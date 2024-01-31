EU aiming to launch Red Sea naval mission by mid-February

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Yemen‘s Houthi authorities have ordered US and British staff of the United Nations and Sanaa-based humanitarian organizations to leave the country within a month, a document and a Houthi official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The decision follows the United States and Britain, with support…

- British and American Navy forces intervened Tuesday evening in one of the largest missile attacks by Yemen‘s Houthi rebels targeting Red Sea shipping, according to Politico. “On January 9, at approximately 9:15 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthis launched a complex attack … into the Southern Red…

- Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza, according to Reuters. The attacks, targeting a route that allows East-West trade, especially of oil, to use the Suez Canal to…

- European Union finance ministers agreed on Wednesday the latest reform of the bloc’s two-decade-old fiscal rules, allowing more time to cut public debt and creating incentives for public investment even during budget consolidation, according to Reuters. The reform comes after national debt levels were…

- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, according to Reuters. Austin, who is on a trip to Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s headquarters…

- Representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed at the COP28 climate summit on Wednesday to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, a first of its kind deal signaling the eventual end of the oil age, according to Reuters. The deal struck in Dubai after…

- Hungary‘s ruling party submitted a resolution to parliament on Wednesday, calling on the government not to support the start of talks on Ukraine‘s EU accession as Budapest steps up pressure on Brussels ahead of a crucial summit next week, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned…

- Israeli troops entered Gaza‘s biggest hospital on Wednesday and were searching its rooms and basement, witnesses said, culminating a siege that caused global alarm after what Israel said was a deadly clash at the gates, according to Reuters. Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City has become the main target…