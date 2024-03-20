Blinken heads to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push

Stiri Recomandate

Cercetătorii au decoperit o tehnică de extragere a aurului din dispozitivele electronice vechi. În ce constă procedura

Cercetătorii au decoperit o tehnică de extragere a aurului din dispozitivele electronice vechi. În ce constă procedura

Cercetătorii de la ETH Zurich din Elveția au raportat o descoperire care ar putea oferi o soluție la una dintre problemele majore ale vremurilor noastre: deșeurile… [citeste mai departe]

Zilelor Portilor Deschise: Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta isi prezinta oferta educationala

Zilelor Portilor Deschise: Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta isi prezinta oferta educationala

Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta UOC organizeaza, in perioada 20 martie 20 mai 2024, o noua editie a campaniei de promovare a ofertei educationale Zilele Portilor Deschise, la care sunt asteptati sa participe… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandari de styling pentru petrecerea de Ziua Femeii

Recomandari de styling pentru petrecerea de Ziua Femeii

Asteptarea a luat sfarsit. Astazi este oficial ziua femeilor si a mamelor de pretutindeni. Daca pana acum anticiparea umplea aerul pentru petrecerile care sarbatoresc realizarile si contributiile femeilor din intreaga lume, acum a venit momentul ca ele sa aiba loc. Indiferent daca participati… [citeste mai departe]

Arina Sabalenka, sprijinită de mai multe jucătoare după moartea iubitului ei - Ce spun Paula Badosa şi Jessica Pegula

Arina Sabalenka, sprijinită de mai multe jucătoare după moartea iubitului ei - Ce spun Paula Badosa şi Jessica Pegula

Jucătoarea spaniolă de tenis Paula Badosa a declarat, marţi seară, că Arina Sabalenka este cea mai bună prietenă a ei şi că îi este foarte greu să o vadă suferind… [citeste mai departe]

Alerta pe strada Mircea cel Batran din Constanta, in zona Capelei Militare! Au intervenit pompierii (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Alerta pe strada Mircea cel Batran din Constanta, in zona Capelei Militare! Au intervenit pompierii (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Pompierii din cadrul Inspectoratului Pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea al Judetului Constanta au fost solicitati sa intervina astazi pe strada Mircea cel Batran… [citeste mai departe]

Cancerul de sân este boala oncologică diagnosticată cel mai frecvent la femei. Ce teste sunt importante

Cancerul de sân este boala oncologică diagnosticată cel mai frecvent la femei. Ce teste sunt importante

Cancerul de sân este boala oncologică diagnosticată cel mai frecvent la femeile din România. Stabilirea diagnosticului de boală într-un stadiu incipient se asociază cu șanse foarte mari de… [citeste mai departe]

Obstacolul major care blochează construcția de autostrăzi în România. Autoritățile s-au reunit la Parlament pentru a căuta soluții

Obstacolul major care blochează construcția de autostrăzi în România. Autoritățile s-au reunit la Parlament pentru a căuta soluții

Un obstacol major riscă să blocheze construcția de autostrăzi în România și să ducă la pierderea banilor din PNRR. Deja, obiectivele… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan a lăsat viceprimarul PNL fără atribuții

Nicușor Dan a lăsat viceprimarul PNL fără atribuții

Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, i-a retras toate atribuțiile viceprimarului PNL Stelian Bujduveanu, au declarat, pentru “România liberă”, surse din cadrul Primăriei Municipiului București (PMB). Atribuțiile lui Bujduveanu vor fi preluate de către edilul-șef. Printre altele, viceprimarul… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentanţii ”Poşta Română”: Majoritatea angajaţilor nu au intrat în greva de avertisment/ Activitatea, inclusiv distribuirea pensiilor şi serviciile de justiţie, nu va fi perturbată

Reprezentanţii ”Poşta Română”: Majoritatea angajaţilor nu au intrat în greva de avertisment/ Activitatea, inclusiv distribuirea pensiilor şi serviciile de justiţie, nu va fi perturbată

”Majoritatea… [citeste mai departe]

INS: Volumul lucrărilor de construcţii a scăzut în ianuarie, ca serie brută, cu 14,7%, faţă de luna ianuarie 2023

INS: Volumul lucrărilor de construcţii a scăzut în ianuarie, ca serie brută, cu 14,7%, faţă de luna ianuarie 2023

”În luna ianuarie 2024, volumul lucrărilor de construcţii a scăzut, faţă de luna decembrie 2023, ca serie brută, cu 77%, iar ca serie ajustată în funcţie de numărul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Blinken heads to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push

Publicat:
Blinken heads to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push

US Secretary of returns to the on Wednesday for his sixth visit since the start of Israel‘s war with Hamas to push for a deal to secure a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas, Reuters reports. Blinken will meet Saudi leaders in Jeddah and […] The post Blinken heads to a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Aid ship reaches Gaza coast; Israel rejects Hamas truce offer

15:05, 15.03.2024 - The first ship carrying food aid reached the coast of the Gaza Strip on Friday, where hopes for a ceasefire to rescue the population from starvation suffered a new blow after Israel rejected the latest truce counter-proposal from Hamas, according to Reuters. The Open Arms vessel, carrying 200 tonnes…

Farmers threaten to bring Poland to a halt after police clashes

11:05, 07.03.2024 - Tens of thousands of farmers and their supporters warned on Wednesday they would bring Poland to a standstill, after violent clashes with police outside the country’s parliament in Warsaw, according to Reuters.  The protesters had gathered at the prime minister’s office in the Polish capital, burning…

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh resigns

15:25, 26.02.2024 - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday he was resigning to allow for the formation of a broad consensus among Palestinians about political arrangements following Israel‘s war against the Islamist group Hamas in Gaza, according to Reuters. The move comes amid growing US pressure…

Ireland, Spain want EU to review Israel’s human rights compliance in Gaza

15:51, 14.02.2024 - The prime ministers of Spain and Ireland asked the European Commission on Wednesday to urgently review whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations in Gaza, according to Reuters. At least 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 were taken hostage in a raid by Hamas militants on southern…

Blinken ends latest Mideast mission after new Israeli snub of proposed Gaza ceasefire plan

13:05, 08.02.2024 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the Middle East on Thursday with public divisions between the United States and Israel at perhaps their worst level since Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza began in October, according to AP News. Wrapping up a four-nation Mideast trip — his fifth to the region…

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

11:20, 24.01.2024 - The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

Blinken meets Palestinian leader Abbas in occupied West Bank

13:35, 10.01.2024 - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after pressing Israel’s leaders to offer a pathway to a Palestinian state, according to Reuters.  Blinken crossed Israeli checkpoints to reach the de facto Palestinian…

Former Polish minister starts hunger strike in prison

13:00, 10.01.2024 - Former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, who was detained and sent to prison on Tuesday following a conviction for abuse of power in a previous role, is starting a hunger strike, he said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “I declare that I treat my conviction… as an act of political…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: