU governments clinch deal for more lenient fiscal rules

11:25, 21.12.2023 - European Union finance ministers agreed on Wednesday the latest reform of the bloc’s two-decade-old fiscal rules, allowing more time to cut public debt and creating incentives for public investment even during budget consolidation, according to Reuters. The reform comes after national debt levels were…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: