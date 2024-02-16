Belgian PM backs EU bonds to boost defence spending

Stiri Recomandate

Avram Gal, patronul Transilvania Steakhouse, condamnat la închisoare cu executare. Adio burgeri, bun găsit popotă

Avram Gal, patronul Transilvania Steakhouse, condamnat la închisoare cu executare. Adio burgeri, bun găsit popotă

Avram Gal, patronul Transilvania Steakhouse, a fost condamnat la închisoare cu executare de Tribunalul București. Gal mai are o șansă, pentru că sentința nu este definitivă.Avram… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias womens team debuts with victory at table tennis worlds in South Korea

Romanias womens team debuts with victory at table tennis worlds in South Korea

Romania's women's team defeated Sweden 3-0 on Friday in its first match of Group 7 at the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea. Bernadette Szocs won the first point for Romania after defeating 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7)… [citeste mai departe]

Vești proaste pentru fugarii din Italia: Giorgia Meloni promite să ni-i trimită acasă pachet!

Vești proaste pentru fugarii din Italia: Giorgia Meloni promite să ni-i trimită acasă pachet!

Italia promite să trimită fugarii români înapoi acasă. Declarația făcută recent de președintele Consiliului de miniștri al Italiei, Giorgia Meloni, modifică esențial perspectiva eforturilor de combatere a criminalității… [citeste mai departe]

Tranzacțiile din Europa Centrală și de Est s-au menținut la un nivel ridicat în 2023, confirmând maturitatea regiunii și atractivitatea pentru investitori

Tranzacțiile din Europa Centrală și de Est s-au menținut la un nivel ridicat în 2023, confirmând maturitatea regiunii și atractivitatea pentru investitori

În pofida scăderii activității globale de M&A, tranzacțiile din Europa Centrală… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să faci chiar şi pe cele mai complicate 3 zodii să te iubească. Te vor adora, trebuie doar să le ştii punctele sensibile

Cum să faci chiar şi pe cele mai complicate 3 zodii să te iubească. Te vor adora, trebuie doar să le ştii punctele sensibile

Suntem în luna iubirii, dar există și semne zodiacale care pot fi foarte complicate într-o relație. Astrologii susțin că acești nativi sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Alegerea Stilului Interior pentru Dormitorul unei Fete: Inspiratie pentru Două Tipuri de Personalitati

Alegerea Stilului Interior pentru Dormitorul unei Fete: Inspiratie pentru Două Tipuri de Personalitati

Dormitorul unei fete este mai mult decât doar un spațiu pentru odihnă și relaxare – este un sanctuar personal unde poate exprima personalitatea și pasiunile sale. Atunci când vine vorba… Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial german: „Ținta NATO de 2% din PIB pentru apărare este suficientă”

Oficial german: „Ținta NATO de 2% din PIB pentru apărare este suficientă”

"Dată fiind mărimea economiei germane, 2% pentru apărare este suficient. Trebuie să luăm o decizie pentru următorii ani, dar a menţine 2% este deja o provocare", a declarat Lindner într-o discuţie înaintea deschiderii oficiale a Conferinţei… [citeste mai departe]

Research Ministry, Family Ministry to be reshuffled

Research Ministry, Family Ministry to be reshuffled

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Friday, at the beginning of a government meeting, the continuation of the reorganisation of the central administration with two more ministries - the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities.… [citeste mai departe]

Știre actualizată. Conducerea unui liceu romașcan cere protecția poliției pentru deplasarea elevilor după ore 

Știre actualizată. Conducerea unui liceu romașcan cere protecția poliției pentru deplasarea elevilor după ore 

Actualizare: Reprezentanții poliției au reacționat la situația apărută și va fi asigurată prezența unui echipaj de poliție în zonă, potrivit purtătorului de cuvânt al… [citeste mai departe]

Alexei Navalnîi, cel mai puternic critic al lui Vladimir Putin, a murit în închisoare

Alexei Navalnîi, cel mai puternic critic al lui Vladimir Putin, a murit în închisoare

Opozantul rus Alexei Navalnîi a murit într-o colonie penitenciară, potrivit Departamentului Serviciului Federal Penitenciar, citat de presa de stat din Federația Rusă. Serviciul penitenciar rus... The post Alexei Navalnîi, cel… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Belgian PM backs EU bonds to boost defence spending

Publicat:
Belgian PM backs EU bonds to boost defence spending

borrowing could help fund higher defence spending but governments would still have to make tough political choices to sustain it, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, according to Reuters. governments have committed to increasing military spending in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine and doubts about the U.S. commitment […] The post Belgian PM backs EU bonds to boost defence spending appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO chief says 18 countries meet 2% military spending target

13:35, 14.02.2024 - NATO‘s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that 18 out of 31 NATO countries will hit the target of 2% in defence spending of their gross domestic product in 2024, Reuters reports. “I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defence this year,” Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference…

Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction

16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters.  In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…

Russia and Ukraine stage major POW exchange after UAE mediation

10:51, 04.01.2024 - Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 248 military…

Hungary blocks EU financial aid package for Ukraine

11:00, 15.12.2023 - European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia‘s invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of EU financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban

11:40, 14.12.2023 - European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia

10:50, 13.12.2023 - The US Treasury and State Departments sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The measures take aim at what the US…

Stoltenberg urges NATO allies to ‘stay the course’ on Ukraine

15:45, 28.11.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance on Tuesday to “stay the course” in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion as both the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid, according to Reuters.  “It’s our obligation to ensure…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: