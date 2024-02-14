NATO chief says 18 countries meet 2% military spending target

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The United States on Wednesday added more than a dozen Chinese companies to a list created by the Defense Department to highlight firms it says are allegedly working with Beijing’s military, as part of a broader effort to keep American technology from aiding China, according to Reuters. New additions…

- The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

- Former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, who was detained and sent to prison on Tuesday following a conviction for abuse of power in a previous role, is starting a hunger strike, he said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “I declare that I treat my conviction… as an act of political…

- Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Wednesday to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020, Iranian officials said, blaming unspecified “terrorists,” according to Reuters. Iranian state television reported a first and…

- Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

- A senior European Union official said on Thursday the bloc will allow in more than 60,000 of the most vulnerable refugees in 2024-25, a slight increase from previous years, and rebuffed criticism that it is more welcoming to Ukrainians than others, according to Reuters. Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner…

- A draft memorandum for the joint purchase of ground-based air defence systems within the framework of the ‘European Sky Shield’ initiative was approved by the Bulgarian government on Wednesday, making it the 12th European nation to do so, according to Euractiv. When acquiring weapon systems for ground-based…

- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine‘s military medical system as he announced the dismissal of the commander of the medical forces, according to Reuters. Zelenskyy’s move was announced as he met Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided…