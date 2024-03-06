EU strikes deal to unjam European air traffic reform

Stiri Recomandate

Văduva lui Aleksei Navalnîi, Iulia, le cere rușilor să protesteze în ziua alegerilor prezidențiale: „Orice alt candidat, sau stricați buletinul de vot!"

Văduva lui Aleksei Navalnîi, Iulia, le cere rușilor să protesteze în ziua alegerilor prezidențiale: „Orice alt candidat, sau stricați buletinul de vot!”

Văduva lui Aleksei Navalnîi, Iulia Navalnaîia, a lansat un apel prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Atacă prefectul Adrian Niță HCL-urile de eliberare din funcție a lui Lehăduș și de numire a lui Eduard Minuț?

Atacă prefectul Adrian Niță HCL-urile de eliberare din funcție a lui Lehăduș și de numire a lui Eduard Minuț?

Deciziile de eliberare din funcție a fostului viceprimar Alin Ștefan Lehăduș și cea de numire a noului viceprimar Eduard Robert Minuț se află pe masa prefectului de Neamț,… [citeste mai departe]

Iulia Navalnaia îi îndeamnă pe ruși să protesteze împotriva lui Putin în ziua alegerilor

Iulia Navalnaia îi îndeamnă pe ruși să protesteze împotriva lui Putin în ziua alegerilor

Iulia Navalnaia, văduva opozantului regimului de la Kremlin, Alexei Navalnîi, a făcut apel la ruși să se alăture unui protest în ziua alegerilor, care va avea loc pe 17 martie la prânz, și să voteze împotriva președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Carlo Ancelotti, antrenorul Real Madrid, acuzat că ar fi făcut evaziune fiscală în valoare de aproape 1 milion de euro

Carlo Ancelotti, antrenorul Real Madrid, acuzat că ar fi făcut evaziune fiscală în valoare de aproape 1 milion de euro

Antrenorul echipei Real Madrid – Carlo Ancelotti – este acuzat că ar fi fraudat sistemul fiscal al statului spaniol, scrie Associated Press. Procurorii madrileni… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Gorghiu, Ministrul Justiției: Legea 2 Mai a fost votată în for decizional, va merge la promulgare

Alina Gorghiu, Ministrul Justiției: Legea 2 Mai a fost votată în for decizional, va merge la promulgare

Ministrul Justiţiei, Alina Gorghiu, a declarat, marţi seară, că Legea 2 Mai a fost votată de forul decizional din Parlament şi urmează să meargă la promulgare. Legea spune că traficanţii de… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu, doar două fraze despre întâlnirea cu Ursula von der Leyen

Marcel Ciolacu, doar două fraze despre întâlnirea cu Ursula von der Leyen

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu s-a întâlnit în această dimineață cu șefa Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, prezentă la București la Congresul Popularilor Europeni. Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a scris doar două fraze despre întâlnirea pe care a avut-o… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții în Bistrița-Năsăud și Cluj, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală și escavări ilegale

Percheziții în Bistrița-Năsăud și Cluj, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală și escavări ilegale

Polițiștii clujeni au efectuat marți, opt percheziții în județele Cluj și Bistrița-Năsăud, în cadrul unui dosar penal ce vizează infracțiunile de activități miniere fără permis sau licență și evaziune… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoză specială pentru Capitală. Episoade de iarnă și temperaturi scăzute

Prognoză specială pentru Capitală. Episoade de iarnă și temperaturi scăzute

Vremea se va răci în Capitală, iar maximele vor coborî joi sub 10 grade Celsius, se arată în prognoza specială pentru București, emisă de ANM. De miercuri de la ora 15.00 până joi dimineața, cerul va avea înnorări în mare parte din interval… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă, după întâlnirea cu Roberta Metsola: Miza alegerilor din iunie este păstrarea într-o poziție fruntașă a forțelor pro-europene

Ciucă, după întâlnirea cu Roberta Metsola: Miza alegerilor din iunie este păstrarea într-o poziție fruntașă a forțelor pro-europene

Preşedintele Senatului, liderul PNL Nicolae Ciucă, a avut miercuri o întrevedere cu preşedinta Parlamentului European,… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila: Salariile profesioniştilor din Direcţiile de sănătate publică – majorate; nu sunt motive de alte revendicări financiare

Rafila: Salariile profesioniştilor din Direcţiile de sănătate publică – majorate; nu sunt motive de alte revendicări financiare

Salariile profesioniştilor din Direcţiile de sănătate publică au fost majorate şi nu sunt motive de alte revendicări pe această tematică,… [citeste mai departe]


EU strikes deal to unjam European air traffic reform

Publicat:
EU strikes deal to unjam European air traffic reform

on Wednesday agreed on a deal to unjam air traffic reform in a bid to bring order to the mosaic of airspace regulations that is blamed for chronic delays and unnecessary emissions across Europe, according to Reuters. EU presidency said on Wednesday that negotiators from the presidency and […] The post EU strikes deal to unjam European air traffic reform appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Asylum applications in EU at highest level since 2015/16 crisis

11:20, 28.02.2024 - Asylum applications in the European Union jumped 18% to 1.14 million in 2023, the highest level since the 2015-2016 migrant crisis, data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The new data will likely fuel an already heated debate about migration…

EU’s democratic safeguards on financial aid fall short, auditors say

10:55, 21.02.2024 - EU conditions for ensuring rule of law among member states before they can receive financial aid are not strong enough to completely rule out a backsliding in democracy, the 27-nation bloc’s auditors said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The European Union has tightened democratic safeguards on payouts…

NATO chief says 18 countries meet 2% military spending target

13:35, 14.02.2024 - NATO‘s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that 18 out of 31 NATO countries will hit the target of 2% in defence spending of their gross domestic product in 2024, Reuters reports. “I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defence this year,” Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference…

EU teams up with several European ports in war on drugs

11:01, 25.01.2024 - The European Union together with European port authorities on Thursday launched a new public-private alliance to boost expertise and information sharing to help tackle drug smuggling and organized crime in the bloc, according to Reuters. The alliance comes as seizures of cocaine in the EU are at record…

Republic of Moldova’s foreign minister resigns as country moves towards EU

12:05, 24.01.2024 - The Republic of Moldova‘s foreign minister announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying he had fulfilled his objective of steering the country towards the European Union, a process that pro-Russian separatists in the country have threatened to fight, according to Reuters.  The small former Soviet…

EU presidency warns democracy will be put to the test in US elections in November

13:06, 16.01.2024 - The European Union presidency on Tuesday warned that the foundations of democracy will be put to the test during the November US election, envisaging a scenario where the longstanding trans-Atlantic alliance could unravel ever more, according to AP News.  Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium,…

River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

19:35, 28.12.2023 - The River Danube burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, with water levels at their highest in a decade as heavy rain and snow followed by mild weather triggered unusually early winter floods, according to Reuters. Hungary’s General Directorate for Water Management said the Danube peaked at 6.93 metres…

EU governments clinch deal for more lenient fiscal rules

11:25, 21.12.2023 - European Union finance ministers agreed on Wednesday the latest reform of the bloc’s two-decade-old fiscal rules, allowing more time to cut public debt and creating incentives for public investment even during budget consolidation, according to Reuters. The reform comes after national debt levels were…


Urmareste stirile pe: